When the local newspaper in Brookline, Massachusetts, finally faded into irrelevance, residents found themselves in a familiar position. The stories that once stitched together civic life — school committee debates, local elections, neighborhood controversies, new businesses, housing fights — had either disappeared entirely or been reduced to sporadic digital leftovers produced by a ghost newsroom.

For many communities, that moment marks the beginning of a slow drift into news desert status. But in Brookline, a wealthy inner-ring suburb just outside Boston, a small group of journalists, nonprofit professionals, and business leaders saw an opportunity to build something different: a nonprofit newsroom designed from the outset not just around journalism, but around philanthropy.

What emerged from those conversations was Brookline.News, a local nonprofit outlet that today operates with a roughly $400,000 annual budget, three full-time employees, a growing base of more than 1,000 donors, and ambitions that extend well beyond covering one Massachusetts town.

But the most interesting part of the story may not be the newsroom itself. It’s the fundraising philosophy behind it.

While much of the nonprofit news industry has embraced membership models modeled after public radio or subscription businesses, Brookline.News co-founder Julie Rafferty argues that many local newsrooms are leaving enormous amounts of money on the table by failing to cultivate wealthy donors in their own communities. In her view, too many nonprofit publishers obsess over $10 monthly memberships while neglecting the people capable of writing $10,000 — or $100,000 — checks.

“The next thing to do isn’t necessarily hire another reporter,” Rafferty said during a recent interview. “It’s to spend $20,000 or $30,000 to hire someone who’s an experienced fundraiser.”

That perspective comes not from journalism, but from decades spent inside the nonprofit fundraising world.

In a recent interview, Rafferty walked through how she got wealthy members of her city to fork over $100,000 before the outlet even launched, and she gave some good advice on how other nonprofit newsrooms can identify and reach out to rich people in their own communities.

Let’s jump into it…

Julie Rafferty’s Fundraising Lens

Before helping launch Brookline.News, Rafferty spent years working in fundraising communications and philanthropy consulting for nonprofits of all sizes. She now runs her own consultancy, Rafferty Communications, and has spent much of her career helping organizations cultivate donor relationships.

She also has roots in journalism. Her mother worked for Gannett distributing newspapers, and Rafferty herself worked as a journalist in upstate New York before transitioning into nonprofit consulting.

That combination — familiarity with journalism alongside professional fundraising experience — shaped the way Brookline.News approached its launch.

The founding team came together in 2022 after the closure of the Brookline Tab, a longtime local newspaper that had eventually been swallowed into the consolidation machinery of GateHouse and later Gannett. By the end, Rafferty said, the publication had become little more than a shell.

“There was almost no news about Brookline anymore,” she said.

A loose coalition of residents began talking informally about the vacuum that had been created. The group eventually coalesced into about eight people with backgrounds spanning journalism, public radio, television, nonprofits, and business. Several had worked at major outlets like The Boston Globe, Bloomberg, and The New York Times.

From the outset, the group made several strategic decisions.

First, they would launch as a nonprofit rather than a for-profit business. Second, they would start as a digital-only publication. Third — and perhaps most importantly — they would not launch at all unless they could first raise enough money to guarantee an editor’s salary for at least one year. That target was set at $100,000.

That decision fundamentally shaped how the organization approached fundraising.

Raising $100,000 Before Publishing a Single Story

Many local news startups begin by trying to build an audience first and revenue later. Brookline.News inverted that model.

Rather than launching immediately and hoping readers would eventually donate, the founders treated the effort more like a mini capital campaign. Rafferty approached the problem the same way a sophisticated nonprofit might approach raising money for a building project or institutional initiative.

“Major gift fundraising is all about relationships,” she explained.

Instead of blasting appeals to the public, the team identified a small number of wealthy and civically engaged residents who already cared deeply about journalism, Brookline itself, or democratic institutions more broadly.

Brookline proved fertile ground for that approach. The town sits adjacent to Boston and includes a mix of academics, professionals, longtime civic leaders, and wealthy residents. Some of the early donor prospects had direct ties to the media industry itself, including individuals connected to ownership of the Boston Globe.

But Rafferty emphasized that the strategy extended beyond simply targeting wealthy people. The key was identifying individuals who had both philanthropic habits and emotional alignment with the mission.

Some donors cared about preserving local journalism. Others cared about civic engagement or democracy during a particularly polarized political moment ahead of the 2024 election cycle. Others simply cared deeply about Brookline as a community.

The result was that Brookline.News reached its $100,000 goal before it had even officially launched.

The organization also moved quickly by using a fiscal sponsor — another nonprofit organization that temporarily allowed Brookline.News to accept tax-deductible donations before receiving its own IRS nonprofit designation. That shortcut let the team capitalize on early momentum rather than waiting months for federal approval paperwork.

Launching With a Civic Mission

With initial funding secured, Brookline.News hired its first employee: editor Sam Mintz, a journalist whose background included work at the Cape Cod Times and Politico.

The outlet timed its launch carefully.

Its first newsletter debuted during the week of the Boston Marathon bombing anniversary in 2023, featuring interviews and photography focused on Brookline residents connected to the tragedy. The timing also coincided with local elections and a major school construction vote, giving the publication immediate civic relevance.

Early editorial strategy centered on balancing “what people need to know” with “what people want to know,” Rafferty said.

That meant covering local government aggressively while also publishing stories about restaurants, businesses, and community life. The newsroom wanted to avoid becoming a niche publication consumed only by hyper-engaged political insiders.

That broader approach also reflected Brookline’s demographics. Though the town has a reputation for wealth, Rafferty described it as more economically and culturally diverse than outsiders often assume. Roughly half the population lives in apartments, many residents struggle with housing costs, and the community includes people from dozens of countries speaking dozens of languages.

The publication’s early growth was decidedly grassroots. Volunteers collected newsletter signups at community events, hung posters in local businesses, and promoted stories through existing Facebook groups and neighborhood networks. At launch, the outlet had already accumulated roughly 3,500 newsletter subscribers.

For a town the size of Brookline, that represented a meaningful portion of the community.

Why Brookline.News Rejects the Membership Model