AI Slop Recipes Are Taking Over the Internet — And Thanksgiving Dinner

Food creators typically see a surge in traffic during the holidays, when people are hunting for recipes to cook for big family gatherings. This year, though, many top recipe bloggers aren’t seeing that spike at all — their instructions are being absorbed into Google’s AI summaries instead. Even worse, those summaries often botch the recipes entirely, sometimes so badly that the resulting dish would be inedible. [Bloomberg]

The Writing Is on the Wall for Handwriting Recognition

One of the biggest challenges for historians — and anyone trying to digitize old documents — is that handwritten letters can be incredibly tedious to decipher. But in just the last few months, AI tools like Gemini have become shockingly accurate, not only at transcribing difficult text but also at providing contextual notes. This technology could usher in a major leap forward for historical research, making it possible to add vast amounts of human writing to searchable databases with ease. [Humane Ingenuity]



NPR reports ‘exceptional’ performance of its digital revenue-sharing programs

Since 2022, NPR has heavily invested in leveraging its digital channels to drive donations back to its member stations. This year it generated over $18 million for those member stations, with 31 stations receiving more than they spent on licensing NPR content. [Current]

MAGA influencer Benny Johnson’s job is to have no principles. Business is booming.

Benny Johnson was famously fired from Buzzfeed News for his serial plagiarism. Now he’s one of the largest MAGA influencers and given the VIP treatment from top administration officials. He’s also regularly caught making bald-faced lies in service of Trump’s agenda — a loyalty that has rewarded him with over a billion YouTube views so far this year. Even being caught red-handed taking money from the Russian government did nothing to slow his rise. [Media Matters]

Podcast Companies Look to Cash in on Industry Hype

Remember all those huge podcast deals a half decade ago that mostly fizzled out when they didn’t produce huge returns? Well, the rise of video podcasts has fueled a surge in new deal activity, with podcast networks touting their ability to monetize across audio, longform video, shortform vertical video, and even streaming services. [Bloomberg]

How Democrats are building their own digital media army

In 2024, Kamala Harris was fairly conservative when it came to media appearances and often passed on the opportunity to go on friendly podcasts or collaborate with video creators who were sympathetic to her politics. My guess is that the 2028 Democratic nominee won’t make that same mistake. [WashPo]

DMG Media expands social media publishing team with senior hires

It’s remarkable how publishers have come full circle with their social media strategies. A decade ago, many built large social teams only to be burned when platforms—especially Facebook—cut back on referral traffic, triggering widespread layoffs. Today, those teams are no longer focused on driving clicks back to publisher sites. Instead, they’re producing native videos designed to live on the platforms themselves, hoping that platform monetization will eventually justify the investment. [Press Gazette]

How Mark Wahlberg Became The King Of Streaming

You may have noticed that Mark Wahlberg’s been starring in lots of absolutely terrible straight-to-streaming movies lately. While this used to be a sign of an actor’s waning star power, these movies have actually been incredibly lucrative for him, earning him up to $20 million per role. While stars can no longer reliably drive theater box office success, their faces apparently still have pull in terms of getting streaming customers to click on movie tiles. [Forbes]

What’s coming down the pipeline…

I won’t publish a newsletter this Thursday because of Thanksgiving. After that I’ll probably be spending a good chunk of December writing a longform profile of Chris Geidner, a former Buzzfeed News reporter who launched an incredibly successful legal newsletter on Substack.

