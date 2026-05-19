After spending several years helping launch food and travel magazines in London, Krista Faist returned to Toronto with a simple idea: replicate the free magazine model that was thriving across the UK transit system. In 2015, she launched Twenty Two Media Group and began building two publications — Foodism and Escapism — into premium lifestyle brands focused on food, travel, and culture. What started as a one-person operation run from a laptop has since evolved into a multi-platform media company spanning print magazines, newsletters, events, branded content, and now shortform video.

What makes the company notable isn’t simply that it survived the collapse of local media economics, but that it managed to grow by leaning harder into print while much of the industry fled from it. Over the last decade, Twenty Two Media Group has built a business that still derives roughly half its advertising revenue from print magazines, even as it expanded into digital and events. Along the way, Faist developed a thesis that runs counter to much of modern publishing strategy: print still works — just not as mass media. Instead, she believes premium print products aimed at highly targeted audiences can become valuable brand-building tools for advertisers increasingly overwhelmed by the churn of algorithmic content.

In a recent interview, Faist explained how she landed major advertisers before the first print issue even launched, why she still believes premium print magazines have real value in a digital-first media landscape, and how Twenty Two Media Group is expanding into vertical video and creator partnerships while keeping print at the center of the business.

Let’s jump into it…

Importing the London Free-Magazine Model

Faist’s entry into media began conventionally enough. She studied journalism at what is now Toronto Metropolitan University and originally planned on becoming a broadcast reporter. But while completing internships, she began noticing how unstable the industry already looked.

“I realized quickly that it was a dwindling industry,” she said. “My dream my whole life was broadcast journalism, but it didn’t seem like there was a huge future in it.”

That realization pushed her toward marketing and PR roles, where she gained experience working with large brands and learning how advertisers thought about audience engagement, experiential campaigns, and sponsorships.

At 25, feeling restless, she booked a one-way ticket to London and started over professionally. After initially interning in magazine publishing, she joined Square Up Media, which at the time was launching two lifestyle publications focused on food and travel: Foodism and Escapism.

The model immediately stood out to her. London’s transit system was saturated with free magazines handed directly to commuters each morning. Publications like Time Out had already trained readers to expect premium editorial products at no cost.

“I would look forward to every morning between Monday and Friday waking up and going to my tube station and knowing which magazine I was getting physically handed — there were people right outside just handing it to you,” she said.

Foodism and Escapism fit squarely into that ecosystem. The publications were entirely advertiser-funded and distributed for free through London transit stations, retailers, and grocery stores. Foodism focused primarily on dining and city culture, while Escapism centered on travel and leisure.

The business model also introduced Faist to a different type of media economics than the subscription-heavy or traffic-driven strategies dominating North America. Instead of chasing scale through clicks, the publications sold advertisers on affluent urban readers interested in premium food, travel, and lifestyle experiences.

Importantly, the advertisers funding the business were rarely restaurants themselves. The money came from national grocery chains, alcohol companies, tourism boards, and consumer packaged goods brands.

“Restaurants don’t have any money,” Faist said bluntly. “We write about them. They did not fund us.”

While working at Square Up, Faist handled everything from distribution logistics to PR, events, audience growth, and partnerships. Sitting in the middle of a 40-person office gave her visibility into every part of the publishing business.

“I got to learn how the sales people talked,” she said. “I got to learn how the editorial director worked. I just absorbed so much.”

Launching a Media Company With Almost No Capital

By 2015, Faist believed Toronto lacked anything comparable to London’s free lifestyle magazine ecosystem. When she decided to move back to Canada, she pitched Square Up Media on allowing her to launch Canadian versions of Foodism and Escapism.

The arrangement was informal at first. She created a business plan, met with the company founder at a pub, and secured permission to launch the brands independently under a Canadian entity that would eventually become fully her own.

Then she returned home and started building.

There was no major funding round, no staff, and virtually no infrastructure. For the first several months, Faist operated entirely alone.

“I was ghostwriting the whole website,” she recalled. “The byline would say ‘Foodism Staff,’ but it was me.”

She built the site herself, wrote the articles, produced the newsletter, pitched advertisers, attended events, and managed sales conversations simultaneously. She even invented imaginary layers of management while negotiating deals.

“I would say things like, ‘I’ll have to talk to my director’ or ‘I’ll have to talk to the team,’” she said. “But it was just me.”

The one major advantage she did possess was credibility by association. Because the London editions already existed, PR agencies and advertisers assumed the Toronto operation had substantial backing behind it.

“The optics of it were certainly very helpful,” she said.

That credibility helped her secure meetings with major brands almost immediately. She strategically contacted PR firms across the city, asked to be added to media lists, and attended multiple hospitality and food events every week in order to immerse herself in the local scene.

At the same time, she aggressively pursued advertisers.

Her breakthrough came when the Loblaw grocery chain agreed to become Foodism’s launch partner before the print magazine had even debuted.

“I went into huge meetings with Loblaws bringing the London magazine and saying, ‘I’m making this in six months. Be a part of it,’” she said. “I didn’t even know who was printing it.”

The deal — which approached six figures — helped finance the first issue. Loblaw wrapped the inaugural cover, committed to a year-long media buy, and sponsored the launch party. Additional support came from alcohol brands and distributors like Pernod Ricard.

Foodism initially launched as a website in late 2015 before debuting its first print issue roughly 11 months later.

Faist spent that first year doing one thing above all else: proving the print product could pay for itself.

“I basically crunched the numbers of what it would cost to print 50,000 copies,” she said. “Then I spent the next six months trying to break even on it.”

Building a Print-First Media Business