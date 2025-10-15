Welcome! I’m Simon Owens and this is my media industry newsletter. If you’ve received it, then you either subscribed or someone forwarded it to you.

If you fit into the latter camp and want to subscribe, then you can click on this handy little button:

Sign up here

Let’s jump into it…

This is a fascinating interview with YouTuber Airrack, a “spectacle” creator in the same mold as MrBeast. He explains how he once chased increasingly bigger and more expensive stunts, only to realize that, beyond roughly 10 million subscribers, the returns on that kind of content start to diminish. Even when those videos racked up massive view counts, they were often wildly unprofitable. Eventually, he shifted his strategy to focus on thematically consistent, repeatable formats that were far less expensive to produce. That pivot has helped his channel return to sustainable growth, as his audience now knows what kind of content to expect.

Press Gazette: How Politico is using text messages to boost engagement on Capitol Hill

Politico launched an invite-only text messaging list primarily made up of members of Congress and their staff. The outlet is selective about what news it sends out, aiming to make the service feel like a genuinely valuable source of information rather than just more noise. Instead of driving traffic back to its website, Politico uses the service to stand out from competitors who are all racing to publish the same scoops.

From the article:

Zach Warmbrodt, who became Politico’s first executive producer for Congress a year ago, has been working to “strengthen our Congress coverage as a truly real-time breaking news engine in this really competitive environment for this very eager audience”. There are 12 reporters and editors on the Congress team. Warmbrodt described SMS texting as an “untapped” means of distribution that could help them push their “great, scoopy, exclusive reporting”. “How do I push that directly to this audience so they always know we are breaking news? We’re at the top of the stack. We are on their phone lock screens.”

From the article:

The number of people listening to an audiobook on Spotify rose 36% in the past year, while the number of hours consumed grew 37%, according to the company, which added the products to its paid subscriptions exactly two years ago … The majority of people listening are under age 35, according to the company. Over the past two years, Spotify has tripled its catalog to 500,000 titles in the 14 markets that offer the audiobook program. The company told publishers and authors it would expand the potential audience for audiobooks.

It’s remarkable how much Spotify CEO Daniel Ek has been vindicated in his push toward non-music audio. By expanding aggressively into podcasts and other spoken-word formats, Spotify created a lock-in effect that made users far more likely to choose it over competitors offering the same music catalog. After all, when was the last time Apple Music or Amazon Music made any real progress in cutting into Spotify’s market share? At this point, Spotify’s biggest rival is probably YouTube Music—and that’s largely because YouTube also boasts a massive library of non-music content that keeps users within its ecosystem.

(BTW, I used a gift link so you can access that article for free.)

Codie Sanchez finds interesting ways to make money and then reverse engineers them for her audience.

From the article:

Instagram is exploring building a dedicated TV app as part of a deeper push into video, a move that could get Instagram videos in front of more viewers and also provide more competition for YouTube, which already makes it very easy to watch videos on a television. “If behavior [and] the consumption of these platforms is moving to TV, then we need to move to TV, too,” Instagram chief Adam Mosseri said Thursday at the Bloomberg Screentime conference in Los Angeles. He said the company is “exploring” a TV app, but added that there was nothing to announce yet.

I’ve always wondered why Instagram and TikTok haven’t been more aggressive about launching connected TV apps, especially considering YouTube has built such a massive business off its TV viewership. Probably Instagram’s biggest challenge is designing its app to account for the more passive nature of short form vertical video consumption; in other words, it needs to recreate the equivalent experience of swiping up on a video the moment it no longer holds a viewer’s attention.

From the article:

If a deal comes to fruition, the combined array of streaming services, TV networks and movie studios could position a merged company to better compete with media and tech giants such as Disney, Netflix and Amazon.com. Paramount approached Warner Bros. Discovery in late September, The Wall Street Journal reported, about a potential majority-cash offer for the entire company, which owns a vast library of classic movies and television shows, iconic film and TV studios and multiple streaming services.

One of the main reasons the largest Hollywood studios are struggling is because the executives who run them have no growth strategies beyond acquiring more studios, a move that just saddles the parent company with more and more debt. These conglomerates aren’t having a tough time competing with Netflix and YouTube because their content libraries aren’t large enough; they’re struggling because they’re not building incredible products that consumers actually want to pay for.

(BTW, I used a gift link so you can access that article for free.)

From the article:

“I’m very conscious of the fact that ABC pays for the show, and YouTube pays nothing — and YouTube gets to sell it and keep half the money. That’s quite a deal for them,” [Jimmy Kimmel] said this month at Bloomberg’s Screentime conference … “I love YouTube,” he told Bloomberg’s Lucas Shaw. “I love being on YouTube, because all you really want, deep down, is for as many people to see your stuff as possible. I know it’s hurt us, because it’s so easy to watch the monologue on YouTube now. I know it’s hurt the ratings — not just for our show, but for all of them.”

I’ve always thought the death of late night comedy was greatly exaggerated — it’s just that a huge portion of its audience has migrated to platforms like YouTube. The problem for the Jimmy Kimmels of the world is that their parent companies haven’t shown much interest in fully monetizing these online channels, which means late night shows struggle financially while putting up monster viewership numbers.

