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Nader Kanounji's avatar
Nader Kanounji
Oct 7

The login merge is the part I'd worry about as an engineer. Reconciling two user bases is hard enough. When Amazon owns the billing relationship for millions of them, a lot of people are going to get logged out and asked to start over.

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