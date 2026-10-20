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How a freelance writer turned a job board into a thriving subscription business

Amy Suto spent years climbing the Hollywood ladder, eventually landing a writing credit on the TV series Condor. But by the time she achieved that milestone, she was already questioning whether she wanted to spend the rest of her career writing other people’s stories. Meanwhile, she had built a lucrative side business ghostwriting memoirs for everyone from professional athletes to wealthy entrepreneurs. She eventually left Hollywood behind and began building a career that now spans multiple businesses, including a ghostwriting consultancy, a paid Substack newsletter, a freelance job board, and several self-published novels. She’s also cultivated a large audience on TikTok, where she shares advice on how to make a living as a professional writer.

In a recent interview, Amy explained how she manages to juggle so many creative projects while still finding time to pursue new business opportunities, how she built a Substack with more than 1,000 paid subscribers by putting curated freelance job opportunities behind a paywall, and how she’s using serialized fiction to generate recurring revenue while building an audience for her novels.

You can watch the interview on YouTube or subscribe to The Business of Content wherever you get your podcasts: [Apple] [Spotify]

Behind the paywall

Here’s what I have on deck for paid subscribers:

How scammers are tricking creators with fake podcast interview requests TikTok delivers some free publicity for the new Elon Musk documentary. Disney scales up its creator collaborations. Substack’s app is driving paid subscriptions for creators. Will LinkedIn finally start sharing revenue with creators? Semafor’s Ben Smith learned from Jonah Peretti’s mistakes.

Let’s jump into it…