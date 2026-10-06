Simon Owens's Media Newsletter

Simon Owens’s Media Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Nader Kanounji's avatar
Nader Kanounji
Oct 7

Agree it's harmless. More people will build in public alongside a day job, me included. What makes it work is what he already does: say up front which hat you're wearing.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Simon Owens · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture