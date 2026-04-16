For decades, TV advertising operated as one of the least transparent channels in the media ecosystem. Brands poured millions into campaigns with only a vague sense of what was working, relying on coarse audience estimates and post-hoc analysis rather than real-time feedback. It was a medium built for scale, not precision—a powerful but blunt instrument.

That opacity is precisely what Tatari set out to dismantle. Since its founding in 2016, the company has attempted to transform TV into something that looks far more like digital advertising: measurable, optimizable, and increasingly automated. Its core thesis is simple but ambitious—if TV can be measured like digital, it can be optimized like digital, unlocking an entirely new class of advertisers and use cases.

That shift is now underway. As streaming fragments viewership and advertisers demand clearer ROI, Tatari is positioning itself as the connective layer between brands and TV inventory—one that replaces guesswork with data and manual workflows with software.

In a recent interview, CEO Philip Inghelbrecht explained how Tatari is turning TV into a performance channel that more closely resembles digital advertising, why the company has rejected the programmatic-heavy approach in favor of direct publisher integrations, and how falling cost barriers are opening the door for a new class of advertisers to enter the TV market.

Let’s jump into it…

From Frustrated Advertiser to Industry Disruptor

Inghelbrecht first encountered the inefficiencies of TV advertising while running TrueCar, a car-buying platform that relied on television to scale customer acquisition.

At the time, the digital advertising ecosystem was still in its early stages. Search existed, but social media advertising had yet to mature. That left TV as one of the only viable channels for reaching a mass audience. But the experience was far from seamless.

Inghelbrecht recalls launching a multimillion-dollar TV campaign with little clarity into what was actually driving results. “We launched a two, three million dollar TV campaign and we weren’t really sure what was working,” he explained.

The problem wasn’t just inefficiency—it was the absence of feedback loops. Unlike digital campaigns, where clicks and conversions provide immediate signals, TV operated in a delayed and indirect manner. Viewers didn’t click ads; they might visit a website hours or days later, making attribution difficult.

That experience led to a foundational insight: if TV advertising could be measured in terms of outcomes—website visits, purchases, app installs—it could be optimized in a similar fashion to digital campaigns. That insight became the foundation of Tatari.

Reimagining Measurement: From Reach to Outcomes

Historically, TV advertising has been evaluated using audience-based metrics, most notably those provided by Nielsen. Campaign success was defined by reach: how many people saw an ad within a target demographic.

Tatari took a fundamentally different approach. Instead of asking how many people saw an ad, it asked what those viewers did afterward.

This shift toward outcome-based measurement required building entirely new systems for connecting ad exposure to user behavior. Because TV lacks the direct interaction layer of digital ads, Tatari relies on a combination of deterministic and probabilistic models to infer causality.

On the deterministic side, the company analyzes device-level signals to match ad impressions with subsequent actions. On the probabilistic side, it looks for patterns—such as spikes in traffic following an ad airing—to estimate the ad’s contribution to user behavior.

The result is a system that, while imperfect, brings TV significantly closer to the feedback-rich environment of digital advertising. Brands using Tatari’s platform can evaluate performance across multiple dimensions: which networks drive the most conversions, which creatives perform best, and which time slots generate the highest return.

Crucially, this data is delivered quickly. “We can show results on a next-day basis,” Inghelbrecht said, a stark contrast to the delayed reporting cycles that have traditionally defined TV.

Building a Software Layer for TV Advertising

Measurement alone wasn’t enough. To fully modernize TV advertising, Tatari needed to address the execution layer as well.

Historically, buying TV ads has been a manual, relationship-driven process. Media buyers negotiated directly with networks, often over the phone, and campaigns were planned using spreadsheets. Even today, remnants of that system persist.

Tatari replaces this workflow with a software-driven platform that allows brands to manage the entire campaign lifecycle—from creative upload to media planning to execution—within a single interface.

The experience is intentionally designed to mirror digital ad platforms. A brand logs in, uploads creative assets, sets campaign goals, and receives a recommended media plan generated by machine learning models trained on years of historical performance data. With a few clicks, the campaign can be launched and optimized over time.

This level of automation significantly reduces the friction associated with TV advertising. It also expands access, lowering the barrier to entry for brands that might have previously been excluded from the channel.

The Strategic Bet on Direct Integration