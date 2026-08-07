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Publishers need to get more comfortable selling in-video sponsorships

Incoming Business Insider CEO Christian Baesler told Press Gazette that he wants to devote more effort to directly monetizing the company’s huge social media accounts:

He cited Business Insider’s more than ten million Youtube subscribers who like its serialised shows such as Risky Business and So Expensive, 11 million Linkedin followers and more than one million subscribers to flagship newsletter Business Insider Today. “That hasn’t been monetised in any meaningful way so far.” … He explained: “Both at Complex, where I was before, but also at Buzzfeed, the main focus commercially was on the non-website-based platforms, so selling sponsorships on video and integrations, selling branded content on social, events, and more importantly, how do you integrate all these different components? “So you’re not just selling a sponsorship on Youtube, but really sell something that’s a cross-platform partnership with brands that delivers an audience with a very clear purpose.”

Yep. In general, legacy publishers have been too hesitant to sell sponsorships directly into their social media content. They still view platforms like Twitter, TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube as marketing channels to grow awareness for their brands.

Meanwhile, the Creator Economy has spent the last decade growing social media sponsorships into a market worth tens of billions of dollars. You can’t watch a longform YouTube video these days that doesn’t pause partway through so the YouTuber can thank their sponsor. That’s because brands have noticed that this type of advertising actually works — unlike the terrible programmatic display ads that most mainstream publishers currently lean on for most of their advertising monetization.

Sarah Peck explains why she didn’t chase scale when building her Startup Parent podcast.

Disney’s streaming strategy has been really lackluster

From Puck:

Disney has basically slashed costs and raised prices to get to profitability. Doesn’t mean there aren’t still a bunch of hits, especially by the company’s standards. High Potential and The Rookie on ABC, Shogun and The Bear on FX/Hulu—and, yes, Murphy’s Love Story—all deliver. But after nearly seven years of Disney+ and almost three years since the company’s deal to take full control of Hulu, the services are still largely used to catch up on linear hits and watch old movies and shows. There’s no platform-defining smash, à la Landman on Paramount+ or Reacher on Prime Video or Love Island on Peacock. Disney stopped reporting subscriber numbers, so we don’t even know if the platforms are growing.

I think these problems really just stem from Disney operating three separate streamers. No single Disney TV series can build momentum because the audience is just too spread out across too many streaming apps. I technically subscribe to the Hulu/Disney+ bundle but I haven’t opened the Disney+ app in ages because there aren’t any major releases there other than the occasional bad Star Wars or Marvel show. A lot of ESPN sports watchers could probably be pulled into an FX or ABC series, but aren’t because they’re watching those sports on a completely separate app.

Disney is considered the most synergistic media company of all time — leveraging its IP across media, merchandise, and live experiences — and yet it failed to apply those same principles to its streaming strategy.

(I used a gift link so you can access that article for free.)

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Sports leagues are milking their fans dry Creators are trying to create their own cinematic universes

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