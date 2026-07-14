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Should the New York Times hire local news reporters in all 50 states?

From Nieman Lab:

On Wednesday, the Times announced it will soon launch The Local, “a new journalism initiative aimed at serving and engaging communities.” The national news behemoth will kick off the new initiative in August with a pilot newsletter for the Twin Cities, which will be sent out three times a week, “with the goal of deepening our relationships with readers in Minneapolis and St. Paul and helping them feel more connected through journalism,” managing editor Marc Lacey and editorial director of newsletters Jodi Rudoren wrote in the announcement. “Our hope,” they added, “is that The Local: Twin Cities can serve as a model for similar future efforts elsewhere around the country.”

I remember reading a fascinating stat a few years ago showing that the New York Times has more paid subscribers in California than the Los Angeles Times. Ever since then, I’ve wondered whether the NYT will eventually experiment with launching local news hubs across the country.

Think about it. The Times is already the undisputed leader in national news, with millions of subscribers spread across the U.S. Adding local coverage to its bundle would only make that subscription more valuable, giving readers yet another reason not to cancel. It would also unlock new advertising opportunities by allowing the company to serve both national and regional brands.

Of course, there’s already plenty of anxiety within the media industry about the Times’ dominance in attracting reporting talent, and a move like this would only intensify those concerns. But it could also help address the problem of news deserts. Subscribers in large metropolitan markets could effectively subsidize reporting in less-populated areas that couldn’t support robust local newsrooms on their own.

In some ways, this would resemble Axios’s strategy of combining national coverage with local news. The difference is that the Times is on much firmer financial footing. Axios still relies heavily on advertising, while the Times’ subscription business could potentially support expansion beyond the largest, wealthiest cities.

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Quick hits

The streaming success of Heated Rivalry has sparked a Hollywood deal frenzy, with studios racing to option popular romance novels for adaptation into TV series and films. One bestselling romance author said a production company optioned her book not because it planned to produce it, but simply to flip the rights to another producer at a higher price. [Bloomberg] (BTW, I used a gift link so you can access that article for free.)

A Wall Street analyst thinks that Disney could make more money by doing away with its streaming apps and simply licensing its content to the highest bidders. I get the appeal of such a pitch, but I’m extremely skeptical that ceding the direct-to-consumer relationship will strengthen the company in the long run. Given how important live experiences and merchandise are to the Disney’s bottom line, there has to be a synergistic advantage of being able to market those products directly to its core audience, right? [Hollywood Reporter]

What’s behind Netflix’s second season slump? Some analysts believe the company is too reliant on its homepage algorithm for surfacing new seasons and doesn’t engage enough in more traditional marketing and PR to try to bring in new audiences. This means new seasons just drop on the platform with little fanfare or hype. “Marketing for returning seasons isn’t about introducing a show, it’s about reminding viewers that it’s coming and why they enjoyed it the first time around. And that requires a very different subset of promotional skills.” [Forbes]

General news outlets like Politico, Vanity Fair, and CNN have significantly increased their sports coverage to tap into passionate fan bases. This strategy has become increasingly important now that the major tech platforms are siphoning away clicks; publishers need to create highly differentiated content that audiences will specifically seek out. [Front Office Sports] AN INTERESTING QUOTE FROM THE PIECE: “For FOS, digital market-intelligence company Similarweb conducted an analysis of visits to roughly 50 sports-focused sites and 50 news-focused sites throughout the past 12 months. While traffic declined for both categories, sports sites held up far better; total visits to them fell just 2.8%, compared to a 16.7% drop for news sites.”

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Every streamer should launch a free tier

From Business Insider:

Disney is exploring making some of its streaming content available at an unbeatable price: free. The Mouse House is discussing making some content accessible on Disney+ without a paywall, according to two people familiar with the matter.

One of my longest-running hot takes is that every single streamer should launch some sort of free tier.

Over the past few years, many of the subscription streamers have not only stalled out in their growth, but are actively losing market share to free options like YouTube and Tubi. A free tier would not only lead to a surge in new users, but it would significantly open up more advertising inventory and demand.

What’s more, a free tier would be the ultimate gateway drug to a paid subscription. Imagine if Netflix decided tomorrow to make the first season of every show on its service completely free to access. Engagement would not only explode, but it would also spur a flood of new paid subscriptions as users get addicted to shows and then pay to unlock further seasons.

Are there any downsides to this strategy? I can’t think of any.