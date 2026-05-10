You’ve probably never heard of Schneps Media, but if you live in New York City, there’s a good chance you’ve encountered one of its publications without realizing it. The company owns dozens of local newspapers, websites, newsletters, and event brands spread across the five boroughs, Long Island, Philadelphia, the Hamptons, and Palm Beach. Its publications serve everyone from Caribbean Americans in Brooklyn to wealthy second-home owners in the Hamptons. It still prints roughly 600,000 newspapers a week. And unlike many modern media companies chasing subscriptions or national scale, Schneps Media has built its business around an old-fashioned premise: local audiences and local advertisers still matter — if you can aggregate enough of them.

That’s become an increasingly contrarian strategy in a media environment where local news has been hollowed out by Facebook, Google, Craigslist, and decades of collapsing print economics. Yet Schneps Media has continued expanding through acquisitions, events, niche publications, and a growing digital operation. When I spoke with CEO Josh Schneps, he described a company that has survived by rejecting both nostalgia and panic. Instead of trying to preserve local media exactly as it once existed, Schneps has spent the last two decades reshaping it into a multi-platform regional business that combines print, digital, newsletters, sponsored content, podcasts, and live events.

Let’s jump into it…

From Willowbrook to Community Media

The origins of Schneps Media trace back to a deeply personal family story. Josh Schneps’ mother, Victoria Schneps-Yunis, started the company after witnessing firsthand the power media could have on public policy and civic life.

Josh’s older sister was born with severe disabilities, and when his parents were advised to place her in the infamous Willowbrook State School on Staten Island, they became activists against the institution’s horrific conditions. Victoria began organizing protests alongside other mothers, but progress was slow. Then reporter Geraldo Rivera gained access inside Willowbrook and broadcast footage showing children neglected in appalling conditions.

“My mom learned a huge lesson from that,” Josh said. “Here I was marching and picketing and no one was listening, and all of a sudden Geraldo came and showed people what was happening and change happened quickly from there.”

The exposure eventually led to lawsuits, reforms, and the closure of Willowbrook itself. But it also inspired Victoria to launch a local newspaper in Queens in 1985. She believed community media could create accountability and civic engagement in ways traditional institutions often failed to do.

The first paper was modest: a weekly community newspaper serving several neighborhoods in northeastern Queens. It was free and hyperlocal, supported primarily by small businesses like barbershops and neighborhood retailers. Victoria handled everything from ad sales to photography while her editorial partner managed newsroom operations.

At the time, community newspapers were still plentiful across New York City. But Schneps Media gradually distinguished itself through relentless expansion. Rather than treating each publication as a standalone civic project, Victoria approached local publishing with the mindset of an entrepreneur constantly searching for adjacent markets.

Josh described the early expansion strategy in bluntly practical terms: “Who will take the back page? You will? Great, we’ll start another paper.”

That mentality laid the foundation for what would eventually become one of the largest collections of local media properties in the Northeast.

The New York Post’s Failed Roll-Up

A pivotal moment came shortly after Josh joined the business in 2001. Fresh out of college and having briefly worked in investment banking, he entered the family company just as larger media organizations were attempting to consolidate local newspapers.

The New York Post approached the family with an acquisition offer. Its strategy was straightforward: buy up community newspapers across the five boroughs to expand beyond Manhattan and compete more aggressively with the New York Daily News.

Josh immediately recognized the broader implications. The Post believed scale alone would allow it to dominate local media. But Schneps Media understood something the larger organization underestimated: local advertising and community engagement required deep on-the-ground relationships.

The Post eventually bought many family-owned community newspapers throughout New York City. But according to Josh, the strategy quickly ran into operational reality.

“People weren’t going to come to their headquarters in Manhattan to take ads,” he said. “They had to be really out in the community, engaged in the community, involved in the community, and they weren’t willing to do that.”

Within roughly six years, Schneps Media had reacquired most of the properties the Post bought.

That reversal fundamentally changed the company’s scale. Schneps Media evolved from a Queens-focused publisher into a dominant operator across New York City’s local media ecosystem. Just as importantly, the experience reinforced a core operating philosophy that still shapes the company today: local media only works when it maintains authentic proximity to the communities it serves.

Building a Multi-Niche Local Media Empire

One of the more unusual aspects of Schneps Media’s strategy is how aggressively it pursued niche audience segments inside geographic markets.

Rather than simply publishing one general-interest newspaper per borough, the company expanded into ethnic and identity-based verticals. That included Spanish-language publications, Caribbean-focused outlets, LGBTQ publications, and family-oriented brands.

Josh framed this less as ideological positioning and more as practical audience strategy. New York City’s diversity created opportunities for specialized media products that larger publishers often overlooked.

“We recognized that a quarter of the population in New York City was Hispanic or spoke Spanish as a second language or first language,” he said of the company’s Spanish-language expansion.

The company later acquired Gay City News and Caribbean Life, the latter of which Josh described as the largest Caribbean-American community media outlet in the nation.

This approach effectively allowed Schneps Media to build overlapping layers of audience segmentation. A reader might belong simultaneously to a geographic market, an ethnic community, and an economic demographic — all of which could be targeted through different Schneps properties.

That structure also made the business more attractive to advertisers. Instead of selling access to a generic local audience, Schneps Media could offer highly specific audience clusters while still maintaining the scale required to support larger advertising operations.

Going Digital Earlier Than Most Local Publishers

Like many local newspaper companies, Schneps Media entered the digital era carrying substantial print infrastructure. But Josh insists the company consciously tried to position itself as “digital first” long before many local competitors embraced that language.

One symbolic move came early: the company shifted from the domain name QueensCourier.com to QNS.com. Josh said the decision was intentional because it signaled internally that the company would evolve beyond print newspapers.

“I did that purposely to send a message not only to the general public, but to our team internally that we are going to be a digital-first media company,” he said.

The company also invested heavily in email newsletters early on and focused aggressively on collecting first-party audience data. That proved prescient as social traffic became less reliable and publishers increasingly prioritized owned distribution channels.

Still, Josh was candid about how difficult digital monetization remained.

“As early as we invested in digital media, it took years to really develop revenue streams that I would say would be sustainable,” he said.

That comment reflects a broader truth about local media economics. Many publishers successfully transitioned audiences online long before they figured out how to replace print-era advertising revenue. Schneps Media survived partly because it diversified before digital economics fully stabilized.

Importantly, the company also resisted one of hyperlocal media’s biggest temptations: over-fragmentation.

Josh argued that many neighborhood-specific media startups struggle because they attempt to build entirely separate editorial and advertising operations for every micro-community. Schneps instead consolidated much of its digital infrastructure regionally while still maintaining local coverage identities.

That operational efficiency allowed the company to preserve scale while still delivering community-focused content.

Why Events Became a Core Revenue Stream