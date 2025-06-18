Welcome! I'm Simon Owens and this is my media industry newsletter. If you've received it, then you either subscribed or someone forwarded it to you.

If you fit into the latter camp and want to subscribe, then you can click on this handy little button:

Sign up here

Let’s jump into it…

For the first time, social media overtakes TV as Americans’ top news source

There's always been a lot of hand wringing over how the "mainstream media" covers particular issues, especially political ones, but we're at a point where the term "mainstream media" is pretty much an anachronism. Independent media wields significant influence now, and we have the collective ability to drive attention and interest toward issues regardless of how they're covered by the legacy media. That's not to say that traditional media doesn't continue to play an important role in our information ecosystem, but it's no longer the gatekeeper it once was. [Nieman Lab]

$4,785. That’s How Much It Costs to Be a Sports Fan Now

As a non-sports fan, I’m consistently amazed by how much actual sports fans have put up with leagues slicing and dicing their broadcast rights in such a way that you have to pay for multiple services just to watch games. At some point, this bubble is going to burst, probably around the same time that the cable bundle finally collapses. [NYT]

Tubi Surpasses 100 Million Monthly Users for the First Time

I wonder what it must be like to be an executive at HBO Max, Peacock, or Paramount and know that a streaming app with almost no original content is beating them on viewership. I know Tubi is free, so it’s somewhat of an apples to oranges comparison, but those platforms outspend Tubi on shows and movies by many multiples and yet still struggle to move the needle. [The Wrap]

SCOOP: Substack in Talks to Raise Financing as It Taps Into the Zeitgeist of Trump II

It’s pretty clear at this point that Substack has become part of the cultural zeitgeist and is benefiting from a flywheel effect that’s mostly self perpetuating. That’s all due to its insight a few years ago that, in order to keep the biggest writers from defecting to less expensive platforms that don’t take 10% of subscription revenue, it needed to generate network effects that would help those writers grow their audiences further.

Substack started with the Recommendations feature and then eventually grafted an entire social network onto its platform with the launch of Notes. Now, I don’t think Notes has the same juice as, say, Twitter or even Bluesky, but it’s clear that the network has real momentum and serves its role as a top-of-funnel engagement tool. Substack has done more than any other platform to marry shortform microblogging with longform writing. [Newcomer]

Inside the rise of Whatnot, the wildly-entertaining, FOMO-inducing, $5 billion shopping app you’ve never heard of

While live video shopping has been popular in Asia for years, it's struggled to take off in the US, but an auctioning app called Whatnot has been gaining steam, with some of its biggest influencers able to sell thousands of dollars of collectibles in a single session. [Fortune]

Wordle who? The Atlantic launches a suite of new daily puzzles and games

We've seen lots of data in recent years showing that adding interactive games to a website can significantly increase user engagement for publishers and improve all sorts of KPIs — from repeat monthly visits to subscriber churn. One thing most publishers need to decide when rolling out games is whether to go with already-established formats like crosswords and sudoku or invent completely new proprietary games like Wordle. I think with the vast majority of publishers the former is the better option, since developing, maintaining, and promoting a new game requires a lot of resources, but The Atlantic is one of the few outlets that has both the reach and staffing necessary to transform a new game into a regular habit. [Nieman Lab]

Please don’t take my newsletter for granted

I rely on paid subscriptions for the vast majority of my revenue. Without enough paid subscribers, I can’t continue justifying spending 40+ hours a week on my newsletter and podcast, and I’ll need to shut them down so I can seek out other work.

Let me put this another way: if you’d be disappointed if I suddenly announced that I’m shutting down my newsletter — a very real possibility — then you should probably subscribe.

Seriously, it’s only $50 for a full year, and if you’re using insights from my content to improve your own business, then that $50 pays for itself. And if you use the link below, you get 20% off for the first year:

Get 20% off for 1 year

$250K from LinkedIn in one year

Platforms like Threads and Bluesky are often cited as the main Twitter competitors, but LinkedIn was probably the greatest beneficiary of the post-Elon Twitter exodus, especially since it absorbed a lot of the business influencers who used to publish long viral tweet threads. I think one of LinkedIn's biggest assets is that it doesn't have restrictive character limits, and instead simply hides longer posts behind a "read more" button. This allowed people to start using it as something closer to a real blogging platform — a more scalable Medium, at least when it comes to business content. [Creator Spotlight]

The TikToker ➡️ TV Star Pipeline

I think this thesis is correct: gone are the days when an aspiring actor would move to LA and just start auditioning for roles, with the hope that small parts in commercials and TV shows would eventually grow into larger and larger gigs. Most will instead simply start creating their own video content and then leverage their success on social platforms into casting opportunities. Maybe they'll still eventually move to LA, but it'll happen later in their career. [Publish Press]

It’s Official: Streaming Is Now the King of TV

One of the most consistent takes we've heard over the last decade is that streaming TV is just inherently far less profitable than linear/cable TV, but I always figured that dynamic was due to so much subscription and advertising revenue being locked up in the cable bundle. Now that streaming has surpassed linear TV in viewership, I think it'll be much easier for all the major streamers to reach profitability, especially once all live sports events are available to stream. [NYT]

Warner Bros. Discovery Revises CEO David Zaslav Employment Agreement to ‘Significantly Reduce’ His Annual Pay After Company Split

Someone on the WBD board finally figured out it looks really bad to keep giving raises to one of the most highly-paid CEOs when the company has been in a steady decline during the entirety of his tenure. [Variety]

How underground brokers use their connections inside Meta to profit from hacked accounts

Meta-owned platforms have no real way of helping users whose accounts get hacked, even though the scammers who hack the accounts often then use them to scam even more of Meta's users. If you do want control of your account back, you have to turn to a shadowy network of "brokers" who funnel money to actual Meta employees who have the ability to fast track account restoration. Given that Meta is worth north of a trillion dollars and is almost entirely reliant on its creators for all its revenue, it's absolutely bizarre that it hasn't improved its broken process for reversing these hacks. [Globe and Mail]

My other newsletter: The best longform journalism we consumed this week

Are you following me on social?

You can follow me on Substack Notes, Threads, my private Facebook group, LinkedIn, Bluesky, and Twitter