Do you live in Washington, DC?

I’m tired of only talking to industry folks on Zoom calls and want to meet up with people IRL. If you live in the area and want to grab coffee, lunch, or after-dinner drinks, reach out to me.

Publishers with high-priced subscriptions are experimenting with allowing readers to subscribe to individual newsletters at a lower price. They see it as a way of pulling in more price conscious consumers without cannibalizing or devaluing their main subscription.

From the article:

Bloomberg has moved 30 of its 70 newsletters behind a paywall, and introduced a new paid offering for a bundle of five tech-focused newsletters. It’s the first time the business publication has offered a subscription tier separate from the full subscription to Bloomberg.com and the Bloomberg app. Meanwhile, the Financial Times has three standalone subscription newsletters that have worked to attract new subscribers to the publisher. Axios added two new membership offerings around its newsletters in the past year and expects to double reader revenue this year. The Ankler has raised the price of its overall subscription, as well as introduced a new newsletter paid product around the creator economy.

From the article:

SAG-AFTRA has become the latest Hollywood union to acknowledge the rise of verticals. The performers union stated on Monday that a contract specifically tailored to the booming microdrama format would be forthcoming by the end of the month. This “Verticals Agreement” will cover projects that have budgets of under $300,000, in keeping with the typically small budgets and tight turnarounds of these made-for-mobile titles.

It’s a sign of microdramas’ rising popularity that SAG-AFTRA is coming out with union contracts tailored to them, but it also highlights Hollywood’s growing desperation to attach itself to any part of the entertainment industry that’s still expanding. For now, most microdrama platforms run on shoestring budgets, so the format would need to grow substantially before it could offset the steep decline in spending on traditional film and television.

From the article:

Alex Cooper has a hit podcast, a media network, a $100 million deal with Sirius and a line of hydration drinks. Now she has an advertising agency to her name, too. The podcaster who rose to fame hosting the tell-all interview show “Call Her Daddy” on Monday said she had opened the Unwell Creative Agency, a new unit of Cooper’s media company Unwell … Cooper doesn’t plan to appear in every piece of work the agency produces.

Every creator and media company of sufficient size eventually convinces themselves that they can make better marketing content than Madison Avenue ad firms, but these “creative agencies” don’t scale very well. Not only is there a lot of competition in the space, but Fortune 500 companies have fairly limited budgets for bespoke content and “brand activations.” For the most part, these companies just need large firms that employ lots of creatives and account managers so they can demand quick turnaround times — hence why they keep going back to the Madison Avenue agencies.

Alex Cooper would be better off spending her limited time building the brand endorsement pipeline for her and the other podcasters in her Unwell network. Given that many of these brand deals come with company equity, they provide a lot more opportunities to scale her net worth than an ad agency ever could.

(BTW, I used a gift link so you can access that article for free.)

From the article:

The MeidasTouch has become one of the most listened-to podcasts in the US, routinely beating the mighty Joe Rogan in both video and audio, and even overtaking Fox News in YouTube views. Rogan and others in the right-leaning podcast manosphere are thought to have swung the 2024 election in Donald Trump’s favour, prompting much soul-searching on the American left about its media game, and why they need a Joe Rogan of their own; MeidasTouch seems to have stepped in to fill the void.

I think there’s a real argument that liberals have made significant headway in building out their own media infrastructure that can serve as a true counterweight to rightwing media. Today, there are multiple left-leaning video podcasts — like MeidasTouch, The Bulwark, and Pod Save America — that attract millions of daily views. At the same time, a wave of progressive writers has set up shop on platforms like Substack. For years, Democrats relied too heavily on legacy outlets to combat right-wing misinformation, even as conservatives successfully shaped mainstream narratives by building their own parallel media infrastructure. Outlets like MeidasTouch are finally evening the playing field.

In just a year, two self-aware tech bros built a livestreamed podcast that, while not commanding massive audiences, has become must-watch viewing for venture capitalists and top tech executives. Unlike CNBC, which focuses on publicly traded companies, TPBN zeroes in on private firms—mainly startups—and covers them with the same obsessive energy that SportsCenter brings to sports.

From the article:

The “TBPN” formula is simple: Two self-aware fellas who treat techno-capitalism like a Fantasy Football league, chronicling a ticker-tape dribble of executive moves, corporate acquisitions, initial public offerings and venture capital funding. Call it SportsCenter for the terminally online M.B.A. grad. Mr. Coogan and Mr. Hays (who have also been known to film the show in Miami Vice-style white suits; they have a predilection for the trappings of 1980s wealth) spend the live broadcast multitasking, obsessively scrolling through X as if they were traders staring at a Bloomberg terminal, spinning up graphics for social media designed to go locally viral.

(BTW, I used a gift link so you can access that article for free.)

Are you following me on social?

You can follow me on Substack Notes, Threads, my private Facebook group, LinkedIn, Bluesky, and Twitter

Behind the paywall

Here’s what I have on deck for paid subscribers:

Marc Maron’s biggest influence on the podcast industry BDG’s unique approach to memberships Netflix and Spotify make strange bedfellows. Why every news aggregator eventually invests in original content The rise of the “collectible” print magazine

Let’s jump into it…