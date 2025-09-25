Welcome! I’m Simon Owens and this is my media industry newsletter. If you’ve received it, then you either subscribed or someone forwarded it to you.

What If All Media is Marketing?

I agree with this thesis in this essay that advertising is increasingly becoming an unviable media business model simply because it’s now incredibly easy for brands to simply make their own media. Why should a brand pay money to put a banner ad in the middle of an article when it can just produce its own articles that live on the brand’s website?

And if all media is just product marketing, then every media company needs to start selling its own products, whether it’s a content subscription, a piece of software, or an actual physical item that can be bought in stores. That’s why every fitness influencer is selling their own protein powder and every food YouTuber is selling their own kitchen knives or whatever. [The Mediator]

Congratulations, Lachlan Murdoch. You Won a Fading Empire and a Pile of Debt.

Yes, Lachlan Murdoch had to pay billions to buy out his siblings, but I think the deal was probably worth it. He gets to maintain his perch as arguably the world’s most influential media mogul, and meanwhile Fox/News Corp seems to be in a strong position for further growth. Fox News still maintains its cable news dominance and has made some early moves into streaming and the Creator Economy. Tubi has seen monstrous growth in the FAST space. And then on the News Corp side, the Wall Street Journal brand has been invigorated under Emma Tucker’s leadership while the New York Post is replicating its media model in California. Lastly, it seems like there’s a decent chance Fox will have an ownership stake in TikTok. I’m not sure I would describe Fox/News Corp as a “fading empire.” [NYT]

The former ThinkProgress editor has over 150,000 signups and at least 7,500 paying subscribers to his newsletter.

What I learned in the first five years of Platformer

It’s been five years since Casey Newton left his job at the Verge and launched his own newsletter. He’s now generating enough revenue through a mixture of subscriptions and advertising to pay five employees, including himself. His newsletter has 200,000 free subscribers. He acknowledges his business growth has slowed since he left Substack. [Platformer]

Paramount is gearing up to acquire the Free Press for $150 million

I don’t see how this ends up as anything other than a disastrous acquisition for Paramount. First of all, $150 million has to be something like a 10X multiple of the Free Press’s revenue, and I don’t see how it could ever generate enough money to justify its valuation, especially since it operates in a niche that isn’t friendly to advertising.

What’s more, Bari Weiss is going to be given a leadership position at CBS News despite having very little broadcast or even hard news experience. She’s also proved that she doesn’t operate well in large, bureaucratic institutions, as evidenced by the fact that she burned every bridge on her way out of the New York Times.

Given the structural decline of TV news, CBS really needs someone who can perform the hard work of navigating bureaucratic minefields while nudging the network to its post-TV future — someone like a Mark Thompson at CNN or an Emma Tucker at the WSJ — and I just don’t think Weiss fits that description. [Puck]

The YouTube-to-Hollywood-to-YouTube pipeline