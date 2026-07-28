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The microdrama industry gives off spammy vibes

Like many media journalists, I’ve been closely tracking the rise of microdramas. While the format has built a genuine fanbase in the U.S., I remain skeptical of its mainstream potential—largely because the industry so often feels inherently spammy.

For starters, the storytelling is aggressively formulaic, relying on recycled plots and poor dialogue. More concerning, however, is the pricing model, which feels downright predatory. Rather than offering a standard subscription or upfront cost, these apps lure viewers in with free initial episodes before switching to a pay-per-episode scheme. With every 60-second installment ending on a sharp cliffhanger and costing progressively more, the model exploits the sunk-cost fallacy—frequently tricking users into spending upwards of $80 for less content than a standard feature film.

Behind the scenes, the economics are equally dubious. Backers appear to be running a content arbitrage scheme designed to minimize production costs. Actors are paid bottom-of-the-barrel rates and forced to hustle across multiple gigs just to make ends meet. Worse still, as Business Insider recently reported, some microdrama apps are cutting costs even further by using actors’ footage to generate AI avatars—effectively replacing the performers with their own digital likenesses.

Several other actors and producers said their on-screen work had been remixed into AI versions without their knowledge or consent … Business Insider previously reported that some micro drama apps had switched productions to synthetic actors after originally casting humans, and had used AI to make misleading, sexualized promos as they fought to attract new viewers.

I’ve never met a person in real life or even online who professes to be a microdrama fan, and I have a hard time picturing a genre that’s optimized for cheapness achieving any sort of cultural footprint. Maybe the format will mature as traditional Hollywood studios dip their toes in, but as of right now I think the entertainment industry is way too bullish on microdramas becoming the next big thing.

The BuzzFeed-like site has built two popular channels on YouTube, one of which serves as a counterbalance to partisan TV news.

Even with AI chatbots, media brands still matter

Here’s some potentially good news for media companies: According to Press Gazette, a new study found that users of AI chatbots are more likely to trust their answers if they include citations to established media brands. Not only that, but users are more likely to click on the citation link if it’s a trusted news brand.

This will theoretically incentivize the AI companies to prominently display citations to news sources. It’ll also reward the publishers that focus on building trusted news brands.

There’s even more media news curation in my Substack Chat

This is a reminder that I’m extremely active in my Substack chat, which anyone can access. Not only am I curating media industry news there, but I’m also very responsive to user comments. Come chat with me and other media operators!

Let a thousand TBPN clones bloom

From TechCrunch:

The European answer to TBPN is here and ready to go live five days a week, starting July 27. Luke Knight and Ronan Chambers launched the London-based European Technology Network (ETN) last October, breaking down tech trends and news during a two-day-a-week livestream. Right now, the show is livestreamed on X and YouTube and has garnered more than 5 million views. On Monday, the network announced a $1.6 million seed round from top players in the media ecosystem, including Powerhouse Capital, Axel Springer SE (which owns Business Insider and Politico), one of the co-founders of the popular media publication LADbible, and angel investors from OpenAI and DeepMind.

OpenAI overpaid for TBPN and the acquisition made no sense as it pertains to the company’s business goals, but everyone saw the whopping 9-figure exit and is rushing to launch and/or invest in their own TBPN clones. Nobody tell them that these are just basically video podcasts that happen to be streamed live — mostly to tiny audiences. I just checked, and the show that just received $1.6 million in seed funding currently has 11 live viewers on YouTube. 11 viewers!

I’m not a professional investor, but I feel like if someone handed me $1.6 million to invest in a creator-led media company, I’d pick one of the millions of creators out there who have already proved they can build highly engaged audiences.

What’s hilarious about this TBPN clone is that it copied the exact same naming gimmick: using a random cluster of letters for a completely generic, old-school company name. Peak originality.

Behind the paywall

Here’s what I have on deck for paid subscribers:

The Peacock/YouTube partnership seems like a big deal How authors game bestseller lists Microinfluencers are having yet another moment

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