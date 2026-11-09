When Minute Media launched in 2011, it was essentially a platform for soccer fans to publish their own content. Over the next 15 years, it evolved into a sports media conglomerate, acquiring properties like The Players’ Tribune and FanSided before taking over operations of Sports Illustrated. But its most interesting evolution has arguably been on the technology side. The company, which recently shortened its name to Minute, began licensing the publishing tools it had developed for its own media properties to other publishers. Rather than charging hefty software fees, it offered those tools for free in exchange for a share of the advertising revenue they generated.

Today, Minute’s business is split roughly evenly between its consumer-facing media properties and its B2B technology division, the latter of which generates nine figures in annual revenue. According to Minute president Rich Routman, this diversification has helped the company navigate an increasingly difficult publishing environment. It’s also transformed how Minute operates its media brands, which now generate revenue from everything from streaming television to events and creator partnerships.

In a recent interview, Routman walked me through the company’s evolution and explained how it’s adapting to a media landscape increasingly dominated by platforms that don’t send traffic back to publishers. We discussed why Minute’s revenue-sharing approach succeeded where other publishers’ technology licensing businesses struggled, how Sports Illustrated diversified its revenue to the point where its website and print magazine account for just 20% of its business, and why Minute sees partnerships with creators as a major growth opportunity.

Let’s jump into it…

From soccer blogs to a sports media conglomerate