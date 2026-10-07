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The mashup of Paramount+ and HBO Max is probably going to be messy

From Screenrant:

Skydance has officially confirmed that HBO Max and Paramount+ will become a single streaming service in the future… It remains to be seen whether that would include the creation of a new streaming service to host both of their libraries, perhaps named after Skydance, or if Paramount+ could come to host HBO Max’s library of movies and TV shows, or vice versa.

I don’t think we should underestimate how much of a logistical nightmare it’ll be for Skydance to mash these two streaming services together. We’re talking about tens of millions of separate logins that need to be reconciled on the backend and work seamlessly across multiple platforms. And remember, millions of Paramount+ and HBO Max subscriptions are actually facilitated through platforms like Amazon Prime, which doesn’t share credit card login or other identifying information with either company.

And what about the millions of users who subscribe to both HBO Max AND Paramount+? Some estimates put that number at 25 million. Will Skydance have to cancel many of those subscriptions, forgoing upwards of $3 billion a year in revenue? As a reminder, David Zaslav was supposed to do that with Discovery+ when it was combined with Warner Media, but then he chickened out because it would have been such an immediate blow to the combined company’s revenue, something he couldn’t afford because he had so much debt to pay down. Now David Ellison has a much larger debt load, so is he really going to flush $3 billion down the toilet?

Quick hits

After the success of the Barbie movie, it was widely assumed that Mattel had found a toy-to-big-screen pipeline that would supercharge its IP. But its film output since then has been mediocre, and while Barbie toy sales briefly spiked, they quickly flatlined. Also, the Barbie sequel has been put on hold due to stalled talent negotiations. Everyone wants to leverage IP to build the next MCU, but Hollywood production cycles are harsh and unforgiving. [The Wrap]

Over the past decade, many of the largest streamers have signed nine-figure megadeals with producers like Ryan Murphy, Shonda Rhimes, and J.J. Abrams, paying them huge sums to develop content exclusively for a single studio or platform. While those deals produced a handful of hits, most failed to justify their enormous price tags. One notable exception is Taylor Sheridan. “His series appeared more than 100 times on Nielsen’s weekly streaming originals top 10 list between December 2019 and September 2026,” reports Puck. “Landman, Tulsa King, and Mayor of Kingstown were the top three drivers of new customers to Paramount+ last fall, according to a recent Antenna report.” [Puck] And it brings me some pleasure to note that Ryan Murphy’s output is the worst performing of these megadeals. God his shows are awful. (I used a gift link so you can access that article for free.)

This is a semi-big deal: Substack will now collect sales tax on behalf of its creators. I’ve definitely spoken to a number of creators who have felt anxiety over whether the IRS or other government agencies would bring the hammer down and punish them for not collecting sales tax. [Simon Owens]

How a former USA Today columnist launched his own travel channel on YouTube

These days, every audio podcast has an accompanying video podcast, but Jefferson Graham was hosting video podcasts before the term even existed. In 2006, he started co-hosting a show with another USA Today colleague who lived on the opposite coast from him, and they’d physically FedEx the tapes back and forth so they could be edited. Jefferson then went on to host several video series for USA Today, including one where he’d interview celebrities about their favorite tech.



In 2021, after 30 years at USA Today, he decided to take a buyout so he could launch PhotowalksTV, a YouTube travel show where he’d visit different cities and instruct viewers on the best spots to take photos. In 2024, he signed a deal with Scripps News to broadcast the show on its FAST channels, and now new episodes air every Sunday at 10 am.



In a recent interview, Jefferson discussed what it was like to host a podcast when nobody knew what a podcast was, why he took the buyout from USA Today, and how he generates multiple revenue streams through his YouTube channel.

Check out the interview over here.