Quick hits

Axios now has a visualization team of 20 people. Here's a great look at how they work with journalists to create data visualizations. [Nightingale]

It turns out that Apple's upcoming privacy changes aren't going to affect your ability to track link clicks within your newsletters. [Digiday]

Anecdotally, I keep hearing from more and more media operators that LinkedIn is serving an increasingly important role in their marketing efforts. [Social Media Today]

Some of the major tech platforms have seen their ad sales recover, but will those gains trickle down to publishers? Too early to tell. [Insider]

"Events are moving in many publishing models from an incremental contributor to a core part of their offering ... Semafor is a live journalism events company with a newsroom on the side, I say tongue in cheek. I say it because I want people to hear from me that this is an events company and it’s a core part of our DNA.” [The Rebooting]

How to sell a content business

If you run your own media business, then it’s probably crossed your mind that one day you might want to sell it off for a tidy sum. But who actually buys media businesses, and how do you find those people?

For a recent Zoom call, I gathered together a group of experts who have sold their media businesses. They included:

Alexis Grant, founder of They Got Acquired , a media outlet that covers acquisitions of small-to-medium-sized businesses

Terrell Johnson , who sold HalfMarathons.net , a running website with a huge following

Joe Pulizzi , who sold the Content Marketing Institute in 2016

Farhan Mohamed, CEO of Overstory Media, which has acquired several local news sites in Canada.

During the call, we covered every aspect of selling a media business, from prepping your company for sale to settling on an asking price to finding buyers. The session was jam-packed with tips for anyone who is thinking about selling a content company.

You can watch the discussion in the video embedded below: