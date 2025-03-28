Welcome! I'm Simon Owens and this is my media industry newsletter. If you've received it, then you either subscribed or someone forwarded it to you.

The harsh economics for serialized podcasts

Bloomberg’s Ashley Carman wrote about the breakout success of a new serialized podcast and why it’s still struggling to turn a profit:

For industry watchers, [Ky] Dickens’ success suggest narrative series (in audio only!) are still able to gain the kind of broad cultural excitement that marked Serial’s heyday. Even so, the financials remain difficult to pin down. Perhaps if Dickens had included ads from the start, she’d have turned a profit by now. But she was also an unproven name in the podcast arena and networks are risk-averse, especially when a pitch involves extensive travel and years of reporting.

I think the reason for why the most popular narrative podcast to debut in the last year is struggling to turn a profit really boils down to the difficulty of monetizing serialized, narrative shows. They require a lot of upfront work, but, without a pre-existing audience, it can be hard to get advertisers interested. And by the time the show takes off, the story is almost over, which means you can't fully capitalize on its success.

It's no wonder then that the industry has mostly invested in chat podcasts, which are both cheaper to produce and can be put out on a more reliable cadence. It also doesn't hurt that they're much easier to adapt into video. The only way I see serialized podcasts becoming a booming business is if someone launches a premium, subscriber-funded app where the incentives are more aligned with big narrative swings.

Book publishers need to build out their own marketing channels

The Cut published a good profile of Sean Manning, the newly-installed publisher at Simon & Schuster who’s attempting to build out the book imprint’ social media and web presence:

“We’re essentially an entertainment company with books at the center. Every Tuesday, we have a new author who’s a cultural tastemaker,” he says, sitting down. “Why aren’t we using them? Why are we so dependent on outside media?”

Authors have complained for decades that their publishers didn't do enough to promote their books, but those publishers were actually pretty limited in their marketing. Beyond sending out copies to reviewers, there weren't many other options outside of running some ads in magazines or sending the author on a book tour, the latter of which rarely results in sales unless the writer is already famous.

So it's pretty smart that Simon & Schuster is trying to build out its own media distribution channels. One of the earliest publishers to figure this out was the science fiction and fantasy publisher Tor, which launched a robust website all the way back in the mid 2000s that reviewed books and even published original short fiction. If I were running a book publisher today, I'd launch a weekly podcast where I interview authors — not just the ones I'm publishing, but anyone putting out good work.

The metered paywall is out. The hard paywall is in.

Digiday reports that Fast Company and Inc, which are owned by a company called Mansueto Ventures, are increasing the number of articles they place behind a paywall each day:

“The real reason for it … is that traffic is really fickle, and we have to find more ways to build a direct connection with our audiences [and] have that kind of stability that comes from having the subscription business,” said Stephanie Mehta, CEO of Mansueto Ventures, who spoke at the Digiday Publishing Summit in Vail, Colorado, on Monday … … “The stories that had traditionally been reliable sources of traffic have not been,” Mehta said. “What we’ve learned is that you cannot rely on the past history of performance to determine what’s going to succeed going forward.” While it’s hard to know exactly what will drive traffic from platforms like Google, subscription businesses have more reliable data that can show what people will pay to read, she added.

I keep seeing more and more publishers move away from the metered paywall approach and instead are just choosing a certain portion of stories to place behind a hard paywall.

I think this is the right approach. The metered paywall was a great invention, but it's messy. News consumers use a variety of different browsers and devices throughout the day, which means the only way to truly count their visits is to implement a registration wall, but that then creates all sorts of friction that may increase paid conversions but vastly decreases traffic, which isn't good for advertising revenue.

With the hard paywall, you can use your free content to grow your marketing funnel and then focus on driving your audience into hitting the paywall. It's a much cleaner and straightforward transaction.

A good longform article

Why has Conan O'Brien's comedy endured for over 30 years? To answer this question, one could look at his 2024 appearance on Hot Ones, where he eagerly gulped down the world's spiciest hot sauce, all while pretending it didn't have enough heat to nearly melt his face off. It's this unrelenting commitment to the bit that can win over the staunchest critics. How can you do anything but like the person who would go to such great personal pain just to make you laugh? [The Atlantic]

