Welcome! I'm Simon Owens and this is my media industry newsletter. If you've received it, then you either subscribed or someone forwarded it to you.

If you fit into the latter camp and want to subscribe, then you can click on this handy little button:

Sign up here

Let’s jump into it…

This company is building the world's biggest streaming network for baking creators

Food content is now a major staple on YouTube, but when baker Gemma Stafford launched her channel in 2014 there were hardly any professional chefs on the platform. This early mover advantage allowed her and her husband Kevin Kurtz to build up a massive audience of baking enthusiasts. Then a few years ago they teamed up with media veteran Ronald Pruett, Jr. to launch the Bold Baking Network, a streaming platform that syndicates content from hundreds of baking creators all across the world.

In a recent interview, Kevin and Ron walked through the company’s origin story, how they monetized Gemma’s videos, and why they decided to expand beyond YouTube and build their own platform.

You can check out our interview in the video embedded below:

Want to listen to a podcast version of this interview?

Then you should subscribe to the Business of Content wherever you get your podcasts: [Apple] [Spotify] [Amazon Music] [YouTube]

Please don’t take my newsletter for granted

I rely on paid subscriptions for the vast majority of my revenue. Without enough paid subscribers, I can’t continue justifying spending 40+ hours a week on my newsletter and podcast, and I’ll need to shut them down so I can seek out other work.

Let me put this another way: if you’d be disappointed if I suddenly announced that I’m shutting down my newsletter — a very real possibility — then you should probably subscribe.

Seriously, it’s only $50 for a full year, and if you’re using insights from my content to improve your own business, then that $50 pays for itself. And if you use the link below, you get 20% off for the first year:

Get 20% off for 1 year

Is the Washington Post bringing back the platisher model?

The New York Times reports that WashPo is considering massively expanding its opinion content output and may even accept work from “nonprofessional writers”:

Executives hope that the program, known internally as Ripple, will appeal to readers who want more breadth than The Post’s current opinion section and more quality than social platforms like Reddit and X. The project will host and promote the outside opinion columns on The Post’s website and app but outside its paywall, according to the people, who would speak only anonymously to discuss a confidential project. It will operate outside the paper’s opinion section.

This smells a lot like the "platisher" model embraced by several publishers in the early 2010s, most notably Forbes, which built out a network of thousands of bloggers who were paid with a revenue share.

One could argue that the Forbes Contributor Network, as it was called, helped the magazine reach profitability, but it also dealt a huge blow to its reputation. Over the years, there were a number of mini scandals as bloggers in the network got caught offering pay-to-play coverage and published all sorts of clickbait trash to goose their numbers.

It just seems clear that the more you scale out a network like this, the more difficult it is to exert any level of quality control. The NYT piece reports that WashPo is testing out an AI tool to edit these pieces, which exposes the paper to even tougher criticism if and when it ends up publishing something really bad.

The piece doesn't say how these contributors will be paid, but does note that these columns will exist outside the paywall. So if there is a revenue share, it would be based mostly on traffic, which would incentivize the same clickbait problems that plagued Forbes. It's also unclear how this type of content would impact WashPo's paid subscription strategy — on the one hand it would widen the audience funnel, but any degradation in quality could make casual readers less likely to subscribe.

Hollywood doesn’t need to compete with YouTube

I agree with this take in Puck that Hollywood studios and streamers should stop thinking of YouTube as a competitor for attention and should instead start using it as a distribution channel for their content:

Traditional media companies should start thinking of YouTube as a proper distribution partner, rather than just a place to drop trailers and clips. YouTube has encouraged this behavior, too, having historically negotiated stronger ad rates with premium partners due to the higher value of their content. Embracing the platform also allows traditional media companies to sell their own ads alongside their YouTube content, as NBCUniversal did back in 2015, when then-ads chief Linda Yaccarino proclaimed, “We are really getting aggressive in terms of getting our content to as many consumers as possible.” A decade ago, that meant simply posting content on YouTube. Now, it’s not enough to just meet audiences where they are; you have to create for them in those realms—ideally as efficiently as possible.

Think of how many old shows and movies are currently sitting mostly unwatched on major streaming platforms like HBO Max and Paramount+. There could be so much more experimentation with uploading full seasons to YouTube and seeing how much additional attention and revenue can be drummed up through the platform’s massive content engine. These same streamers are already licensing their content to free, ad-supported platforms like Tubi, so why not just go one step forward and try to monetize that content directly through YouTube's revenue share?

Is karma catching up to Shari Redstone?

Shari Redstone has done everything in her power to undermine CBS News in her attempt to bribe Trump and get the Skydance merger through regulatory approval, so it'll be extremely funny if the deal falls through and she's instead forced to pay up $550 million to her creditors:

Without the money from the deal closing, Redstone will need to come up with, as soon as October, some $550 million in payments to her two big creditors: Larry Ellison, to whom she owes $300 million after he agreed last year to pay off a bunch of National Amusements’ other creditors, including Wells Fargo; and banker Byron Trott, who also happens to be Shari’s M&A advisor on the Paramount Global deal … If Shari et al. don’t get their $2.4 billion in cash, she may not be able to pay off Ellison and Trott. Then what? She could begin liquidating National Amusements and its 75 or so movie theaters, but that won’t get her very far—certainly nowhere close to $550 million … At that point, bankruptcy would be an option for National Amusements. If that were to happen—and it’s not crazy to think it might—a feeding frenzy could break out among those looking to get control of Paramount Global by buying National Amusements out of bankruptcy.

Who will train the next generation of Hollywood filmmakers?

It was never unheard of for movies and TV shows to be shot outside LA, but the trend has accelerated in recent years, and now only a tiny portion of Hollywood films are mostly produced in Hollywood. This threatens to unravel the informal apprenticeship system that makes it easy for new entrants to the industry to learn on the job:

Pieces of the business still hum along in the city, albeit more quietly than they used to. Executives and agents are back in the office, at least the ones who weren’t laid off. Pitching and deal-making continue, though much of that now happens over Zoom. But production — the physical process of turning script pages into movies and TV shows — has largely left town. What began years ago as a trickle has suddenly become an exodus. Today, only about a fifth of American movies and shows are filmed in L.A. As recently as the late 1990s, that proportion was closer to two-thirds. According to FilmLA, a nonprofit that tracks permits and has monitored production levels for three decades, 2024 was the worst year on record for local filming, aside from 2020. Even 2023, when the industry was frozen by strikes for nearly six months, saw more activity. And 2025 is off to an even worse start, down 23 percent so far compared with last year. None of 2024’s ten highest-grossing live-action movies was shot in L.A. Nor was a single one of this year’s Best Picture nominees — the first time that has happened since 1971. “These back lots are ghost towns right now,” says Power creator Courtney A. Kemp.

AI is already creeping into Hollywood productions

A lot of Hollywood studios and production companies have begun using AI without calling attention to it, sometimes using vague terms like "machine learning" when they refer to it at all. They're trying to thread a needle that allows them to leverage the tech without attracting the loud ire of anti-AI crusaders:

Erik Weaver, a producer and technologist who regularly talks with studios on how to use AI, had observed a “radical shift” over the past few months. A few weeks ago, in a meeting with a major studio, an executive told him that “almost every single one of our productions is coming to us and saying, ‘How can I use AI to get back on budget?’” Weaver added, “These filmmakers need $30 million to make their movie and they have about $15 million. They only have so much money, and they’re getting desperate.”

Are you following me on social?

You can follow me on Substack Notes, Threads, my private Facebook group, LinkedIn, Bluesky, and Twitter