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Vox Media tried to sell its podcasts, and itself

From Semafor:

Last year, bankers for Vox Media approached media companies and investors with a series of offers. According to three people familiar with the conversations, potential buyers could take over Vox’s podcast business, a growing network of more than 30 shows hosted by personalities like Kara Swisher, Scott Galloway, Brené Brown, and others. They could buy New York Magazine, one of the few legacy print brands of the 20th century that has managed to survive the digital transition without losing its cultural relevance. Or they could buy the company in its entirety. The most widely-circulated option Vox Media offered was around its podcast network … In recent months, the New York-based media company, which includes other digital titles like The Verge, SB Nation, Vox, and Eater, among others, has appeared to change its mind, though. In February, it informed some potential investors that the podcast network was no longer for sale.

Out of all the digital media darlings to receive huge VC investments in the 2010s, Vox Media was certainly the most well-managed. It made a smart decision to acquire New York magazine, pioneered a new kind of explainer video, and leaned hard into podcasts right before that medium really took off.

That being said, it’s not surprising it couldn’t get interest from a buyer. Outside the Free Press’s $150 million sale to Paramount, there just haven’t been many digital-only mega deals in recent years. Companies like Axios and Business Insider timed their exits perfectly. Now, investors are sour on the entire sector.

A.I. Is Writing Fiction. Publishers Are Unprepared.

From the NYT:

“Shy Girl” appears to be the first commercial novel from a major publishing house to be pulled over evidence of A.I. use. Its cancellation is a sign that A.I. writing is not only appearing in cheap self-published e-books that are flooding Amazon but is seeping into even traditionally published fiction. The stunning fact that “Shy Girl” got so far into the editorial process, and was even released in the U.K. before publishers thoroughly investigated the claims of A.I. use, is a sign of how unprepared many in the book world are to deal with the rise of A.I. It also signals the dawn of an uncertain new era for the book world, as editors and readers alike are increasingly left wondering whether the prose they are reading was written by a human or a machine.

One of the most notable things about the success of this AI-generated novel is it came from an author who didn’t have much of a personal brand — which means it had to be at least halfway decent to generate sales and a traditional book contract. For years, it was commonly-accepted knowledge that AI couldn’t maintain a coherent narrative over the span of an entire short story, much less an entire novel. This thing managed to sneak past multiple human editors at a major publisher.

(BTW, I used a gift link so you can access that article for free.)

The Atlantic Takes Its Journalism to Sea in Three-Year Cruise Ship Partnership

From Adweek:

The 168-year-old magazine announced a first-of-its-kind, three-year partnership with the luxury cruise line Seabourn on Monday, which will bring its writers, editorial programming, and subscription access aboard Seabourn voyages starting this fall. The company declined to offer further financial specifics of the deal. The partnership spans advertising, sponsorship, and subscription enablement, according to Alice McKown, publisher and chief revenue officer of The Atlantic. It will culminate in fall 2028 with a full 12-day route takeover from Montreal to Boston, the city where The Atlantic was founded in 1857.

I have no idea if this is a good business move but it sounds like it would be a lot of fun — both for the attendees and also the Atlantic staff.

CNN’s Open Mic Night

From Puck:

On air, Anderson Cooper and two guests were seated at a table speaking into massive desk microphones that channeled Edward R. Murrow. Anderson’s jacket was off, his sleeves were rolled up, tie loosened, and monitors filled the backdrop. Yet rather than relying on those sophisticated technological assets for the network’s coverage of the war in Iran, the producers would cut to a bird’s-eye view of the table itself, upon which lay a physical map of the Middle East. These avant-garde innovations, which a network spokesperson described as “an experiment,” were inspired by a meeting with content leaders in which CNN C.E.O. Mark Thompson alluded to the old Murrow broadcasts—a cigarette in his mouth, a pile of papers on the desk—and noted that it gave the air of a real journalist doing real journalism. The experiment continued on Friday when a jacketless Jake Tapper broadcast from his own office—which, as the CNN kremlinologists know, is adorned with old campaign posters of losing presidential candidates.

I agree with those who think it’s weird CNN forced its longtime hosts to revamp their studios to look like podcast sets. If the network really wants to embrace a podcast aesthetic, then it should just license already-existing podcasts. Or it should launch brand new podcasts that publish online. What the company is doing now is the TV equivalent of ramming a square peg into a round hole.

(BTW, I used a gift link so you can access that article for free.)

Former CBS News Correspondent Scott MacFarlane Says He’s Joining MeidasTouch Network

From Deadline:

Scott MacFarlane, who recently departed CBS News, said on Monday that he’s joining MeidasTouch Network, the digital media outlet that bills itself as a “pro-democracy news network” and is known for taking on Donald Trump. MacFarlane said that he will be chief Washington correspondent for the outlet, and will anchor a daily program called Scott MacFarlane Reports.

