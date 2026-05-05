For decades, television advertising operated as a tightly controlled, relationship-driven marketplace. Deals were struck in boardrooms and over long lunches, pricing was anchored to rate cards, and the biggest annual upfront presentations set the tone for billions in spending. But as video consumption migrated from linear TV to digital platforms, that system was replaced by something far more complex—and far less transparent.

Today’s advertising ecosystem is a sprawling web of automated exchanges, intermediaries, and real-time bidding systems. While that shift unlocked scale and efficiency, it also introduced a new set of problems: hidden fees, opaque pricing, and, most significantly, industrial-scale ad fraud. According to Association of National Advertisers estimates cited in recent years, tens of billions of dollars are lost annually to fraudulent activity—and some industry insiders believe the true number is far higher.

Few executives have witnessed that transformation as closely as Matt Wasserlauf. A veteran of both traditional television and early digital video, Wasserlauf has spent the past several years building Blockboard, a company that aims to strip inefficiencies—and fraud—out of the modern ad supply chain.

In a recent interview, he explained why ad fraud has ballooned into a nine-figure problem for the industry, how blockchain-based verification aims to ensure ads are actually reaching real humans, and why he believes as much as 90% of ad spend is lost to fraud and intermediary fees combined.

Let’s jump into it…

From Rate Cards to Real-Time Auctions

Wasserlauf’s career began in a vastly different era of television. In the 1990s and early 2000s, selling ads for major network shows was a largely manual process. Pricing was dictated by rate cards, negotiations were slow and relationship-driven, and the annual upfront presentations were the centerpiece of the business.

“It was a different time,” he recalled, describing an industry where large-scale events at venues like Carnegie Hall and Lincoln Center helped lock in billions of dollars in commitments for the year ahead. These presentations weren’t just marketing spectacles—they were the mechanism through which the entire TV advertising market was set.

That model began to break down in the mid-2000s as digital video emerged. Wasserlauf was an early participant in that shift, launching one of the first online video networks in 2004 and organizing what he describes as the first “online video upfront” just a few years later. At the time, the infrastructure for digital video distribution was still primitive. Content was syndicated across platforms like Windows Media Player and RealPlayer, and scale was difficult to achieve.

But even in those early days, the seeds of the modern programmatic ecosystem were being planted. By the late 2000s and early 2010s, automated ad buying—known as programmatic—began to take hold. Instead of negotiating deals manually, advertisers could bid on impressions in real time, targeting specific audiences across a vast network of sites and apps.

The shift dramatically increased the amount of money flowing into digital video. But it also created new vulnerabilities.

The Rise of Fraud in a Fragmented Ecosystem

As programmatic advertising scaled, so did opportunities for exploitation. The system’s complexity—combined with its reliance on automation—made it relatively easy for bad actors to insert themselves into the supply chain.

At its core, ad fraud often involves creating the illusion of legitimate traffic. Fraudsters can spoof websites, simulate user behavior, and generate fake impressions that appear indistinguishable from real ones. In many cases, advertisers believe they are buying inventory on premium platforms, when in reality their ads are being served to bots or low-quality environments.

“It’s easy to spoof a site and make the system think it’s reaching somebody,” Wasserlauf explained. The proliferation of intermediaries—ad exchanges, demand-side platforms, data providers, and more—only compounds the problem, creating multiple points of entry for fraudulent activity.

One of the more surprising aspects of this dynamic is that it extends even to connected TV (CTV), which many marketers initially viewed as a safer environment. Because CTV ads are delivered through apps on smart TVs and streaming devices, the assumption was that fraud would be less prevalent than in web-based environments.

According to Wasserlauf, that assumption is wrong. Even premium streaming platforms rely on digital infrastructure—ad servers, data integrations, and programmatic exchanges—that can be exploited. Fraudsters can spoof inventory to make it appear as though ads are running on high-quality platforms, diverting ad spend away from legitimate publishers.

The result is a system where both advertisers and publishers lose. Advertisers pay for impressions that never reach real users, while publishers see revenue siphoned away by fraudulent activity.

Building Blockboard: A Verification-First Approach

Wasserlauf founded Blockboard in 2019 with a specific goal: to address the fraud problem at its root. Rather than building another intermediary in an already crowded ecosystem, he set out to create a platform that could verify the legitimacy of each ad impression in real time.

The company’s approach is built around blockchain technology, specifically the use of “smart contracts.” These are pieces of code that automatically execute when certain conditions are met. In Blockboard’s case, they are used to analyze every transaction.

“In less than 33 milliseconds, we know if it’s a real human being at the end of that ad call,” Wasserlauf said.

That verification layer is paired with a broader effort to simplify the ad buying process. Blockboard functions as a demand-side platform (DSP), allowing advertisers to purchase inventory across connected TV, video, audio, and display channels. But unlike many traditional DSPs, it emphasizes transparency and cost control.

The company’s value proposition rests on two key claims. First, it can eliminate a significant portion of fraud by ensuring that ads are only served to verified human users. Second, it can reduce the amount of money lost to intermediaries by replacing opaque fee structures with a straightforward SaaS model.

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