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Stop treating your newsletters as glorified RSS feeds

Press Gazette reports on the Telegraph’s success converting subscribers through a daily newsletter:

Flagship Telegraph newsletter From the Editor has become its “biggest source” of new paying subscribers one year after launch. From the Editor promises news, comment, analysis “hand-picked” by Telegraph editor Chris Evans. The newsletter, sent at 7.30am each morning, also includes reader comments, puzzles, cartoons and an exclusive column. [Telegraph executive editor Christopher Williams] said that in the past year the number of subscriber conversions from the newsletter “is running into the tens of thousands”, describing it as “our biggest source of subscriptions”.

I’m consistently surprised by how many publishers still treat their newsletters as glorified RSS feeds, in that they simply use them to link to the latest website articles. By placing more content within the newsletter itself, you can drive up signups AND open rates, and that improves so many downstream KPIs that it’s almost always worth the investment.

The same can be said for newsletter signup forms: publishers will often just place a generic widget on the sidebar without explaining what users will get if they sign up for a newsletter. If you can create a better call-to-action that increases the signup conversion rate on your website by just a few percentage points, then the benefits will only compound over time.

This is all low-hanging fruit!

An easier way for Twitter to do away with clickbait “breaking news” accounts

From Techcrunch:

X is cutting back on payments to accounts that are “flooding the timeline” with clickbait and rapid-fire news aggregation, according to its head of product Nikita Bier. Bier wrote Saturday that “[a]ll aggregators had their payouts reduced to 60% this cycle” and said they’ll see another 20% reduction in the next pay cycle. He also said the Elon Musk-owned social network will be reducing payments for “habitual bait posters who use ‘🚨BREAKING’ on every post.” “It became abundantly clear: flooding the timeline with 100 stolen reposts and clickbait everyday crowded-out real creators and hurt new author growth,” Bier said, adding, “X will never infringe on speech or reach — but we will not compensate for manipulation of the program or our users.”

As a reminder, Nieman Lab published a report just last week showing that random news aggregator accounts on Twitter that don’t include links significantly outperform the Twitter accounts of the actual news organizations that regularly break news. It’s unclear if this announcement came as a result of that report.

Either way, if Twitter and other platforms want to disincentivize this sort of clickbait theft, all they need to do is stop punishing links within their algorithms. Then the accounts that actually break the news would receive most of the engagement.

With Dynamo, Nicholas Carlson is building a library of prestige content designed to appreciate in value over time.

That case study actually sits behind a paywall, but if you’re not ready to subscribe, I also included it in an ebook that you can download over here.

How media companies could reduce the NFL’s bargaining leverage

Bloomberg reports on how the content budgets of most major media conglomerates are buckling under the weight of NFL broadcast rights.

From the piece:

The sports rights boom has strained the finances of many media companies. NBC’s annual sports spending will likely swell about 19% to nearly $9.5 billion if it commits to a price increase of at least 50% for NFL rights, according to Bloomberg Intelligence. Higher costs lead to higher prices. The average cost of most streaming services has more than doubled over the last six years.

I can’t help but wonder if media companies are falling into a sunk cost trap in how they negotiate with the NFL and other sports leagues. NFL games may be hugely popular, but that alone doesn’t justify higher rights fees if the broadcasts aren’t profitable. The $9.5 billion that NBC is paying, for example, could fund a wide range of programming that appeals to more diverse audiences. Alternatively, walking away from an NFL deal could free up resources to keep subscription prices lower, making the service more competitive with other streaming platforms.

Also, if more media companies expressed a willingness to walk away from negotiations, then that would weaken the NFL’s bargaining leverage, thereby lowering the prices for everyone.

(BTW, I used a gift link so you can access that article for free.)

Elon Musk feels entitled to advertising revenue

From the WSJ;

The Federal Trade Commission is negotiating a potential settlement with several major advertising companies to resolve a probe into whether they violated federal antitrust laws by coordinating boycotts against platforms including Elon Musk’s X, people familiar with the matter said. The FTC began an inquiry last year, seeking information from the world’s largest ad firms, including Publicis Groupe, WPP, Dentsu, Havas and Horizon Media. The government’s probe centered on whether these companies, alongside various advocacy groups, engaged in anticompetitive behavior by collectively withholding ad dollars from certain online destinations. As part of the proposed resolution, several major ad firms, including Dentsu, Publicis and WPP, would commit not to direct clients’ ad budgets away from media platforms based on political content that might appear on those sites, according to people familiar with the matter. Individual advertisers can still choose to avoid specific sites for their ads.

To recap: Musk donated hundreds of millions of dollars to Republicans. A Republican-led FTC then opened an “investigation” into the advertising firms that steered clear of Twitter because of its newly-relaxed content moderation. Now these firms — despite not a shred of evidence being released that they violated anti-trust laws — are opting to settle with the FTC just to make the inquiry go away. This is cut and dry corruption and we should continue to call it out as such.

(BTW, I used a gift link so you can access that article for free.)

Behind the paywall

Here’s what I have on deck for paid subscribers:

More journalists should look for business partners before striking off on their own The perils of creator equity deals How celebrities avoid tough questions from journalists

Let’s jump into it…

More journalists should look for business partners before striking off on their own