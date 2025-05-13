Welcome! I'm Simon Owens and this is my media industry newsletter. If you've received it, then you either subscribed or someone forwarded it to you.

If you fit into the latter camp and want to subscribe, then you can click on this handy little button:

Sign up here

Let’s jump into it…

This former Disney exec's podcast company generates 100 million downloads

The podcast company Sonoro launched in 2020 with a relatively simple thesis: that there were very few media companies geared toward the 62 million Latinos within the US. Over the next four years, it built out a stable of dozens of podcasts across several formats ranging from serialized nonfiction to personality-led chat shows. In addition to the standard podcast monetization models, it also sought to further capitalize on its IP by selling adaptations to Hollywood studios and developing its own merch lines. Today, the network generates over 100 million monthly downloads and works with some of the world’s biggest Latino creators.

In a recent interview co-founder Joshua Weinstein explained how the company partners with talent and walked through all the ways it’s monetizing its IP.

You can check out our interview in the video embedded below:

Want to listen to a podcast version of this interview?

Then you should subscribe to the Business of Content wherever you get your podcasts: [Apple] [Spotify] [Amazon Music] [YouTube]

Please don’t take my newsletter for granted

I rely on paid subscriptions for the vast majority of my revenue. Without enough paid subscribers, I can’t continue justifying spending 40+ hours a week on my newsletter and podcast, and I’ll need to shut them down so I can seek out other work.

Let me put this another way: if you’d be disappointed if I suddenly announced that I’m shutting down my newsletter — a very real possibility — then you should probably subscribe.

Seriously, it’s only $50 for a full year, and if you’re using insights from my content to improve your own business, then that $50 pays for itself. And if you use the link below, you get 20% off for the first year:

Get 20% off for 1 year

David Zaslav is still a bad CEO

Cartoon Network used to be a mecca for aspiring animators and a reliable profit driver within the company now known as Warner Bro Discovery, but CEO David Zaslav gutted the division, seemingly giving up any chance at attracting younger viewers into the Max streaming app. It's a bizarre move considering animated content remains enormously popular with consumers:

Beyond the shuttering of the old Cartoon Network studios, Warner Bros. has backed out of theatrically distributing several almost-completed animated movies, including Fixed, a feature from revered cartoon auteur Genndy Tartakovsky (since picked up by Netflix); it pulled the plug on the Boomerang network’s standalone animation streaming service; it closed Rooster Teeth, a subsidiary in Austin that made several popular animated web series; and it removed numerous animated movies, classic Looney Tunes shows and Cartoon Network programs from the company’s streaming service, Max. Somewhere amid the changes, #RIPCartoonNetwork started trending on X while animation fans circulated the hashtag #FireDavidZaslav on YouTube.

CNN still doesn’t need its own streaming app

The NYT reports that later this year CNN once again plans to launch its own dedicated streaming app:

Mark Thompson, the company’s chief executive, told employees about the service in a meeting on Tuesday afternoon. Some of the details about the service remain unclear, including pricing and an exact release date. But Mr. Thompson said the new service would be tied to the company’s recently introduced subscription product, which gives paying members unlimited access to articles posted on CNN.com. CNN is also taking pains to avoid alienating its most valuable customers: traditional cable distributors. Those customers will have free access to CNN’s streaming service.

I highly doubt a standalone streaming app will drive much revenue for CNN. Right now the channel serves as mostly ambient television for people flipping through cable channels, and I have a hard time believing consumers will navigate to a CNN-branded app. Its parent company WBD would be much better served by simply integrating it better in to the Max app.

That's not to say that CNN digital subscription can't succeed — I just think its success will hinge on the open web, where CNN already has a massive audience. I also don't believe this is rocket science; Mark Thompson basically just needs to take the playbook he implemented at the New York Times and adapt it for a video-first environment. That means doubling down on original reporting and documentary content.

The final death blow to the cable bundle

CNBC reports that ESPN’s full-service streaming app will launch this Fall and be priced at $29.99 a month:

The ESPN application will include all of the network’s live games; programming on other ESPN cable networks such as ESPN2 and the SEC Network; ESPN on ABC; fantasy products; new betting tie-ins; studio programming; documentaries; and more. The new service differs from ESPN’s current streaming product ESPN+, which does not include some of the most-watched live games (such as the full slate of “Monday Night Football”) that currently air on traditional pay TV.

My prediction is the launch of ESPN's full-service app will be the final nail in the coffin for the cable bundle, and we'll see a rapid acceleration of cord cutting.

That acceleration will have all sorts of downstream effects. Right now, the streaming apps for most of the media conglomerates aren't very profitable, but they'll likely see a substantial surge of new subscribers going forward. Most brand advertisers too will move their marketing budgets from linear TV to streaming. While YouTube will absorb a healthy amount of that ad buy, I wouldn't be surprised if nearly every major streamer sees a huge boost in revenue-per-user as a result of this shift.

YouTube bleeds further into Hollywood

Cocomelon started out as a YouTube channel, then got adapted into a hit Netflix series, and now is being developed into a theatrically-released feature film:

First-launched on YouTube in 2006, Cocomelon’s kid-oriented videos have proved to incredibly popular. The channel currently has more than 190 million subscribers, and Moonbug says that it averages 4 billion monthly views. It expanded into streaming with the series Cocomelon Lane on Netflix, which released its fourth season this year.

This sort of pipeline will become more and more common over the next decade as YouTube increasingly bleeds into traditional Hollywood.

My other newsletter: The best longform journalism we consumed this week

Are you following me on social?

You can follow me on Substack Notes, Threads, my private Facebook group, LinkedIn, Bluesky, and Twitter.

Behind the paywall

Here’s what I have on deck for paid subscribers:

Merging live events with local media How Google AI summaries impact publisher traffic How Tom Cruise regained his star power Are celebrity documentaries just sponsored content now?

Let’s jump into it…

Merging live events with local media