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The Atlantic’s CEO enters his influencer era

A somewhat unusual controversy has emerged at The Atlantic: its CEO, Nicholas Thompson, who ostensibly has no influence over the newsroom, has become something of a news influencer himself. What began as a daily video posted to his personal LinkedIn profile has evolved into a regular podcast where Thompson interviews some of the most prominent leaders in tech.

Unlike, say, David Remnick, who runs The New Yorker while occasionally contributing pieces to the magazine, Thompson produces his content entirely outside The Atlantic’s newsroom. To his credit, he makes that distinction clear at the beginning of each podcast episode. But Semafor reports that the arrangement has still rankled some newsroom employees:

Thompson, despite his commercial role, is a well-known former tech reporter and former editor-in-chief of Wired. Last year, when he published a well-received memoir of his family and time as an elite long-distance runner, The Atlantic ran an excerpt. On Most Interesting Thing, he has booked and interviewed top-tier guests, including OpenAI founder Sam Altman — leading staff to complain that the CEO’s bookings are, intentionally or not, undercutting the newsroom’s own efforts. According to four people familiar with the situation, the podcast has been a particular source of friction between Thompson and Goldberg. Goldberg, who also has a close relationship with Atlantic owner Laurene Powell Jobs, does not report to the CEO and instead reports directly to the Atlantic’s board of directors.

Personally, I find it all pretty harmless. In multiple interviews, Thompson has stressed that he has no influence over the newsroom and isn’t even given a heads up when the magazine is going to publish a blockbuster story. We need to get used to living in a world in which employees are building up their individual brands while still working within a larger organization, and I just don’t see any real conflict here.

Thompson has also done a formidable job, alongside editor Jeffrey Goldberg, of steering The Atlantic through a difficult media environment. The publication has continued to post strong subscription growth while expanding its newsroom. Given that track record, I think he deserves some leeway — especially since the sponsorship revenue generated by his podcast is being plowed directly back into the company.

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Quick hits

The biggest challenge facing the podcast network Goalhanger is that its audiences are scattered across a wide range of podcast and video platforms. To build a more direct relationship with those listeners — and collect first-party data in the process — the company has launched a growing roster of newsletters. But instead of simply recapping podcast episodes or aggregating news, Goalhanger has hired journalists to produce original reporting that gives readers a stronger incentive to sign up. Those journalists then appear on Goalhanger’s podcasts to discuss their reporting, creating a virtuous cycle in which the newsletters feed the podcasts and the podcasts drive more readers back to the newsletters. [Digital Content Next]

A lawyer who specializes in expanding election access launched a media outlet in 2020 called Democracy Docket. “What began as a hobby to help explain complex redistricting cases more effectively has grown into a serious media operation,” reports Semafor. “Last month, Democracy Docket surpassed 500,000 free email subscribers … including 70,000 subscribers paying $10 a month or $120 per year. The company also has a YouTube channel with more than 800,000 subscribers.” [Semafor] This is certainly what the Democratic party needs more of: activists and politicians running their own media operations that can bypass legacy media to directly influence the national conversation.

So Mark Thompson gets to keep running CNN after all, but I can’t help but wonder if this decision had less to do with his past performance and more with David Ellison not wanting the additional PR backlash that would come with Bari Weiss taking over yet another newsroom. I’m reminded of the famous quote attributed to Comcast CEO Brian Roberts that “NBC News is 5 percent of my bottom line, and 95 percent of my headaches.” Ellison just doesn’t need another headache at a time when his main task is figuring out how to pay off $81 billion in debt. [NYT] (I used a gift link so you can access that article for free.)

Why this business news outlet ditched advertising to focus entirely on paid subscriptions

If you attend any media industry conference, you’ll hear lots of discussions from publishers about how they’re trying to diversify their revenue streams, but Todd Scott took the opposite approach. A few years ago, he announced the National Business Review, the New Zealand media outlet he runs, would no longer accept advertising and instead monetize solely through paid subscriptions. NBR now has over 14,000 subscribers paying $499 New Zealand dollars a year. In 2025, it’s projected to generate $4.5 million in revenue and is profitable.



In a recent interview, Todd walked me through how he acquired NBR, why he ditched advertising, and his plans to license his publishing technology to media outlets all across the world.

You can check out the interview over here.