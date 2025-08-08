Welcome! I'm Simon Owens and this is my media industry newsletter. If you've received it, then you either subscribed or someone forwarded it to you.

Why publishers should worry about growing reliance on Google Discover

From Press Gazette:

More than two-thirds of Google traffic to the biggest news websites is now coming from its Discover feed, suggesting a worrying reliance on this source of ad revenue … Exclusive to Press Gazette, new data from analytics platform Chartbeat finds that 68% of Google traffic to its network of almost 2,000 global news and media websites now comes from this interface (versus the remaining 32% from search). Of publishers’ overall traffic, Google now makes up 25%, according to Chartbeat. This is divided into 17% from Discover and 8% from search.

Back during my days at US News & World Report (circa 2012 or so), we'd see these huge traffic surges from Google News when one of our articles about a trending news story was suddenly featured for like an hour or two. The problem was that we could never predict the audience spikes, and our addiction to this sort of traffic put us in a position where we were constantly chasing trending stories even though, in most cases, we were producing no additive reporting. Even back then, I had the sense that this traffic was largely worthless, but I didn't know how to articulate it. After all, this was the era when every media company was reorienting its entire business model around the idea that Google and Facebook would send it endless amounts of traffic so long as it kept pumping out more content.

Anyway, my general sense is that Google Discover traffic is just as capricious and unpredictable, and I think the publishers that chase it will just be putting themselves on the same hamster wheel we were on back in 2012.

Is Disney+ Ready to Become a Super App?

Disney’s decision to combine Hulu and Disney+ into one app is pretty much a no-brainer. Currently, there just isn’t enough differentiation between the two, and Disney was simply bearing the enormous cost of running two separate streaming apps without many beneficial synergies. Any hit show on Hulu probably didn’t drive additional subscribers to Disney+ and vice versa. [Puck]

AI in Search is driving more queries and higher quality clicks

Google is pushing back on recent reports that websites have seen a steep decline in Google Search traffic as a result of AI overviews. It claims click volume has not only been steady, but that fewer people are immediately returning back to Google after clicking — a signal that they're finding what they're looking for on the websites they're visiting.

How could this be possible given that more people are finding the answers to their questions in AI overviews? It claims the existence of AI overviews has resulted in users asking more questions. In other words, even if every query leads to fewer clicks, the overall rise in queries has kept click volume stable.

So how does this square with the data coming from publishers that shows a significant decline in Google traffic? Well, this is just a guess, but I noticed that Google’s blog post uses the word "websites" and not "publishers." It could be that news publishers are seeing a decline, but other kinds of websites are experiencing an increase. The post certainly hints at this: "While overall traffic to sites is relatively stable, the web is vast, and user trends are shifting traffic to different sites, resulting in decreased traffic to some sites and increased traffic to others." [Google]

The economics of writing a book

From Helen Lewis:

Nothing I posted anywhere on social media moved the needle on [book] sales. Nothing I posted on this newsletter caused a noticeable spike in pre-orders. The reviews? Bzzt. Not a flicker. What about interviews? Last time, going on Woman’s Hour produced a notable bump in orders—the book immediately went to #16 on Amazon in the brief, golden half-hour after Jenni Murray was nice about it. This time, the only tremor on the sales Richter scale was the very enjoyable interview I did on CNN with Walter Isaacson, who shares many of my interests … The book made it onto the Sunday Times bestseller list in the first week, but hasn’t troubled the charts since. I would describe its sales as respectable. I’ve had lots of nice comments from people who have actually read it, but getting it into people’s hands has been a slog.

A big reason a lot of writers walk away from the book-publishing process disappointed is that you have to be an extreme outlier to make any real money from it. I spoke to a semi-well known journalist recently who told me his book sold 18,000 copies — a figure he considered to be respectable but not really a huge success. Now, those 18,000 books likely generated in the neighborhood of $450,000 in sales, but he probably only saw 10% of that. $45,000 is a nice chunk of change, but his salary at his media job was in the six figures. When you consider all the time it takes to research, write, edit, and promote a book, the incentives just don't compare.

Of course, if he'd self-published the book, he would have taken home a higher share of the revenue, but then he would have been responsible for every aspect of the production, distribution, and marketing. The potential payoff goes up, but so do the risks.

If you had asked me in my teens or 20s whether I would one day publish a book, I would have rated the likelihood as quite high, but now I'm indifferent to the prospect. This might sound kind of corny, but I think of my newsletter and podcast as a book that's being updated in real time. I enjoy the immediate feedback, and the economics are better in the long term.

Kelsey and Derrick Ogletree designed Pitchcraft to serve as a liaison between PR consultants and journalists.

How lifestyle brand Man of Many has changed to counter falling Google traffic

These are the kind of smart changes that I think any Google-dependent publisher will need to make if it wants to survive. If I had to rank the KPIs publishers should focus on, it would be: 1. Paid subscribers; 2. newsletter signups; 3. mobile app downloads; 4. homepage visitors; 5. podcast downloads; 6. average number of monthly website visits per user; 7. YouTube subscribers; and 8. social media subscribers. [Press Gazette]

Why I left The Washington Post

From GLENN KESSLER:

During [my discussion with Washington Post publisher Will Lewis], he asked me: “What should The Post do to appeal more to Fox News viewers?” I used to cover diplomacy so I knew how to keep a poker face even as the hair on the back of my neck prickled. “We have to remain true to our journalistic principles,” I said. “We have to tell the truth.” I paused, and added, “They may not like that, because it would conflict with what they’ve been hearing.” I’m not sure he appreciated that answer, because he asked me the same question two more times. Each time, I gave the same response.

So many mainstream publications like the Washington Post and LA Times want to win back right-wing audiences without sacrificing journalistic integrity, and there's just no way to thread that needle. These audiences have been trained over a span of decades to distrust any information that undermines their core beliefs, and so the only way to win them over is to instruct your journalists to either ignore or amplify the mountain of misinformation that emanates from Trump and his allies every day.

The only way to win over Fox viewers without sacrificing journalistic integrity would involve vastly expanding your non-politics coverage — especially in areas like sports, cooking, and entertainment. Even then, you'd need to mostly monetize these audiences with advertising, as I doubt they'd pay to subscribe to a liberal-coded newspaper like the Washington Post.

Former Techcrunch staff join rapidly expanding defence technology title

It's always cool to see laid-off journalists band together to launch a new media startup. It's interesting that this one is venture-funded and yet is publishing on Substack — as opposed to building out its own customized tech stack. We're probably going to see more and more startups using Substack to launch an MVP, with the idea that they can always move off the platform when it suits them. [Press Gazette]