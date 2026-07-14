Simon Owens's Media Newsletter

Simon Owens's Media Newsletter

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Hal Davis's avatar
Hal Davis
5h

The Times once had a California edition, IIRC

Looking forward to the Times Minnesota Local offering. They hired some decent local staffers, and their MN reporter, Ernesto Londoño, is excellent. MN, at least the Twin Cities, is hardly a news desert, so they'll have to shine to be noticed.

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Aaron M. Renn's avatar
Aaron M. Renn
6h

The Times isn't even a good local paper in New York. Hard to imagine them doing proper local news elsewhere. But the opportunity is there.

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