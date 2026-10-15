Welcome! I’m Simon Owens and this is my media industry newsletter. If you’ve received it, then you either subscribed or someone forwarded it to you.

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Will Apple TV ever turn a profit?

Despite producing critically acclaimed shows like Severance, Slow Horses, and The Morning Show, Apple TV remains one of the smallest players in the streaming industry. It also reportedly loses billions of dollars a year, which raises an interesting question: Does Apple actually care whether its streaming service turns a profit? Or is the company perfectly happy to subsidize expensive Hollywood productions if they help sell more iPhones and drive subscriptions to its broader services ecosystem? And if Apple does want to become a serious competitor to Netflix and Amazon, what would it need to change about its business strategy?

To help answer these questions, I invited back Jason Krebs, a media industry veteran who’s held senior roles at The New York Times, Google, and Disney. We discussed why Apple has been so reluctant to embrace advertising, whether its limited content library is holding back subscriber growth, and how its investments in live sports might fit into its long-term ambitions.

We also talked about the growing number of traditional media companies launching newsletters on Substack. Once viewed primarily as a platform for independent journalists looking to escape legacy media, Substack is increasingly attracting established publishers like The Economist, The New Yorker, and The Ringer. What’s driving this shift? Are these companies simply experimenting with a new distribution channel, or do they see Substack as a way to reach paying subscribers who would never visit their websites? And could these standalone newsletters eventually cannibalize their existing subscription businesses?

You can check out the discussion on YouTube or subscribe to The Business of Content wherever you get your podcasts: [Apple] [Spotify]

Behind the paywall

Here’s what I have on deck for paid subscribers:

TV networks are getting better at maximizing their IP. Should Netflix open its doors to user generated content? Hollywood dinosaurs are trying to put the toothpaste back into the tube. What’s behind the decline in nonfiction book sales?

Let’s jump into it…