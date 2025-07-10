Welcome! I'm Simon Owens and this is my media industry newsletter. If you've received it, then you either subscribed or someone forwarded it to you.

World of Good Brands Sells Off Portfolio, Lays Off Staff, and Shutters

From Adweek:

Digital media company World of Good Brands has sold off its three remaining properties—Well+Good, Livestrong, and Only In Your State—and shuttered, according to four people familiar with the situation. The bulk of the staff, excluding some team members who moved with the respective brands, were laid off … The closure of World of Good Brands marks the end of a long, tumultuous saga for the company, which was originally conceived as Demand Media in 2006.

This move seems almost symbolic, considering that Demand Media launched in 2006 with the sole purpose of gaming the Google algorithm. Google's AI summaries have essentially replaced this type of content, making SEO content farms pretty much obsolete. This is why I think one silver lining for AI decimating search is that publishers will finally stop writing content that's more focused on serving algorithms than readers.

Google Offerwall explained: Easy way for publishers to test pay-as-you-go and ad-gated access

From Press Gazette:

Offerwall, rolled out to users of Google Ad Manager on 26 June, lets publishers show a flexible “reward wall” before users can access their site’s content … Users must watch an ad before they can access the content. This tactic, much like Youtube pre-roll ads or mobile in-game ads, forces users to watch a whole ad if they want to continue. Publishers get a 70% share of ad revenue, in line with usual Ad Manager splits.

I've always thought that placing an ad wall in front of gated content was a smart move. It forces audiences to more deliberately look at an ad, and it's a way to place high-CPM video advertising in an article that's otherwise just text. It likely offers much higher value to the advertiser than a website display ad. Ideally, the publisher would ensure that each user only encounters one of these ad walls per day, and that they're eliminated entirely for paid subscribers.

He disrupted the viral video clip economy — and is now doing the same in travel media

During the 2010s, anytime you saw a viral YouTube video included in a TV show or Superbowl ad, there's a good chance Jonathan Skogmo played a role in licensing it. He started making a living with user generated content before the term "user generated content" even existed. [The Business of Content]

4 co-founders built this content company as a side hustle for a decade. It sold for $6.6M

Yet another tech company bought a media outlet. Other examples of this trend include Hubspot buying The Hustle and Robinhood buying MarketSnacks. The theory here, of course, is that a tech platform can lower its customer acquisition costs by acquiring a media outlet that already serves those customers. It's content marketing, but without having to build your content library and audience from scratch. [They Got Acquired]

Substacker Judd Legum on doing journalism that ‘went out of fashion’

It continues to be incredible that Judd Legum has 20,000 paid subscriber despite none of his content being placed behind a paywall. It's a testament to the fact that Legum is not only a great journalist, but also a great marketer. Back during his Think Progress days that blog always punched far above its weight in terms of how much engagement it got on Facebook and Twitter. He really knows how to package content to get people sharing it. [Press Gazette]

Yahoo takes cues from platforms as it offers more editorial control to creators

From Digiday:

Creator Anika Gandhi, who built her audience sharing woodworking videos on Instagram and TikTok, has been working with Yahoo for about a year, writing articles about do-it-yourself projects and home improvement. “During this time, I have seen growth in my audience as my work has reached new readers,” she said. “The credibility of having my projects featured on Yahoo has helped establish me as an authority in the DIY and woodworking space.” Yahoo declined to share individual page view counts for specific creator articles, but creators have said that high-performing articles can draw over 300,000 views.

Yahoo is probably the perfect platform for these kinds of collaborations because it's always been known as a portal and aggregator of content that's mostly produced by outside media organizations. The creators can bring their own audiences into the mix, but Yahoo also just has a massive traffic hose, as well as a fairly sophisticated advertising operation.

It's interesting that Yahoo brought on mostly video creators to produce written content. This allows it to pitch itself as a value-add to their already existing businesses — much easier than getting them to migrate their video content from YouTube or TikTok to Yahoo's own native player. What's more, there's the added benefit that creators can embed their own videos in articles, thereby extending them additional reach. Seems like a win-win.

Meet The Examination, a nonprofit watchdog for global health

From Poynter:

Partnerships brought some early wins to The Examination. For a lean nonprofit newsroom, collaborations are key to reaching wide audiences. The Examination landed big ones soon after launch: The New York Times, The Guardian and The Washington Post all ran its work. That kind of exposure brings eyes, but not always loyalty. “We do get a lot of questions and feedback and engagement, but sometimes it’s direct and sometimes it’s through our partners. So we’re trying to build more of our in-house audience,” [managing editor Asraa Mustufa] said.

I've noticed a lot of investigative journalism nonprofits partner with traditional news organizations to distribute their content, and I've always wondered if this undermines their fundraising efforts. Obviously, there are millions of nonprofits out there asking for donations, and name recognition must play a factor in a donor's decision. Yet most people who read an investigative article on, say, The Washington Post, won't even realize that a nonprofit did the bulk of the work. What am I missing here?

