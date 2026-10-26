When Ramin Beheshti co-founded The News Movement in 2021, he wanted to solve a problem that had frustrated traditional news organizations for years: How do you get younger audiences to consume high-quality journalism when they’re spending most of their time on social media? Rather than trying to lure those audiences back to a website, Beheshti believed publishers needed to embrace platforms like TikTok and Instagram and produce news that felt native to their feeds. The challenge was figuring out how to build a sustainable business around that content without relying on platforms to share their advertising revenue.

Five years later, The News Movement has evolved into Caliber, a media holding company with more than 60 employees and a portfolio of brands that includes The Recount, Capsule, and a new news aggregation app called SaySo. Along the way, Beheshti has learned that building a large social audience doesn’t necessarily translate into advertising revenue, that YouTube requires a different strategy than TikTok, and that media companies can benefit from helping independent creators build their own businesses.

In a recent interview, Beheshti explained why Caliber abandoned its initial reliance on traditional sponsorships in favor of building a branded content agency, how it learned to turn shortform social audiences into viewers of longer YouTube videos, and why he believes the future of his company lies in helping independent creators build sustainable media businesses without giving up their independence.

Let’s jump into it…

Building a newsroom for social media