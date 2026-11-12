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Quick hits

1: INTERESTING: The Washington Post is now promoting an ad-free subscription tier that costs an extra $10 a month on top of its normal subscription price — here’s a screenshot of the offer.

Obviously, the major TV streaming platforms collectively generate billions of dollars a year selling ad-free subscriptions, and YouTube and Spotify have over 400 million subscribers between them for their ad-free versions.

And yet despite evidence that consumers are willing to pay to eliminate ads, there aren’t many traditional news publishers that experiment with this option. I know The Atlantic offers an ad-free tier, but beyond that I can’t think of any others.

Now, I think an additional $10 a month is a little steep — that’s almost twice the cost of a normal WashPo subscription. If I were a publisher like Business Insider or Forbes — two outlets that have particularly annoying display ads – I’d experiment with eliminating ads entirely for all paid subscribers and see if it leads to significant churn reduction. In fact, one of the biggest reasons I cancelled my Business Insider subscription was because I was still being blasted with intrusive ads despite being a paid subscriber. Just make ad elimination an additional perk of the subscription and I think it would sway a lot of consumers into converting while also giving publishers an excuse to turn up the ad load for non-paying subscribers. I think it’s worth a try!

2: It was less than a year ago that Hollywood was in a full-blown existential crisis over the fear that theatrical movie going was in a permanent decline, but the surge in ticket sales this year has the industry hopeful for a revival. What’s more, a significant portion of the industry’s growth can be attributed to GenZ viewers, who are now flocking to theaters in droves — not just for blockbusters, but also arthouse fare. “Industry analysts found a 35 percent uptick in moviegoing among Gen Z audiences since 2022,” reports the New York Times, “and that age group — teenagers and 20-somethings — now makes up about 40 percent of the crowd.” [NYT] (I used a gift link so you can access that article for free.)

3: Creator Spotlight published a good interview with a commercial fisherman who started posting day-in-the-life videos about his job that generated millions of views across TikTok and Instagram. While he does take on some sponsors, his main business model is selling the fish he catches to high-end restaurants and directly to consumers. [Creator Spotlight]

This is further evidence that no matter what your chosen career field is, it can probably be turned into content and used to promote your product or service.

4: “Winning congressional candidates made nearly three times as many podcast appearances as their losing opponents … Most winning House candidates (96%) appeared on at least one podcast, compared to just 67% of runners-up.” [Axios]

5: “Vox Media will become the exclusive advertising seller for The Bulwark‘s inventory across podcasts, video, newsletters and live events.” [Axios]

It’s interesting to see Vox increasingly positioning itself as an advertising partner for media outlets it doesn’t own. It’s been doing a version of this for years through its podcast network, signing deals with personalities like Kara Swisher and Scott Galloway to sell ads against their shows. But this deal with The Bulwark represents an expansion of those capabilities.

I can see arguments both for and against this strategy. On the one hand, it allows Vox to vastly expand its advertising inventory without taking on much upfront risk, since it presumably compensates its partners through revenue-sharing agreements. On the other hand, Vox is increasingly building its business around IP it doesn’t own. If Kara Swisher or The Bulwark decide to leave when their contracts expire, Vox loses the value of those relationships. By contrast, with its owned podcasts, Vox can simply swap in new hosts and continue building on the momentum generated by previous episodes.

I guess the real question is whether Vox can create the kind of network effects that make its partners reluctant to leave, much like the network effects that discourage creators from abandoning their YouTube channels. For example, if Vox can leverage its reach not only to sell advertising for Swisher but also to help grow her audience, then leaving for a competing podcast network becomes a much more costly proposition.

He shut down Time Magazine’s Moscow bureau. Then he built his own magazine

In 2011, as the golden era of glossy newsweeklies was fading, former Time correspondent Nathan Thornburgh made a bet that serious journalism didn’t have to look the way it always had. Alongside food writer Matt Goulding, he launched Roads & Kingdoms as a scrappy Tumblr experiment, using food as a gateway into geopolitics, history, and culture



Over the next decade, Roads & Kingdoms evolved from a bootstrapped digital publication into a creative hub for Anthony Bourdain—who invested in the company and used it as a base for ambitious editorial and branded projects. After Bourdain’s death in 2018, the outlet was forced to reinvent itself. Nathan and Matt shrank the operation and rebuilt it around high-end culinary travel experiences. Now, they’re relaunching the media arm with a membership-driven model and an annual print magazine



In a recent interview, Nathan reflected on the collapse of legacy media, the perils and possibilities of brand-funded journalism, and why he believes independent, reader-supported publishing offers a more durable path forward.

You can check out the interview over here.

He does it through a mixture of consulting, advertising, and paid subscriptions.