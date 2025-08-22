Welcome! I'm Simon Owens and this is my media industry newsletter. If you've received it, then you either subscribed or someone forwarded it to you.

The Economics of Fitness Influencing

This is a good breakdown of the average career trajectory of a fitness influencer. They usually start by monetizing through affiliate links and one-on-one coaching, and then they eventually reach a level of audience scale where they attract direct brand sponsors. At a certain point, the influencer realizes they're hawking products that are relatively easy to manufacture — especially since there are white label services that will do it for you — and then before you know it they're slapping their name on to nutritional supplements and workout shirts. [Joe Delaney]

Why MSNBC chose such a silly name for its rebrand

From Puck:

Like other cable news networks, MSNBC is a decidedly profitable business, netting what I’m told is north of $500 million in annual profits. The vast majority of its revenue derives from linear carriage fees and advertising, all of which will need to flow inward after the spinoff. In order to maintain that cashflow, MSNBC didn’t want to risk any brand confusion on the channel guide, especially given that more than 90 percent of its audience is AARP-eligible. In essence, [Versant CEO Mark Lazarus] and [MSNBC president Rebecca Kutler] sacrificed the opportunity for a genuinely bold, future-facing rebrand in order to ensure that octogenarians scrolling through their Spectrum channel guide would still be able to find Lawrence O’Donnell. (“The most important thing to Rebecca was keeping the ‘MS’ in the name,” a source close to Kutler told me.)

Personally, I find it incredible that MSNOW and CNBC operate under the same parent company and yet aren't teaming up for a combined streaming app. Sure, it makes sense to have them as separate channels on the cable news menu, but the streaming market is incredibly competitive, and their combined content would make for a more compelling subscription. This really is a testament to how difficult it can be to drive synergies within a company when there are huge egos involved. My guess is the leadership teams at both MSNOW and CNBC have no interest in ceding control over their respective fiefdoms.

Come One, Come All! Buy Your TV Subscriptions Here!

This is an interesting trend to watch: consumers are increasingly choosing to subscribe to individual streaming services via third party platforms like Amazon instead of going directly to the streaming companies themselves. This dynamic has pretty enormous implications given that it gives a streamer much less direct access to the end customer. [NYT]

Email-based publisher The Flyover has 25 full-time staff two years after launch

I like this media company's approach of getting readers signed up for individual state-focused newsletters and then eventually funneling them into a newsletter and podcast focused on national news. This allows the company to monetize the same readers two different ways — by serving them ads from both regional and national advertisers. It's basically an Axios-in-reverse strategy. I wouldn't be surprised if it eventually launches niche newsletters in verticals like food and business. [Press Gazette]

Yahoo Sports Plans Free Streaming-TV Launch

Is is actually worth it for Yahoo to operate its own TV streaming app and produce 60 hours of live programming a week for it? I'm highly skeptical that these smaller streaming apps drive much viewership or revenue, but in this case Yahoo has the added benefit of repurposing all of this content across its massive web portal; in fact I wouldn't be surprised if online views generate the majority of revenue for this content. As long as the TV app doesn't cost too much money to maintain, it can be viewed mainly as a value-add so Yahoo can sell some additional ad inventory. [Variety]

Vox Media Inks Partnership with Bella Freud’s Podcast

It's amazing how much Vox Media has shifted in recent years from owning all of its content to partnering with already-existing creators to provide them with marketing and ad sales. This is a part of a wider shift going on in the media wherein media companies are recognizing that they don't necessarily need to be in competition with creators and in fact have a lot to offer solopreneurs who need help scaling their businesses. [The Information]

AI Isn’t Coming for Hollywood. It's Already Arrived

For the most part, Hollywood studios aren't using AI to create the special effects that end up on screen — mostly because AI doesn't really render video in 4K and it's almost impossible to make tiny, minute changes to AI-generated video. But producers are using it to help with a lot of pre-production tasks, like creating storyboards or even sample shots of upcoming scenes. [Wired]

$3 Million Watches and Caviar for the Cat: How Becca Bloom Became the Queen of RichTok

You would think an influencer who touts her profligate wealth would be easy to hate, but Becca Bloom's fans actually find her videos soothing. They watch as she feeds her cat sushi-grade salmon, dresses in luxury designer clothes, and goes out for "date night" dinners that cost more than what a normal person spends on food in a month. “When I say eat the rich, I never mean you,” one commenter writes. “This parasocial relationship is helping me not have so much animosity towards some wealthy people during these times." [WSJ]

