Welcome! I’m Simon Owens and this is my media industry newsletter. If you’ve received it, then you either subscribed or someone forwarded it to you.

If you fit into the latter camp and want to subscribe, then you can click on this handy little button:

Sign up here

Let’s jump into it…

From anonymous TikToks to six-figure-profit months

I love stories about creators who launch non-media products to market to their audiences. In this case, the creator built a SaaS AI product and then leveraged his large YouTube audience to sell it — generating six figures in monthly revenue through the product alone. [Creator Spotlight]

The Son King of Hollywood

David Ellison is more of a real-life Kendall Roy than James Murdoch ever was — a mediocre businessmen who’s never actually built anything and considers owning a Hollywood studio as his birthright. His current proxy fight to own Warner Bros Discovery is basically the business equivalent of a public tantrum. The moment his father’s money dries up, he’ll succumb to the same economics that apply to every other media conglomerate that thought it could acquire its way to success. [Vulture]

Gourmet Magazine Is Back. It’s Not Exactly Sanctioned.

From the NYT:

On Tuesday, Gourmet will be rebooted as an online newsletter on the platform Ghost. Like its eponymous predecessor, it will prioritize publishing words and recipes with complexity. Unlike old Gourmet, it will be operated by five 30-something journalists, without the infrastructure of a media conglomerate. Last year, the writer Sam Dean, formerly of The Los Angeles Times and Bon Appétit, was browsing the U.S. trademark database, as one does, when he discovered the Gourmet trademark had not been renewed in 2021.

It’s always cool to see journalists band together to launch a worker-owned media cooperative, though I’m not sure it was worth the potential legal blowback to use the name of a defunct Conde Nast magazine. I can imagine there’s still some nostalgia for the brand — but enough to risk a lawsuit?

(BTW, I used a gift link so you can access that article for free.)

I’m tracking which brands are sponsoring newsletters

What’s the easiest way to sell sponsorships in your newsletter? Most publishers would tell you to start with the brands that have already advertised in other newsletters. But here’s the problem: there are thousands upon thousands of newsletters out there and no standardized ad units. This means that the only way to have a comprehensive picture of who’s advertising in newsletters is to subscribe to them all and then open them, one by one.

Luckily for you, I’m doing all that work for you. I’ve created a database tracking hundreds of newsletters across a wide range of B2B and B2C niches. I’ve logged 1,532 newsletter sponsorships so far, and that number is quickly growing. Check it out.

Fanatics Studios launches with LA28, Fox, ESPN, MLB, WWE among partners

From Sports Business Journal:

Fanatics is formally diving into the content production business by partnering with L.A.-based OBB Media to launch Fanatics Studios. The new division, helmed by CEO Michael Ratner, will look to create feature films, documentaries, live event specials, digital series and scripted/unscripted originals. At launch, Fanatics Studios will be partnering on content alongside LA28, Tom Brady, Fox Sports, ESPN, WWE and MLB. As a content partner with LA28, Fanatics Studios will create film, TV and digital projects, and it also will produce the official Olympic film that will be aired theatrically.

It's kind of strange that Fanatics waited this long to get into media; when your entire business consists of selling sports memorabilia and merch, it just seems like a no-brainer that premium content would help tremendously in driving sales to your online retail channels.

Semafor’s post-scale media formula

From the Rebooting:

Semafor currently generates half of its revenue from events; it will inevitably need to complement that with a subscription revenue line. But events, especially geared to influential audiences, are a better revenue foundation than advertising or subscriptions. They’ve allowed Semafor to show a strong growth rate while achieving modest profitability. Events are a way to generate revenue quickly; Semafor does not grow this quickly with subscriptions as a core revenue driver.

I think Semafor has done an impressive job scaling its events business, and live experiences are a revenue model that’s relatively insulated from technological disruption. At the same time, events are inherently difficult to scale beyond a certain point. They come with high overhead, are constrained by venue capacity, and often require attendees to travel long distances. That’s why I’m skeptical that Semafor can grow enough to justify its $330 million valuation.

The Independent’s CEO Christian Broughton on using AI to do more and be more human

The Independent launched an AI-generated news website and app — called The Bulletin — that mostly just summarizes the outlet's news articles into bullet points and also makes personalized content recommendations. Users who want more in-depth information can then click on links to read the full Independent articles. The Bulletin now "gets about 8 million users a month" between the website and app. [Media Voices]

The former Bloomberg reporter is hyper focused on serving an affluent and influential audience.

The YouTube Vibecession

Some of the largest YouTube channels have begun to complain about a recent dip in viewership, possibly due to some change in the recommendation algorithm. While these sorts of complaints aren't exactly new, they'll probably continue to increase as more and more video discovery is driven by the YouTube Shorts algorithm, which places very little emphasis on a channel's actual followers. It also doesn't help that YouTube Shorts seem to promote a lot of AI slop content. [New York]

Can John Landgraf’s Slow TV Model Survive?

John Landgraf has done something that few other television network executives could: put out HBO-quality shows on basic cable. The only other network that's come even close in quality is AMC, and FX probably still has it beat. His shows perform well on Hulu, but at the same time he seems to detest the entire streaming era and blames Netflix for destroying the cable model. [Puck]

(BTW, I used a gift link so you can access that article for free.)

‘We Need to Be the News’: Inside Bari Weiss’s Bumpy Revamp at CBS

From the NYT:

Privately, Ms. Weiss has been deeply frustrated by the negative reaction to her decisions, and has blamed some subordinates for not stanching the criticism, three people familiar with internal discussions said. Ms. Weiss’s wife, Nellie Bowles, a former reporter at The Times, openly mocked the objections of the “60 Minutes” staff who had clashed with her spouse in a column published by The Free Press, which Ms. Weiss continues to oversee.

Bari Weiss launched her Substack career by burning every bridge on her way out of the New York Times, and she's surprised she wasn't welcomed with open arms at CBS News? She benefited tremendously — to the tune of $150 million — by publicly posting a resignation letter that blasted her colleagues, so maybe she should also accept its consequences as well. She should have know heading into CBS that she needed to earn the goodwill of her colleagues, but instead she went in with guns blazing. It's the actions of someone who just doesn't understand how to run a large bureaucratic organization.

(BTW, I used a gift link so you can access that article for free.)

I will share 50% of the revenue with anyone who sells ads on my newsletter/podcast.

Right now, I sell very little advertising simply because I don’t have the time to do cold outreach to potential sponsors. Meanwhile, at least two newsletters in my exact niche—with similar audience sizes—are generating more than $500,000 a year in sponsorship revenue. That suggests there’s a roughly $250,000 annual opportunity for someone who can take on sponsorship sales for me.

If you’re interested in helping me, do not simply reply to this newsletter, as that will go to the wrong address. My email address can be found over here. Shoot me some information about yourself and I’d be happy to jump on the phone to discuss a potential partnership further.

Print Book Sales Rose Slightly in 2025

From Publishers Weekly:

For the second consecutive year, unit sales of print books were up at outlets that report to Circana BookScan, hitting 762.4 million in 2025. That marks a 0.3% increase over 2024, which in turn saw sales grow 0.5% over 2023. Since sales peaked in 2021 at 839.7 million copies, they have settled at levels higher than before the pandemic, though not as high as many publishers had hoped.

It's amazing that we're in the year 2026 and the book industry has not only remained stable but has actually seen print sales continue to grow. Is it a coincidence that the book industry never relied on advertising revenue in its business model? I think not.

Are you following me on social?

You can follow me on Substack Notes, Threads, my private Facebook group, LinkedIn, Bluesky, and Twitter.