Can AI Save Local News?

Several newsrooms are experimenting with taking Zoom recordings of government meetings and then feeding the transcripts into AI tools to pull out newsworthy topics. One of the upsides of the pandemic is that it forced a lot of local governments to start livestreaming their meetings, and many are continuing this practice — hence why this sort of newsgathering is possible. [WSJ]

These are the types of meetings I cut my teeth on as a newspaper reporter in the 2000s. They were pretty tedious, and they always occurred in the evenings, which meant I was working a full workday before having to kill several hours waiting for the meeting to begin. If Zoom had existed back then, I gladly would have watched these meetings from my own home.

As newspapers have retrenched over the last two decades, a huge portion of government meetings now go uncovered. While it’s always preferable to have a human reporter observing them, I think AI tools could do a lot to fill in the gaps.

Hyperlocal AI with a Million Subscribers

Patch now has over 1 million subscribers across its 14,000 AI-generated local newsletters. Of course there’s very little original reporting happening here — it’s mostly aggregating information from public sources. Much of its utility, it seems, comes from its automated events listings. Patch has reportedly been profitable for about a decade, so someone is consuming this stuff. [CJR]

This is obviously a far cry from the original mission Tim Armstrong envisioned when he founded Patch — to put journalists in 800 separate hyperlocal communities. It was famously a huge cash drain for AOL, which eventually laid off at least half of the staff before offloading it onto a private equity company.

How a San Francisco print zine evolved into a thriving local blog

If Stuart Schuffman were in his early 20s today and building an independent media career, he’d probably be a TikTok influencer, but when he launched Broke Ass Stuart in the early 2000s, the natural medium was a print zine, one he printed out and stapled together himself. It was a San Francisco travel guide of sorts, and he trucked it all around the city and convinced coffee shops and bookstores to sell it on consignment.



The zine was never a huge moneymaker, but it landed him a book deal, and from there it expanded into an online media brand that’s widely read by the city locals. In fact, Stuart can’t walk through the streets of San Francisco today without being recognized.



In a recent interview, he told the Broke Ass Stuart origin story and explained how, bit by bit, it turned into a real business. [Simon Owens]

X revamps Creator Subscriptions with new features, like exclusive threads and shareable cards

From Techcrunch:

Elon Musk-owned X announced on Thursday that it’s revamping the social network’s Creator Subscriptions offering with a number of new features, including exclusive threads, a refreshed subscriptions paywall, a new dashboard, and a shareable subscriptions card, among other changes. The company believes these updates will allow creators to attract more fans and provide better experiences, as it pushes to become a bigger part of the creator economy alongside Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, and Facebook.

Supposedly, Twitter has paid out $45 million to creators to date. In a world where YouTube is sharing upwards of $30 billion a year with creators, I don't see how this provides them with much of an incentive to double down on Twitter. Hell, even Substack is generating at least $500 million a year for its creators.

Indefinite Book Club Hiatus

Science fiction author John Scalzi says he’ll no longer accept invitations to appear before book clubs—either in person or virtually—because the space has become flooded with AI-generated spam. According to Scalzi, nearly every author with a published book now receives dozens of seemingly sincere invitations each week, only to discover after expressing interest that the event comes with a “participation fee.” The premise is that authors will be willing to pay for the exposure. I’ve never even published a real book, and I still get some of these emails. [Whatever]

The playbook behind one of the fastest-growing social-first newsrooms

Founded during the pandemic, the News Movement set out with a simple but radical premise: what if journalism were designed entirely for the platforms where younger audiences already consume information? Rather than trying to pull readers back to a website, the company built a newsroom that publishes directly to TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube Shorts, translating the conventions of traditional reporting into vertical video, carousels, and other native formats.

In a recent interview, editor-in-chief Rebecca Hutson explained how the outlet approaches platform-first journalism; why its reporters function as “triple-threat” video journalists who can shoot, edit, and publish their own stories; and how the company tailors coverage differently for each social platform.

