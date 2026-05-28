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The problem with treating all AI-generated content the same

The Atlantic published a good piece arguing that the debate over AI writing often lacks nuance — specifically, that it tends to lump together creators who rely entirely on AI with those who simply use it as a tool to improve their research and writing:

The bigger challenge may be that “AI writing” is not just one thing. There’s a wide spectrum between text that is untouched by machine intelligence and writing that is concocted entirely by a chatbot. At the maximalist end, most of us can agree that a writer wouldn’t deserve a prize for typing, “Write a haunting, 3,000-word literary short story set in Trinidad” into Claude and then slapping his name on whatever it spits out. On the minimalist side, it’s presumably fine for a writer to do some Googling in the process of researching a piece that is otherwise entirely her own. Then again, what they find may still be imbued with AI: Google search is answering more questions directly via chatbot, and the results are turning up more AI-written web pages. Good information comes from primary sources, not synthetic text.

I agree. There’s a broad range of AI applications, and throwing them all into a bucket labeled “slop” is a denial that many of those applications are actually quite useful. Yes, the worst actors are leveraging the tech to churn out what is essentially spam, but there are plenty of writers using it to transcribe interviews, edit for clarity, and even to quickly educate themselves on topics they touch on in their writing.

The most strident AI critics often fall back on “hallucinations” as a last-line argument — claiming that if AI output can’t be guaranteed to be 100% accurate, then it shouldn’t be used at all. But that overlooks a basic reality: factual errors were common long before AI entered the picture. Journalists have always been responsible for catching those mistakes — or, at the very least, correcting them after publication. The New York Times publishes hundreds of corrections every month, yet most people still view it as a trusted source of information.

I’ll end this by noting that that last paragraph you just read was originally worded slightly differently — but I felt after rereading it that it didn’t quite convey the point I wanted made, so I plugged it into ChatGPT with the words “make this paragraph more readable.” It made a suggestion that I wasn’t quite happy with, so I modified the prompt slightly and got a better result.

(BTW, if you use a plugin like Grammarly, you’re essentially doing the same thing.)

Was my initial version mostly fine? Probably. But I actually like using AI to iron out a thorny sentence that isn’t as clear as I want it to be. And I’m obviously biased here, but I don’t think I’m a slop merchant for doing so.

DC is an oversaturated media market

CJR profiled Robert Allbritton, the Politico founder who’s been busy building a newish DC-focused outlet called The Star. While the outlet is technically a nonprofit, Allbritton discussed the business opportunity at length:

“Detroit makes cars; we make government,” Allbritton told me. “Everybody in this town, in one form or another, they’re here—maybe it’s two or three degrees of separation—but they’re here because the federal government’s here. I don’t care if you’re a plumber living in Frederick, Maryland, who drives in and does work. The reason you got to work here is because somebody who works for the government hired you.” His target audience, he estimates, is some eight to ten thousand people, those who make the federal government’s regulatory sausage—and whom corporate America is willing to pay extraordinary sums on advertising to reach. In recent years, Big Tech, in particular, is believed to have spent hundreds of millions of dollars to beat back regulation by buying so-called public affairs ads—which has uniquely enabled Washington, DC, to sustain and develop a crowded stable of outlets and newsletters for Beltway elites: Politico, Punchbowl, Semafor, Axios, Puck, and NOTUS, now The Star.

This is all technically true — the federal government is our single largest spender, and corporations spend enormously in an effort to influence it. That said, the space is incredibly saturated in terms of media coverage, and I’m hugely skeptical of any media startup that comes in with the sole aim of carving out a lane in this niche.

When Politico launched in 2007, there was a genuine opening in the market. Most newspapers still operated around slow print deadlines, and the public policy niche was dominated by a small group of legacy publications. Politico built an enormous business by moving faster than its competitors and atomizing every morsel of news into standalone content.

That opportunity just doesn’t exist anymore — the low-hanging fruit is gone. And the cyclical nature of U.S. elections, where much of the public tunes out Washington every other year, makes it difficult for DC-focused outlets to sustain growth. That helps explain why the The New York Times continued to thrive during the Biden era while the The Washington Post struggled. Many people attribute the Post’s financial troubles entirely to Jeff Bezos’s political meddling, but that merely accelerated a decline that was already underway.

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YouTube is training the next generation of Hollywood filmmakers

NBC News profiled Curry Barker, the YouTuber-turned-filmmaker who directed the horror hit Obsession:

This quote from him stood out to me:

“We’re finally getting to the point where people are like, OK, fine, I’ll put my film on YouTube,” he said. “Versus when I was in film school, that was kind of like a last resort. People didn’t want to put their stuff on YouTube. They wanted to go the festival route. I was like, screw it. You know, just put it on YouTube and see what happens.”

This reinforces a point I’ve returned to again and again in my newsletter: YouTube is essentially becoming a training ground for the next generation of Hollywood filmmakers. Many start out making short films and comedy sketches, formats that let them quickly experiment, refine their craft, and learn the fundamentals while simultaneously building their personal brands.

For now, they’re still mostly selling their feature-length films to traditional Hollywood studios, but it’s only a matter of time before they become more comfortable with direct distribution. In fact, the YouTuber Markiplier already proved this model out after he pulled in over $50 million in theatrical ticket sales for his film Iron Lung.

Quick hits

A food YouTuber with 3.4 million subscribers launched his own restaurant — not in NYC or another major city, but in his hometown of Flint, Michigan. [The Golden Balance]

The Economist is the first major news organization to launch an app within ChatGPT. It basically lets you interrogate the outlet’s data visualizations. I played around with it, asking about various scenarios relating to the 2026 midterm elections, and it was pretty neat. [Nieman Lab] Now will this tool be anything more than a novelty for most users? I’m skeptical.

ProPublica is taking already-published investigative journalism and adapting it for a narrative podcast — the hope being that it will pull in new audiences who never encountered the text version of the reporting. [A Media Operator]

Vox Media staffers are generally optimistic about James Murdoch taking over the company. [WashPo] (BTW, I used a gift link so you can access that article for free.)

The Guardian continues to gain ground with its US edition, not only generating $81 million in the last year, but also turning a profit. 71% of its revenue comes from memberships/donations. 40% of the newspaper’s revenue now comes from outside the UK. [Axios]