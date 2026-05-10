When most podcast startups launched in the late 2010s, they tended to follow one of two models. Some chased the prestige narrative formula popularized by companies like Gimlet and Wondery, investing heavily in polished storytelling that they hoped could eventually be adapted into television shows. Others built podcast networks around ad sales, aggregating creators under a centralized monetization operation.

But when Joshua Weinstein and his co-founders launched Sonoro in 2020, they approached the opportunity from a much broader perspective. Weinstein didn’t see Sonoro as a podcast company in the traditional sense. He saw it as a modern media company built around intellectual property, creator partnerships, and underserved audiences — one designed specifically for a fragmented digital ecosystem where creators, not legacy studios, increasingly controlled audience attention.

The company’s original thesis was deceptively simple: there were more than 60 million Latinos in the United States, hundreds of millions of Spanish speakers globally, and remarkably few modern media companies built specifically for them. Univision and Telemundo were decades old. Traditional Hollywood had long underinvested in Latino-focused storytelling. Meanwhile, younger Hispanic audiences were consuming content across YouTube, podcasts, TikTok, streaming platforms, and social feeds in ways legacy media companies struggled to serve.

“We were always trying to reinvent the media company from the ground up,” Weinstein explained.

Over the next several years, Sonoro quietly built one of the largest podcast and creator ecosystems focused on Latino audiences. The company now generates more than 100 million monthly downloads and views across audio and video, operates studios in Mexico, works with major Fortune 500 advertisers, develops scripted and unscripted shows in both English and Spanish, and increasingly treats podcasts not as end products, but as launchpads for broader IP franchises.

In many ways, Sonoro’s evolution reflects a broader shift happening across the media industry: the transition from building standalone content products to building interconnected creator ecosystems.

In a recent interview Weinstein explained how the company partners with talent and walked through all the ways it’s monetizing its IP.

Let’s jump into it…

From Disney’s IP Machine to the Creator Economy

Before founding Sonoro, Weinstein spent years inside the The Walt Disney Company during the Michael Eisner era, working in Disney’s corporate synergy and special projects group. His role focused on finding ways for different divisions of the company to amplify one another through shared intellectual property.

That meant thinking less about individual movies or television shows and more about how IP could travel across formats and business units. A successful animated film could drive merchandise sales, theme park attractions, cruise experiences, television spinoffs, and licensing deals. Disney’s advantage wasn’t simply that it created popular content; it was that it had built an enormous infrastructure capable of extracting value from that content across multiple consumer touchpoints.

“The lessons that I took from there were really about the magic of intellectual property,” Weinstein said. “If you have strong IP as the base, then that earns you the right to command attention from the consumer and ultimately dollars from the consumer.”

That mindset became foundational to Sonoro’s strategy years later. Rather than viewing podcasts as isolated media products, Weinstein saw them as relatively inexpensive ways to test ideas, identify audiences, and develop franchises that could eventually expand into larger businesses.

Audio was particularly attractive because of its low production costs and rapid experimentation cycle. Instead of spending millions of dollars on a single television pilot, Sonoro could develop dozens of audio concepts simultaneously, monitor audience reactions, and double down on what resonated.

“We could probably develop 30 or 40 different ideas in audio, try them, test them and let the tribe speak,” Weinstein said.

That experimentation-first approach also shaped how Sonoro worked with creators. Rather than acting purely as a production company or ad sales shop, the company positioned itself as what Weinstein described as a “media company as a service.”

The idea was that many creators — particularly those below the MrBeast tier of internet celebrity — lacked the operational infrastructure necessary to fully exploit their IP. They might have loyal audiences, but they didn’t have in-house legal teams, merchandising operations, production capabilities, or advertiser relationships.

Sonoro would provide those capabilities in exchange for partnership stakes in the resulting businesses.

Building a Cross-Border Creator Infrastructure

One of Sonoro’s earliest strategic advantages came from its operational structure. While many podcast startups were concentrated in expensive U.S. media hubs, Sonoro built much of its infrastructure in Mexico.

The company established studios and production operations in Mexico City during the early COVID period, allowing it to produce content at significantly lower costs while maintaining close proximity to both Latin American creators and U.S. Hispanic audiences.

Its structure eventually evolved into a hybrid organization spanning creator partnerships, production, commercialization, and operations across both the U.S. and Mexico. The company built separate commercial teams for each market while centralizing much of its operational infrastructure in Mexico.

That setup gave Sonoro unusual flexibility. The company could produce English-language or Spanish-language shows, narrative fiction or chat shows, branded content or original IP, depending on the opportunity.

Crucially, Weinstein never wanted Sonoro to become overly dependent on any single format or revenue stream.

“To thrive in this kind of crazy media ecosystem today, the answer has to be all of the above,” he said.

That portfolio mentality mirrors how traditional conglomerates like Viacom or Disney historically operated. Some divisions generated reliable mass-market revenue. Others produced prestige programming. Some properties monetized primarily through advertising, while others generated licensing or consumer product revenue.

Sonoro adopted a similar philosophy for the creator economy era.

On one side of the business were highly trafficked personality-led shows capable of generating scale. On the other were premium scripted and nonfiction projects designed to build deeper intellectual property value.

The company’s slate now includes everything from chat shows to serialized fiction podcasts to investigative-style nonfiction series. One of its fiction projects, “Tejana,” starred actress Stephanie Beatriz as a Latina Texas Ranger detective. Another upcoming project, “Zone of Silence,” involves actor Mario Lopez and explores paranormal mythology surrounding the Texas-Mexico border.

At the same time, Sonoro also partnered with larger creators generating significant audience scale. Weinstein noted that three of Spotify’s top 25 global podcasts were part of Sonoro’s ecosystem.

That mix matters because it helps stabilize the business financially. One of the core lessons Weinstein drew from earlier podcast companies was that premium narrative audio alone often wasn’t economically sustainable, particularly for companies with high U.S.-based cost structures.

“If you’re entirely reliant on narrative fiction or narrative nonfiction as a driver of the economics of your business,” he said, “I don’t believe that these businesses are sustainable.”

Why Sonoro Thinks the Future Is Bigger Than Podcasts