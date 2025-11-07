Welcome! I’m Simon Owens and this is my media industry newsletter. If you’ve received it, then you either subscribed or someone forwarded it to you.

So many sports media outlets have staked their entire futures on converting their audiences into gambling addicts. It makes you wonder whether, a decade from now, we’ll look back on ESPN the same way we look at cigarette companies or the Sackler family.

Zohran Mamdani didn’t just create engaging online content that let him communicate directly with voters — he also inspired a wave of fan-made content from people who had no formal connection to his campaign.

From the article:

This form of participatory online fandom has traditionally been reserved for celebrities and musicians like Taylor Swift or K-pop idols. The young voters who came out in support of Mamdani in droves this week grew up engaging with their favs online in these ways, establishing something incredibly rare for the 34-year-old mayor-elect—a fandom.

It’s kind of funny to think back to the music streaming landscape from just five years ago. Back then, if you asked anyone who Spotify’s biggest competitor was, they’d say Apple Music. Now, Spotify has pretty much left all the other major music streamers in its dust, and its sole competitor is YouTube. Unfortunately for Spotify, YouTube just has so many more advantages — it’s easily accessible on the open web; it’s the leading streaming app on connected TVs; and most importantly, its library of content is just so much more diverse.

Hollywood Reporter: Netflix Starts Bigger Push Into Video Podcasts

Now that Netflix is finally revving up its video podcast deal machine, it’ll be interesting to see whether its contracts allow for the podcasters to continue posting their shows to YouTube. Other podcast companies, most notably Spotify, gave up on forcing platform exclusivity years ago, but Netflix is unique in that it’s probably only interested in the video distribution rights for any podcast it signs, and I can see it paying a premium to keep its shows off YouTube, its biggest competitor.

From the article:

[Comcast CEO] Brian Roberts offloaded his declining cable assets for a reason, and MS NOW’s path toward a robust post-linear future is a long putt. In essence, Kutler & Co. would need to sustain linear profits amid industry decline and use that capital to transform their still-archaic digital product into a pillar of progressive media—a tall order for a cable news company that draws around a million mostly septuagenarian viewers every night while younger audiences get their Mamdani discourse fix from other sources on other platforms. The more likely scenario, as I have written before, is that Kutler will try to maintain a healthy-enough linear business until Nexstar or Sinclair comes knocking, or until a private equity firm like Apollo takes over and expedites the value extraction. Or maybe David Zaslav successfully splits WBD before the Ellisons get hold of it, and there is a shotgun public markets marriage between Versant and Gunnar Wiedenfels’s debt-ridden Discovery Global.

I think the biggest problem facing many major media companies today is that their leaders aren’t focused on long-term growth — they’re instead focused on positioning the company for a sale, whether to a private equity firm or a larger media conglomerate. There’s no reason MSNBC couldn’t become a true progressive counterweight to Fox News, but that would require real investment in a post-linear TV future. CNN was beginning to move in that direction, but now Warner Bros. Discovery seems entirely focused on maximizing its sale price for Paramount or another potential buyer. Lachlan Murdoch, on the other hand, has no intention of selling Fox News and is therefore fully committed to expanding its reach and influence. The same can be said for the Sulzbergers and the New York Times.

(BTW, I used a gift link so you can access that article for free.)

The New York Times is continuing to add more subscribers in a single quarter than 99% of news publishers have in total.

(BTW, I used a gift link so you can access that article for free.)

