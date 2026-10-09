For more than two decades, Benji Woerly made his living helping some of the biggest names in music put on their live shows. As a drummer and drum technician, he toured with artists including the Jonas Brothers, John Legend, Eminem, and Selena Gomez. But eventually, he began to feel like he’d reached a ceiling. No matter how successful the artists became, he was still working for someone else. He wanted to build something he could call his own.

The opportunity came from an unlikely source: a fictional world of magical creatures that his father had dreamed up back in 1994. What began as a family passion project has evolved into The Soovins, an animated children’s YouTube channel with more than 138,000 subscribers and several videos that have generated hundreds of thousands of views. Woerly has assembled a small production team and is pursuing distribution and licensing deals that could turn the characters into a much larger entertainment franchise. His strategy is to use YouTube to build an audience, then monetize that audience through streaming distribution, music, merchandise, and live events.

In a recent interview, Woerly discussed how he assembled a production team with virtually no animation experience, why he’s treating YouTube primarily as an audience-building platform rather than a major revenue source, and how he plans to leverage that audience into lucrative distribution and licensing deals.

Let’s jump into it…

From touring musician to media entrepreneur

Woerly got his big break in 2007, when he landed a job touring with the Jonas Brothers. Until then, he’d mostly played in local bands and opened for larger acts. That first major tour introduced him to an industry in which personal relationships and reliability were just as important as musical ability.

As a drum technician, his job was to make sure an artist’s drums were set up properly and sounded right during performances. He built his career largely through word of mouth, with tour managers recommending him to other tour managers. Those relationships eventually led to gigs with some of the biggest names in entertainment.

Over the next two decades, he graduated from clubs to theaters to arenas and stadiums. But as he entered his forties, the lifestyle began to lose its appeal. He was spending weeks away from home, living out of hotels and suitcases. More importantly, he was beginning to question whether there was anywhere left for his career to go.

“I just felt like I couldn’t go any farther,” he said. “It’s like I got to the stadiums, and I’m working for somebody else.”

He’d always possessed an entrepreneurial streak. Even when playing in small bands, he was the person pushing his fellow musicians to sell merchandise, cultivate industry relationships, and treat their activities like a business. But he struggled to find bandmates who shared his ambitions.

As he began considering his next career move, his thoughts returned to an idea that had been sitting in the back of his mind since childhood.

In 1994, when Woerly was six years old, his father showed him a small, colorful object resembling an animal’s ear. He told his son that he’d discovered it on a faraway island inhabited by magical creatures called the Soovins. Once a year, the creatures shed their ears, and anyone fortunate enough to find one would receive a lifetime of good luck.

Woerly was captivated by the story. His father never developed the idea into a commercial product, but the two occasionally brainstormed ways to bring the fictional world to life.

In 2019, as Woerly contemplated leaving the touring business, those conversations became more serious. He and his father began developing the characters and thinking about how they might appeal to children.

Building an animation studio from scratch