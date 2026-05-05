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The rise of behind-the-camera creators

The Publish Press has an interesting story about a creator who launched a video series on Instagram with the explicit aim of getting hired as an editor for one of his favorite YouTubers:

If closed mouths don’t get fed, video editor Liam Adams just got the buffet. Last month, the freelancer made a short-form series asking to be hired by his favorite creator, Ryan Trahan—a series so short-lived it only lasted one episode before Trahan reached out. And said…no. Trahan didn’t need an editor at the time, but it didn’t seem to matter anymore. Adams had gained 260K views, 3,700 new followers, and the attention of creators like Mark Rober, Airrack, and Jenny Hoyos—all interested in working with the 21-year-old editor with only a few previous clients. One even extended a full-time job offer.

This is a strategy I’m seeing more and more often: creators launching channels that essentially function as auditions to work behind the scenes for much larger names. The most prominent example is Sticks, a filmmaking duo that wanted to work with MrBeast. To get his attention, they began producing highly polished short films about other well-known creators. The approach worked. By the time they finally secured a sit-down with YouTube’s biggest star, they had already grown their own channel to 1 million subscribers.

Several factors are driving this trend, starting with the professionalization of YouTube. A decade ago, even the largest channels were typically run by solo creators. Today, channels with just a few million subscribers often operate more like full-fledged production companies, employing teams of producers and editors. And just as not everyone heads to Hollywood to become the next Brad Pitt, not everyone in the creator economy aspires to be on camera.

Even for those who eventually want to launch their own channels, working for a large creator offers a way to leapfrog the tens of millions of people building audiences from scratch. It’s also common for a YouTuber’s team to become recurring on-screen talent. For instance, several of MrBeast’s collaborators — Chandler Hallow, Karl Jacobs, Nolan Hansen, Tareq Salameh, and Mack Hopkins — have collectively amassed tens of millions of Instagram followers. For an aspiring creator, joining a major YouTuber’s team can be one of the most effective launchpads available.

As for why these “auditions” are so public, that’s largely the point: they double as proof of concept. Every major YouTuber had to build an audience from scratch, often one viral video at a time. So it makes sense that the most compelling way to get their attention is to do exactly that.

Suryansh Tibarewala explained how he and his cofounders grew EssentiallySports from a dorm room passion project into a media powerhouse.

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Why Democrats were so slow to build out their own media ecosystem

Semafor reports that a major progressive donor network plans to invest “tens of millions” of dollars in supporting left-leaning media sources. The piece has a good assessment of why Democrats were so slow to make these investments:

The race to capture America’s young minds, and their For You pages, has occupied conservatives and liberals for years. One of the most common gripes I hear on the left is that conservative donors, who spent decades building alternative media to make the “legacy” press irrelevant, got a massive head start. I think McGowan explained it well: Many donors didn’t see a point in creating liberal alternatives, when they and other Democrats were satisfied with their old media diet.

I think this take is largely correct. Democrats didn’t invest much in building their own media channels, in part because they relied on mainstream outlets to act as arbiters of truth. But that approach had several flaws.

For one, as right-wing media grew more dominant, it gained the ability to shape what the mainstream press covered. That’s how relatively thin stories like Hillary Clinton’s private email server or Hunter Biden’s business dealings received near-constant media attention, despite lacking anything resembling a definitive smoking gun. The Hunter Biden coverage in particular felt disproportionate when compared to reporting on Donald Trump’s use of the presidency to benefit himself and his family—an issue that still feels undercovered by the media. I mean, how does Clinton’s use of an email server even begin to compare with Pete Hegseth texting classified war plans to a journalist on an unsecure Signal group — a scandal that’s barely mentioned today.

Democrats also underestimated how effectively right-wing media could erode trust in traditional news sources. Large segments of the electorate became insulated within an ecosystem that reinforced its own narratives while dismissing or ignoring contradictory information.

It’s easy to forget now, but there was a time when liberals had an early lead in building online media infrastructure. In the mid-2000s, “netroots” blogs like Daily Kos, ThinkProgress, and Crooks & Liars attracted audiences that often dwarfed those of their conservative counterparts.

