NFL Dance Partners & Legacy Media War Cries

Legacy media conglomerates are more reliant than ever on sports broadcasting, but they now face competition from the world’s largest tech giants—companies with tens of billions in cash reserves—to secure those rights. It’s an arms race the media companies can’t hope to win in the long run, yet they continue pouring an ever-growing share of their content budgets into renewing deals with leagues like the NFL and NBA. [Puck]

Blackbird Spyplane are the coolest people in your inbox

Blackbird Spyplane has become one of the most influential newsletters in fashion, thanks in part to its ironic distance from the New York fashion scene. It’s run by a husband-and-wife duo—one a former Apple employee, the other a freelance magazine journalist. Unlike many fashion newsletters, it avoids affiliate links altogether, steering clear of potential conflicts of interest. [Observer]

ICYMI: How The Art of Manliness built its loyal audienc e

The publisher intentionally stayed small, choosing to focus mostly on its website and podcast.

The Dispatch expands into DC analysis

The Dispatch is evolving from a center-right political magazine into a broader media company that caters to niche audiences. Its acquisition of SCOTUSblog signaled a deeper investment in coverage of the judicial branch, and now it’s rolling out industry-focused policy verticals aimed more at CEOs and policy wonks than casual political readers. The strategy closely mirrors what Politico pursued in the early 2010s with the launch of Politico PRO. [Semafor]

The Leftist Podcaster Who Studies Online Radicalization

It’s amazing how much richer our information ecosystem is today than it was 30 years ago. This podcaster who focuses largely on esoteric lefty ideas has over 100,000 followers on YouTube, and his videos regularly generate hundreds of thousands of views. A 1995 version of him probably would have distributed a stapled-together zine that would have been read by almost nobody. [New Yorker]

A 3 billion-view YouTube editor shares trade secrets