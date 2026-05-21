For most of his career, Aaron Tracy operated inside the machinery of the traditional television business. He wrote on shows like Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, developed pilots for major studios, staffed writers’ rooms, and endured the endless cycle of pitches, rewrites, cancellations, and development limbo that defines modern Hollywood. Like many television writers of his generation, he spent years navigating an industry where enormous amounts of work never actually make it to screen.

But over the last several years, Tracy has quietly built an entirely different kind of entertainment business through his audio production company, Parallax. Instead of chasing television greenlights, he now produces serialized audio dramas for companies like Audible and iHeartMedia — scripted shows featuring major Hollywood talent, cinematic sound design, and production budgets that sit somewhere between prestige television and premium podcasting.

In the process, Tracy has found something increasingly rare in Hollywood: a medium where projects actually get made. Over the last several years, he has written and produced more than a dozen audio dramas starring actors like Aaron Paul, Lizzy Caplan, Glenn Powell, and Maya Hawke. While television development often involves years of work that never sees the light of day, audio has given Tracy a system where ideas move quickly from pitch to production.

That difference fundamentally reshaped how he thinks about storytelling — and about building a sustainable creative business.

In a recent interview, Tracy explained why audio dramas offer writers far more creative freedom than television, how he packages and sells narrative shows to platforms like Audible and iHeart, and the surprisingly lean production process behind large-scale audio series.

Let’s jump into it…

Escaping Hollywood’s Development Trap

Before founding Parallax, Tracy followed a fairly traditional Hollywood path. After graduate school, he moved to Los Angeles, landed representation, and worked his way into television writers’ rooms through assistant jobs and industry connections.

Like many writers, his early years were defined by instability. The first Fox show he worked on was quickly canceled after brutal reviews. Another series met the same fate. Yet even those failures served a purpose: they taught him how writers’ rooms functioned, introduced him to producers and showrunners, and gradually moved him closer to developing his own projects.

“That’s just kind of how it goes,” Tracy said during the interview. “You keep writing. You keep showing people your stuff. You keep getting on shows that get canceled.”

Eventually, Tracy began selling television pilots and packaging original projects. One series was produced with Rob Reiner attached as executive producer. Another landed at Crackle, Sony’s now-defunct streaming service.

But even as he gained traction, Tracy grew increasingly frustrated with the economics and inefficiencies of television development. Massive amounts of time, labor, and money were poured into projects that never moved forward.

At one point during the interview, Tracy gestured to a DVD sitting in his dresser — a pilot he shot for the USA Network that ultimately never aired.

“That is worth $10 million,” he said.

That experience is hardly unique in Hollywood. The television industry routinely spends millions developing pilots that never become series. Writers can spend years trapped in endless cycles of notes, rewrites, packaging, casting, and executive approvals, only for projects to quietly disappear.

Audio dramas offered Tracy the opposite experience.

“I’ve done something like 13 series,” he said. “What you write is going to get made.”

Why Audio Dramas Work Economically

Tracy’s entry into audio began through a relationship with novelist James Patterson. A television agent introduced him to Patterson’s production company, where Tracy initially explored adapting some of Patterson’s books for film and television.

But Tracy quickly realized those projects would be difficult to get produced in the traditional TV system. Instead, he teamed up with a producer friend who had relationships at Audible and pitched the idea as a serialized audio drama instead.

That first project, The Coldest Case, became a breakthrough. The series starred Aaron Paul, Krysten Ritter, Beau Bridges, and several other recognizable actors. But even getting the deal done required educating executives and rights holders about what the format actually was.

At the time, many people in publishing still viewed audio primarily through the lens of audiobooks. Tracy had to explain that these productions weren’t simply narrated books, but fully scripted serialized dramas with ensemble casts, sound design, and episodic storytelling.

That distinction matters because the production economics are dramatically different from television.

A TV series might employ 250 crew members. An audio drama may require only five.

Television projects also involve layer upon layer of executive oversight. “When you write a TV show, you’re going to get notes from your production company, your producers, your director, your cast, your studio, your network,” Tracy explained. “In audio drama, it’s the production company maybe and then it’s an executive at the network and that’s it.”

The reduced complexity changes the creative experience entirely. Tracy said there were stretches where he wrote 15 or 16 pages of audio drama scripts per day across multiple projects. In television, he sometimes spent months reworking a single scene.

The lower production costs also create a very different risk profile for platforms like Audible and iHeart. Because audio dramas are far cheaper to produce than television, buyers are far more willing to greenlight ambitious projects.

That creates a rare environment in entertainment: one where writers can consistently move ideas from concept to finished product.

Audio as a Talent Magnet