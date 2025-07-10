Simon Owens's Media Newsletter

Lance
5h

You wonder about the impact on fundraising for nonprofit investigative journalism organizations that collaborate with traditional news organizations for distribution. That's not our model at Cityside, but I can guarantee the effecti on some fundraising is incredibly positive.

The big funders, institutional philanthropy (foundations), care about impact. If a piece of reporting can reach a significant audience, and particularly an influential audience, that's a reason to be funding the work. I can assure you The Examination made sure program officers at foundations they were talking to were aware that their reporting was carried by the Times, WaPo and The Guardian.

I think it's important for sustainability to develop a direct audience relationship (rightly a theme in so much of your newsletter, Simon), but not many foundations that fund journalism seem to be focused on that.

