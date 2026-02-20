Welcome! I’m Simon Owens and this is my media industry newsletter. If you’ve received it, then you either subscribed or someone forwarded it to you.

How AI is transforming freelance journalism

This is a fascinating look at how freelance journalists are incorporating AI into their workflows. While the most unscrupulous actors use it to generate articles without any quality control, many reporters rely on the technology to assist with pitching, transcription, research, and even early drafts. [Nieman Lab]

From the piece:

Some of the freelancers I heard from attribute a decline in work to AI, while others say they receive more commissions precisely due to the rise of AI. Still others don’t believe the decline they’re experiencing is due to AI, and some note that there has been no change at all. Many freelancers use AI to organize and speed up their workflows, citing help in research, planning, transcription and, in some cases, drafting articles. Some were enthusiastic about the new opportunities generative AI affords them … “The speed at which I do my pitches has increased, and they are more tight and catchy. This makes editors pick them faster,” said Robert Amalemba, a freelance writer based in Kenya. In several cases, the freelancers who reported using generative AI said automating some of the grunt work allowed them to focus more on editorial decisions and big-picture thinking.

It wasn’t that long ago that I had to transcribe all my interviews by hand, and it was just such a mind-numbing, tedious process — to the extent that I often had to take breaks, which increased the time load even more. Now, I can produce an automated transcript in only a few minutes, and it’s made my life so much easier.

Lately, I’ve taken to using ChatGPT as an editing tool. Whenever I’m writing a paragraph that just doesn’t seem to flow smoothly, I’ll copy and paste it into the chat and include the prompt, “Take this paragraph and make it more readable.” More often than not, the AI will spit out cleaner language.

I’m also using AI more and more to help me with brainstorming podcast episode titles and even writing the intros for my podcast. I’ll upload the transcript and input the prompt “Write me a two-paragraph article introduction based on this transcript.” The paragraphs it spits out are always too wordy, but I can then start editing them down to sound more natural.

Peacock’s next growth bet: selling subscriptions for other streamers

From Business Insider:

[Peacock] is plotting to sell add-on subscriptions to other specialty streamers on its platform, four people familiar with the plans told Business Insider. Peacock has approached streamers about selling subscriptions to offer viewers content that complements its reality and sports-heavy line-up, these people said. Peacock expects to start with one streamer this year and is likely to limit the offering to a small number of partners.

I can understand why streaming services like HBO Max and Paramount sell subscriptions through Amazon’s ecosystem. Amazon has a massive logged-in customer base that regularly uses Prime, making it incredibly easy for consumers to add a streaming service with just a single click.

But what does Peacock bring to the table? It’s in dead last place among all the major streamers, and it doesn’t have a footprint outside of the US. This is just an extremely lame copycat strategy.

How Block Club Chicago reached 20,000 paying subscribers

Layoffs in the local news sector are, sadly, a regular occurrence, but three Chicago journalists decided they weren’t going down without a fight.

In November 2017, the news startup DNA Info laid off its entire staff, and it was only a few months later that three of its editors launched a Kickstarter that raised over $183,000; they used that capital to launch Block Club Chicago, a nonprofit that seeks to put a journalist in each of the city’s neighborhoods.

Flash forward six years, and Block Club has a robust news gathering operation that’s funded by 20,000 paying subscribers, foundation support, and a growing advertising business. In a recent interview, co-founder Stephanie Lulay walked me through the site’s launch strategy, its unique approach to neighborhood-based reporting, and why she thinks Block Club’s model can be replicated all across the US. [Simon Owens]

How an Embittered Brit Decimated the Washington Post

This deep dive into Will Lewis’s tenure at the Washington Post doesn’t reveal much that will surprise those who closely followed the saga. But it does clearly identify the pivotal moment that sealed his fate: his decision to push back against his own newsroom’s efforts to report on his ties to News Corp’s phone-hacking scandal. [New York]

That created a rift that never healed, to the point where Lewis isolated himself from the very journalists who made WashPo’s core product. And once he lost the newsroom, he lost the buy-in he needed to execute on any strategy to turn the publisher around. In retrospect, he probably should have either subjected himself to the phone hacking reporting or simply resigned.

Behind the paywall

Here’s what I have on deck for paid subscribers:

Why the biggest creators are going analog David Ellison should have hired Johnny Harris instead of Bari Weiss to shake up CBS News. AI avatars are going to devalue creator sponsorships.

