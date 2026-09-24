When Adam Ryan launched Workweek in 2021, he wasn’t trying to build another newsletter company. His larger bet was that trust in business media was shifting away from faceless institutions and toward individual experts — especially practitioners who actually worked inside the industries they covered.

The original version of Workweek reflected that thesis. The company recruited a small group of practitioners, helped them launch newsletters, provided the infrastructure to grow their audiences, and monetized their influence through advertising. But over the next several years, Ryan came to believe that Workweek had stumbled onto something much bigger. Instead of manually selecting a handful of creators, it could build entire professional networks where thousands of practitioners could connect, publish, host events, and eventually monetize their expertise.

That transformation has pushed Workweek away from the traditional media-company model and toward something closer to a vertically integrated platform for B2B creators. The company now operates professional communities across five industries, has built its own newsletter and events infrastructure, and recently opened its publishing tools to far more members. Its bet is that the future of B2B media won’t be dominated by publications or even individual superstar creators, but by dense networks of working professionals sharing expertise with one another.

In a recent interview, we discussed why Workweek believes B2B newsletters are better monetized through advertising than subscriptions, how its homegrown professional communities are designed to replace some of the functions once served by trade associations, and why the company is now letting far more practitioners launch their own newsletters instead of handpicking a small roster of creators.

Let’s jump into it…

Finding the creators hiding inside companies

Ryan’s approach to Workweek grew out of two earlier jobs that exposed him to very different versions of online media.

Before Workweek, he was the first employee and eventually president of The Hustle, where he oversaw sales, marketing, editorial, events, and the company’s paid community product. Before that, he worked at Spiceworks, a professional network built specifically for IT professionals. To Ryan, Workweek increasingly looks like a combination of those two experiences: The Hustle’s expertise in newsletter publishing layered on top of Spiceworks’ vertical community model.

One of his biggest lessons from The Hustle was that individual creators could have an enormous effect on a media business.

Ryan points to Trung Phan, who joined The Hustle and quickly developed a recognizable voice. Soon after Phan arrived, Ryan said, unsubscribe rates went down, retention improved, and organic growth increased. The lesson was that readers weren’t necessarily loyal only to a publication’s brand. Exceptional creators could materially improve the economics of the entire product.

Workweek applied that insight into B2B markets, but with a twist. Rather than recruiting established journalists or professional creators, it looked for practitioners whose expertise had never been packaged into media.

Most of the people Workweek works with, Ryan said, had never publicly created content before joining the company. They were already producing valuable ideas inside their organizations — strategy documents, internal memos, presentations, frameworks — but they didn’t necessarily think of that work as content.

He gave the example of a senior HR executive who sent him a strategy document while interviewing for a job at Workweek. Ryan came away thinking it was some of the best HR content he had ever read.

“You are creating content,” he remembers telling her. “This document you just sent me would make a world-class newsletter.”

That became Workweek’s core creator archetype: someone with genuine expertise but little interest in becoming a conventional influencer. These people often already have demanding jobs, families, and established careers. More importantly, many of them have no desire to leave those careers.

“The best people we work with are like, ‘I literally would never quit my job,’” Ryan said. “I love my job. I love it so much I want to write about it.”

That distinction shaped Workweek’s entire model. Unlike creator platforms that sell the dream of quitting your day job, Workweek had to build products for people who wanted content creation to complement their careers rather than replace them.

Paywall incoming…

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