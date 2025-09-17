Welcome! I'm Simon Owens and this is my media industry newsletter. If you've received it, then you either subscribed or someone forwarded it to you.

Anna Wintour Embraces a New Era at Vogue

While reading this exit interview with Anna Wintour, I kind of felt sorry for the new editor Chloe Malle, because it's obvious it will be quite some time before Vogue is actually hers to run. Wintour isn't relinquishing her office, will remain as editorial director to Vogue, and continues to be the chief content officer for Conde Nast. Just as Bob Igor never fully ceded control of Disney to Bob Chapek, Wintour will continue to exert a massive amount of influence over the magazine. [New Yorker]

Are There Too Many Celebrity Brand Ambassadors?

It used to be that celebrities viewed product endorsements as mainly a cash grab; now they're leveraging these campaigns to elevate their own personal brands. “Calvin Klein underwear is more of an image campaign than anything. You’re doing that to bring awareness to the talent. The campaigns are beautiful, and they’re massive as far as exposure.” [New York]

Trump files $15 billion defamation lawsuit against The New York Times

Call me naive, but I don’t think a US president should be allowed to sue news outlets for libel while simultaneously being immune from lawsuits himself. This dynamic essentially means that the federal government is providing him with unlimited power to lash out at his critics, and it can only be interpreted as a full-on assault on the First Amendment. [CNN]

The Invention of Judd Apatow

In the 1980s, Judd Apatow stumbled upon a key insight that changed the course of his life: that if he requested interviews with comedy stars for his radio show, they'd often say yes. The only catch was that he neglected to mention the radio show in question was run out of his high school's basement, which meant most of the comedians were fairly shocked when a teenager showed up at their doors holding a tape recorder. [The Atlantic]

What can news publishers learn from creators?

I was interviewed recently about what traditional media companies can learn from the Creator Economy and also how those same media companies can partner with creators. In just the past year, we've seen several large outlets take serious steps toward expanding these types of partnerships, and I think they're only going to accelerate in the years to come. [The Fix]