This is just further evidence that the TV news broadcast and video podcast worlds are merging into one. Not only are TV veterans constantly flocking to the video podcast world, but we're also seeing deal flow in the other direction — Pat McAfee's show licensed to ESPN, Crooked Media's clips appearing on MS Now, and the Ruthless podcast hosts all being signed on as contributors to Fox News.

The King of Random had 8 million YouTube subscribers when Grant Thompson suddenly decided he didn’t want to create videos anymore.

LinkedIn disrespects its creators

From Inside The Creator Economy:

LinkedIn just launched Top Voices 360°: A premium tier of creators who get brand sponsorships, co-branded posts, event appearances, and presumably a better table in the cafeteria ... ... I do have one small question for the platform that built its brand on professional community’: why does a company with 1 billion members need to publicly sort its creators into first class and coach? You’re already an algorithm. We already know your biases. Announcing it with a branded name, a geometry theme and a fast-track to direct brand revenue is just… a lot.

I agree. I’m perfectly fine if a platform sets some kind of clearly-defined criteria for being let into its monetization program — for instance, YouTube requires 1,000 subscribers and 4,000 annual watch hours — but what I don’t love is when the company just starts hand selecting people for white glove treatment. It’s a huge F-you to the millions of creators that generate value for the platform.

Goalhanger on making subscriber revenue growth look easy

Goalhanger is one of the most successful independent media companies launched in the past decade. What’s particularly notable is how effectively it has replicated its playbook across multiple podcasts and niches. [The Media Leader]

The company recently surpassed 250,000 paid subscribers — a milestone few digital-only media businesses have achieved — yet subscriptions still account for only a small share of its overall revenue. Even more impressively, Goalhanger operated almost entirely as a bootstrapped business during its first decade, only recently taking on outside investment.

Joint signings highlight growing convergence between creator and Hollywood agencies

From Digiday:

Creator agency Reign Maker Group and Hollywood talent agency Paradigm announced a series of joint signings, underscoring how representation models are evolving as agencies seek to diversify both their talent rosters and revenue streams. The agencies, which kicked off a partnership in October, just jointly signed three multi-hyphenates: Reza Jackson, reality star and fashion influencer; Max Goodrich, a YouTube creator specializing in scripted storytelling, and Grayson Boucher, aka The Professor, a basketball creator who’s appeared on ESPN and in Hustle magazine.

Until recently, talent agencies and influencer agencies largely operated in separate lanes. But as creators increasingly break into traditional Hollywood, those boundaries are starting to blur—setting the stage for awkward competition over clients.

Influencer agencies have a key advantage: they can build relationships much earlier in a creator’s career, often before that creator ever appears on a traditional talent agency’s radar.

That said, the biggest agencies are already moving in. Many have begun acquiring influencer marketing firms, and this wave of M&A activity is likely to accelerate in the coming years. Still, the rise of microinfluencers ensures there will always be room for smaller agencies to discover and develop new talent.

‘I Am the News’: The Absurd Drama (and High Stakes) of the Don Lemon Affair

From the NYT:

Much like Trump during his 2024 Republican primary, [Don] Lemon appeared likely to experience his legal trouble as a short-term boon. Subscriptions to his show on YouTube have climbed by some 200,000, to more than 1.26 million. His guest bookings are starrier. “When you heard about what happened to me, what did you think?” he asked Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who called his arrest an attack on “free speech in America and the entire journalistic press corps.” Jane Fonda showed up at the federal courthouse to declare, “They arrested the wrong Don!” The singer-songwriter Brandi Carlile, wearing an “ICE Out” pin, walked the Grammys red carpet with him. Jimmy Kimmel invited him on his late-night show and razzed him warmly (“Like many recently freed prisoners, you went right to the Grammy Awards events”) in Lemon’s highest-visibility TV interview in nearly two years.

I find it highly unlikely that a jury will convict Don Lemon. If anything, the Trump administration’s attempt to prosecute him will likely work in his favor.

Unlike his former colleagues in traditional broadcast, Lemon operates largely beyond the reach of the FCC and isn’t beholden to a media conglomerate that needs regulatory approval for mergers. This looks like a classic case of the Streisand Effect.

(BTW, I used a gift link so you can access that article for free.)

Amazon MX Player Rolls Out Microdrama Service Fatafat As Vertical Video Gains Momentum In India

From Deadline:

Amazon MX Player has launched a microdrama service, as a new report predicts huge growth for vertical video in India. Fatafat will be a mobile-first platform offering serialized vertical videos for free, marking the latest arrow in Amazon’s streaming bow in India. Series will be offered in the romance, thriller and youth-led categories.

Now that every major media company is hopping on the microdrama train, I wonder if we're going to see the format evolve at all. Right now, these shows are optimized for extremely low budgets and recycled plotlines, and as the market becomes more saturated I think showrunners are going to have to up their game if they want to pull in mainstream audiences. Is there any reason that a company like, say, Disney couldn't take an obscure Marvel superhero and cast them in a vertical video series where episodes top out at like five minutes?