From 16K to 118K YouTube subscribers in one year

I love it when creators eschew traditional monetization models and instead develop their own unique products they sell to their audiences. In this case a fashion creator sells the sewing patterns for the outfits she wears in her videos so viewers can recreate them at home. [Creator Spotlight]

Influencing Without the Influencers

From the New York Times:

[Sarah Tang] is what some in the fashion and lifestyle industries call a brand or in-house content creator. Unlike influencers, who are typically paid to promote products on their own channels, Ms. Tang’s job is to produce short-form videos that emulate influencer-style content like room tours, vlogs and get-ready-with-me snippets on brands’ own social accounts. Her videos can generate thousands of views. The goal of Ms. Tang and others like her is to make ads feel like anything but ads. The brand’s voice is embedded in the content, as are its products, but there’s no overt pitch, no awkward energy of a sponsored partnership. The videos are seemingly unpolished, even if they may have been meticulously planned. And, in many cases, viewers may not even realize they’re being marketed to.

In some ways, this is no different than the product placement that appears in films and TV shows, though in this case the brands own the channels where the content is being distributed. It's basically a form of content marketing, which ideally should never contain a hard pitch for the brand.

My other newsletter: The best longform journalism we consumed this week

Can the New York Times Turn Its Writers Into Video Stars?

What's most interesting about the New York Times's latest video push is that it's happening outside the Times's main YouTube channels; it's launching brand new channels from scratch that are more focused on promoting the personal brands of its individual contributors. This is a company that historically has been uncomfortable with its journalists building their own personal brands and even stepped in on occasion to throttle their independence.

The question is what happens when some of these new YouTube hosts eventually leave the NYT. Will the company let the channels go stagnant, or simply swap in new hosts? I remember there was some controversy a few years back when Kara Swisher left the Times and then the company simply handed her podcast RSS feed over to Casey Newton and Kevin Roose. [Vulture]

Mr. Big Is Alive and Well and Married in Vermont

For some reason this is the year for nostalgia over 1990s-era magazine culture, so I might as well share this piece about the Conde Nast executive who apparently inspired the creation of the Mr. Big character in Sex in the City.

As for why this type of content is proliferating right now, maybe it's that GenZ just recently discovered that magazines used to be sexy places to work and had lots of money to throw around? [NYT]

Newsletter marketing strategies from Metro.co.uk and The Spectator

From Media Voices:

Recent studies have found that retention increases with the number of newsletters a subscriber signs up for. Making sure cross-promotion is included as part of a marketing strategy is a straightforward way of boosting lists of smaller newsletters, as well as ensuring subscribers are aware of a range of offerings. “At Metro we have about 15 newsletters, and we always want to make sure that people are signed up to as many as possible,” [newsletter editor Sophie Laughton] explained. “We put cross-sells within all our newsletters. So whenever there’s a crossover in content, we’re making sure that people are aware there’s another newsletter they might be interested in reading.”

One of the best ways to drive a newsletter signup is to be recommended by another newsletter, so it makes sense that publishers operating multiple newsletters should be regularly cross-promoting between those newsletters. I've certainly seen a lot of success driving signups to my longform newsletter by promoting it in my media newsletter, and vice versa.

Live video on Substack: smarter, simpler, more discoverable

From On Substack:

Chris Cillizza, the author of So What, told us how live video updates are helping him reach new subscribers: “Live video has been a powerful growth engine for me. The clips Substack creates and shares after each stream do a great job of highlighting the best moments from the discussion and leading people back to the full video, where they often convert into new subscribers. It’s been one of the most effective ways to get my work in front of more people, wherever they are.”

One of the key ways Substack is differentiating itself from competing publishing platforms is by building a true community ecosystem where audiences can congregate. Not only does it have live video functionality, but there are also millions of people just hanging out on its app who can then see the notification when a creator goes live, thereby increasing the number of viewers who tune in. If you're publishing to a third party platform like Beehiiv, Ghost, or Wordpress, the only way to recreate this dynamic is by sending your audience to somewhere like Twitch or YouTube.

The Companies Betting They Can Profit From Google Search’s Demise

From the WSJ:

At least a dozen new companies are pouring millions of dollars into software meant to help brands prepare for a world in which customers no longer browse the web and instead rely on ChatGPT, Perplexity and other artificial-intelligence chatbots to do it for them. The startups are developing tools to help businesses understand how AI chatbots gather information and learn how to steer them toward brands so that they appear in AI searches. Call it the search-engine optimization of the next chapter of the internet.

I don't understand how you can do SEO for AI chatbots when the makers of the AI chatbots regularly admit they can’t reverse engineer how the chatbots reach their conclusions. I guess the best you could do is just ensure that your website is really easy to crawl, but presumably most companies were already doing that with their SEO strategies. To me, this just seems like a bunch of marketing agencies trying to capitalize on the AI hype train by targeting executives who are anxious they're not doing enough to jump on said train.

Inside the Media’s Traffic Apocalypse

Nearly every major platform from Google to Facebook has reoriented itself around sending fewer clicks to outside websites. Now publishers are starting to grapple with how to squeeze more revenue out of their core audiences, mostly through paid subscription offerings. Long gone are the days when media executives assumed they could achieve profitability through massive audience scale. [New York]