But the Democratic Party largely kept these outlets at arm’s length, and many struggled to survive into the 2010s. I still remember my astonishment when ThinkProgress — which was incredibly innovative in how it leveraged social media to distribute its content — was put on life support and eventually allowed to die because liberals couldn’t raise the few million dollars to keep it going. And that was in 2019, when anti-Trump fervor was in full swing!

That said, this framing may be a bit reductive. If you went back to 2014 and asked someone which outlets dominated online discourse, the list would include BuzzFeed, Vice, Mic, HuffPost, Vox, and Upworthy—organizations with broadly left-leaning perspectives. Today, most of them are diminished versions of their former selves.

A big part of what happened comes down to business models. Many of those companies were fueled by large amounts of VC institutional money, which disappeared once it became clear their valuations weren’t supported by durable economics. By contrast, many right-leaning outlets—like Breitbart or The Daily Wire—grew more gradually. When they did raise money, it was often in smaller amounts and from backers more focused on ideological impact than financial return. That scrappier approach kept costs low and made them more resilient, especially in an environment where digital advertising alone is rarely enough to support large newsrooms.

If you look at some of the more prominent progressive media figures and outlets today—such as MediasTouch, The Bulwark, Hasan Piker, Crooked Media, and Aaron Parnas—you can see a shift toward that same leaner model. They tend to operate with smaller teams, raise more modest funding, and build audiences independent of legacy institutions. They’re able to exist without the support of mainstream institutions, and that’s partly what gives them their power.

The growing divide in how creatives use AI

Forbes profiled Suno, a fast-growing startup that specializes in AI-generated music. This part stood out to me:

Despite the outcry, some professional music producers and songwriters are on board, using the program as a demo machine of sorts where they paste pre-written lyrics into the software to generate different ideas for a track before refining it further in an audio editor. But they’re doing it under the radar. “We’ve become the Ozempic of the music industry. It’s like everybody’s on it and nobody wants to talk about it,” [CEO Mikey Shulman] says.

This mirrors a dynamic I’ve seen across the broader media industry, from Hollywood to journalism: creatives are increasingly incorporating AI into their production processes, but they’re not going out of their way to advertise it. They recognize that it can enhance their work, yet they don’t want to be lumped in with the slop merchants trying to bypass human creativity altogether.

There’s a meaningful distinction here. A company that uses AI to churn out thousands of low-quality podcasts is operating very differently from an individual podcaster who uses it to polish transcripts or draft an intro. But a vocal segment of the internet tends to flatten that distinction, dismissing both as “podcast slop.”

The open question is whether that dynamic will hold as AI adoption becomes more widespread. If more people begin using these tools in thoughtful, incremental ways, the stigma may fade. The Ozempic analogy feels instructive: early on, celebrities were criticized for treating it like a shortcut to weight loss, but as GLP-1 drugs have become more accessible, it’s become easier to acknowledge that they can meaningfully improve people’s lives beyond simple vanity.

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CBS News’s talent experiment

The LA Times reports that CBS News is allowing one of its correspondents to launch a YouTube channel and retain 100% ownership:

[Anthony] Mason has left a lot of material on the cutting-room floor as he’s edited 45-minute to one-hour long sit-downs into four- to eight-minute segments. “I started feeling a while back ‘you know, I wish I had a place to put these conversations,’” Mason said in a recent interview. Starting Wednesday, Mason will get that opportunity with the launch of “Alchemy with Anthony Mason,” a biweekly streamed YouTube program featuring in-depth interviews about the creative process with musicians, authors, artists and film directors … Mason pitched “Alchemy” to CBS News, which passed on the concept. He is financing the new venture himself, hiring a producer and a social media consultant. His brother, a former finance executive, is handling the business side of the fledgling operation.

Last week I criticized CBS News head Bari Weiss for failing to leverage her digital media bona fides, but this move recognizes how talent management needs to evolve in an era when any journalist could launch their own independent media venture. By allowing Mason to pursue his passions, CBS gets to keep him happy while also benefiting from his rising personal brand.

Still, it raises the question of whether CBS missed a larger opportunity. The network could have invested directly in Mason’s spinoff and retained some equity, or structured a Vox-style partnership with a built-in revenue share. Then again, there’s something to be said for starting small—this may simply be an early step, with plenty of room to experiment from here.