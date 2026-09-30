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Quick hits

Digiday reports that Semafor’s head of video works closely with both the editorial and business sides of the company when developing new series. “I feel like I have a really fun job where I get to talk to [Ben Smith, co-founder and editor-in-chief of Semafor,] every day about all the things that are going on in the newsroom, but then taking back a lot of that almost like programming to the commercial side and saying like, ‘What can we do with this? How do we build out a revenue model?’” he said. More traditional media outlets should embrace this approach. As I’ve written repeatedly in my newsletter, legacy publishers have been far too hesitant to maximize the revenue potential of their video operations, instead relying heavily on the relatively meager revenue shares offered by platforms like YouTube. Just imagine if CBS, for instance, had sold sponsorships directly against Stephen Colbert’s viral video clips, which often reached far larger audiences than the original broadcasts. It would have given the network another meaningful revenue stream — and made it even harder to justify canceling his show. [Digiday]

Trump’s attempt to ban certain media outlets from the White House is indisputably an attack on the free press, but I agree with Dylan Byers’s take that direct access to the White House has never been less relevant to producing actual journalism. I think the same can be said for access to the top CEOs at tech companies, who often circumvent actual journalism outlets by going on friendly podcasts. The best reporting happens behind the scenes, with journalists speaking to sources — sometimes anonymously — who aren’t paid to tout the official line. As one journalist told Byers, “The reporters who break the biggest stories don’t rely on access to the White House. In fact, you barely ever see them inside the White House. The briefing room has become a place for TV reporters to play for the cameras.” [Puck]

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One day in the 1990s, Alan Jay received a surprising phone call at work from Jeff Bezos’s assistant, who said the Amazon founder wanted to meet with him during an upcoming trip to the UK. That meeting would eventually lead to Amazon acquiring IMDB, the movie database Alan had co-founded.



After the acquisition, Alan didn’t rest on his laurels; over the next two decades, he went on to co-found two other media companies – one in entertainment and the other sports – both of which had their own successful exits. In a recent interview, Alan told the origin story of IMDB, walked through how he built the two other media properties, and explained why it’s much harder to launch a media business today compared to 20 years ago.