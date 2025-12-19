Welcome! I’m Simon Owens and this is my media industry newsletter. If you’ve received it, then you either subscribed or someone forwarded it to you.

The Economics of a YouTube White Noise Video

As someone who relies on white-noise YouTube channels to drown out distractions and focus on work, I was fascinated by Hank Green’s breakdown of how much revenue these videos generate. Because white-noise videos can’t include mid-roll ads—doing so would defeat their entire purpose—they’re usually limited to a single pre-roll ad at the beginning.

But this type of video, assuming it gains a real audience, can still generate substantial revenue via YouTube Premium — which divvies up all of YouTube’s subscription money based on watch time. Since these videos are sometimes played for hours at a time, they can rack up a significant share of watch time, and therefore monetize at a much higher CPM than your average YouTube video. This video from Hank Green, for instance, generated $10,000 from only 500,000 views — a CPM of $20. Most YouTube channels are lucky if they can get a $4 CPM. [Vlogbrothers]

Does Anyone Believe Ted Sarandos on Theaters?

From Puck:

It’s been more than a decade since Netflix began its assault on the theatrical window with the day-and-date theatrical release of its first original film, Beasts of No Nation, in just 31 theaters. That set off a prolonged battle with major theater chains. AMC and Regal, which together control nearly 40 percent of screens in the U.S. and Canada, refused to play Netflix movies unless the streamer adhered to a traditional theatrical window. Eventually, Netflix—thirsty for Oscars—grudgingly began to offer more very limited releases in the theaters that would play its movies. To many filmmakers, Netflix’s willingness to leave millions in potential box office on the table has always seemed like irrational stubbornness. “They’ve changed their minds multiple times on multiple things,” said a producer who, having worked on big projects with the streamer, still dreams of a Netflix that embraces theaters. So why hasn’t it? When asked about theatrical, [Co-CEO Ted Sarandos] has always said simply, ‘It’s not our model.’”

I’ve never understood why Netflix hasn’t been willing to toss filmmakers a bone and offer a 30-day theatrical release. It would create an additional revenue stream, and there’s evidence that the buzz from a theatrical run actually drives streaming viewership. More importantly, it would make it easier for Netflix to attract top-tier filmmakers and actors who have largely avoided the company—people like Tom Cruise and Christopher Nolan. Even when Netflix does land an A-list actor, it’s usually for a second-tier project that other studios passed on. The absence of theatrical windows is a big reason Netflix so often ends up with weaker films.

YouTube Permanently Removes Two Major Channels for AI-Generated Fake Movie Trailers After Disney Complaint

From Cord Cutters News:

YouTube has taken decisive action by permanently terminating two channels accused of using artificial intelligence to produce deceptive movie trailers, according to revelations from Deadline. The platform, under Google’s ownership, has removed Screen Culture and KH Studio, which had collectively built an audience exceeding 2 million subscribers and accumulated over a billion views through their content, but drew the attention of Disney, according to Deadline … The investigation by Deadline uncovered how Screen Culture combined genuine film clips with AI-fabricated visuals to craft trailers for popular franchises, often fooling viewers into mistaking them for official releases. The operation, led by founder Nikhil P. Chaudhari, involved a group of about a dozen editors who capitalized on YouTube’s algorithmic preferences by launching trailers swiftly and refining them through multiple iterations.

This is probably the right move. I've stumbled upon these fake trailers and it's pretty clear that they're deliberately trying to mislead people into thinking they’re real trailers. Given that movie trailers play a key role in driving audiences into theaters, I could see why the film industry wants to get rid of shitty knockoffs that create bad first impressions for their upcoming movies.

Podcasters Love YouTube. That’s Making Podcast Advertising Less Predictable.

From the WSJ:

Podcast ads may be better heard than seen, a new study suggests, even as the popularity of video podcasting skyrockets. Host-read podcast ads on YouTube are up to 25% less effective at driving purchases than in audio-only environments, according to research on more than 1,000 campaigns that was conducted by the marketing agency Oxford Road and the audio measurement firm Podscribe.

It doesn’t surprise me that audio podcast ads tend to generate more engagement than YouTube podcast ads. When someone listens to the audio version of a podcast, it’s usually because they intentionally sought it out and subscribed. YouTube viewing, by contrast, is far more algorithmically driven, which makes listeners less likely to have a strong parasocial connection with the creator delivering the sponsorship message.

So what does this mean for brand marketers? You should ask any potential podcast partner for a clear breakdown of audio versus video impressions. From there, you can weight audio impressions as more valuable. If you’re choosing between two podcasts with similar overall audience sizes, but one derives most of its reach from video, the better bet is the show with the larger audio listenership. Or at the very least, you should be paying significantly less per impression for the podcast with the heavy YouTube viewership.

(BTW, I used a gift link so you can access that article for free.)

Its Altea community not only vets potential deals, but also allows members to invest in them.

NBCUniversal Unveils ‘Arrival Ads’ for Peacock

From Variety:

Forget the pause that refreshes — Peacock users will soon be greeted by a live commercial as soon as they sign on to the streamer. The introduction of “Arrival Ads” is among a host of new ad-tech services and developments unveiled Wednesday by NBCUniversal in advance of January’s Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas. The blurbs dubbed “Arrival Ads” will be incorporate into the Peacock home page as a live spot that plays as a user logs on to the streamer.

This is the perfect example of platform enshittification. It's not enough that your content viewing is constantly being interrupted by advertising — now you have to be bombarded with ads the moment you open the app. There’s really very little innovation in legacy media when it comes to building better products for consumers. Instead, most revenue growth strategies rely on cramming in more advertising, often at the direct expense of user experience.

My streaming strategy worked and I didn’t like it

This is a pretty fascinating look at all the marketing strategies musicians use to boost their streaming numbers, especially on Spotify. Even if you have a large social media following, simply announcing a new album won’t drive many streams, especially since those kinds of posts often get buried by social media algorithms. There are also so many ways to optimize your content on the streaming platform itself to increase the chances that a particular song will get picked up and added to playlists. [ANDREW HUANG]

Netflix Signs Deal With Dave Portnoy’s Barstool Sports for Exclusive Video Rights to Three Podcasts

These Netflix podcast deals seem pretty sweet for the podcasters. They get to maintain complete control over their audio feeds and even continue doing the sponsored ad reads in the video version. The full episodes are taken off YouTube, sure, but they still get to distribute clips there, and the full episodes are merely migrating to the second largest streaming platform in the world. [Variety]

Facebook is testing a link-posting limit for professional accounts and pages

From TechCrunch:

In a new experiment, Meta is limiting the number of links users can post on Facebook, unless they have a paid Meta Verified subscription. Over the last week, several users have spotted Meta’s test, which impacts link posting. Social media strategist Matt Navarra noted that users part of the test can only post two links unless they pay for a Meta Verified subscription, which starts from $14.99 per month.

Wow, can you believe the FUCKING GALL of this? For the past 20 years, brands and creators have put untold billions of hours of unpaid labor into creating free content for Meta under the guise that at least they get some marketing and distribution out of the effort, only for that company to turn around and fucking charge them for simply posting links? Even if this remains just a limited test, the fact that Meta is even THINKING of implementing this policy is a sign of how morally and ethically bankrupt that company is.

