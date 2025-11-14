Welcome! I’m Simon Owens and this is my media industry newsletter. If you’ve received it, then you either subscribed or someone forwarded it to you.

I definitely agree with the thesis of this piece. When people claim that the media is “dying,” what they’re mostly referring to is the legacy media. But if you broaden your definition of media, then you’ll quickly realize that it’s actually expanding. Not only is advertising and subscription revenue being spread out across a greater number of outlets, but many of those outlets are also monetizing with non-media business models. The media industry is basically merging with every other industry in existence.

Webtoon has grown a massive online audience for its web comics, but it’s struggled to gain traction in the US market. Now it’s partnering with major American media companies like Disney to adapt their IP into new formats. It also hopes to benefit from the rising US interest in Korean content.

Mike Shapiro developed a range of ad products and all sorts of unique incentives that allow his network operators to collaborate on selling sponsorships.

Most major streaming services are raising their prices at a rate that far outpaces inflation, and it seems clear that a key component to this strategy involves just hoping that most customers are too lazy to cancel their subscriptions. My guess is this will result in more and more consumers subscribing and then unsubscribing to services just to watch specific TV shows. Gone are the days when someone would just leave their Netflix subscription on autopilot and then go months without opening the app.

It’s hard to comment on Disney allowing user generated content onto Disney+ without knowing more details, but my initial read on this is it’s a recognition that the company’s current business model will never let it compete with YouTube on scale. No matter how many hit movies and TV shows Disney produces, it’ll still waste billions of dollars on IP that never finds an audience, and meanwhile YouTube’s revenue sharing model ensures it only pays for hits (YouTube will never shell out $300 million for a video that ends up being a complete flop). By allowing UGC onto Disney+, it could potentially rack up billions of views on content it ultimately doesn’t have to pay for.

I’ve always admired TPM because it stayed pretty laser focused on just building a sustainable media business and never made a play for massive scale. Founder Josh Marshall was incredibly prescient in realizing early on that the programmatic ad market would just gradually chip away at his revenue, so he decided to pivot to paid memberships as the primary business model.

We keep seeing more and more YouTubers sign licensing agreements with FAST streaming services. As far as I can tell, these are mostly revenue-sharing deals, but they’re for videos that already ran on YouTube anyway, so it’s just additional revenue for the creator. I think part of the appeal for these YouTubers is they don’t have to compete with millions of smaller creators on FAST channels, and instead their content is appearing next to traditional Hollywood films and TV series.

Some self-published authors have seen success selling their books directly on TikTok Shop, but it’s a pretty big logistical headache, since TikTok will punish any retailer who falls behind on fulfillment. You have to put aside a lot of time to package and mail out your books, which can be stressful if a video promoting a book suddenly goes viral.

While Netflix is just starting to dip its toes into creator-led video podcasts, Tubi has been incredibly aggressive at signing licensing deals with creators. Fox really has been ahead of the curve in building out its streaming presence, even as it continues to dominate on linear TV.

Tomorrow I should have a fresh interview out with a former NYT editor who launched a women-focused publication.

