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How a 20-year-old niche media business is learning to survive without Google

In 2007, Jonathan Thomas launched Anglotopia, a niche website dedicated to British culture, history, and travel for an American audience. What started as a side project quickly grew into a thriving media business, fueled by traffic from Google and Facebook. By 2011, Anglotopia was generating more revenue than Thomas earned at his day job, allowing him to pursue it full-time. But as Facebook began throttling referral traffic and Google search traffic steadily declined, Thomas was forced to rethink his entire business model. Today, Anglotopia has evolved into a diversified media company that generates revenue from paid memberships, book publishing, and marketing partnerships. And despite losing the vast majority of its website traffic, it continues to serve a loyal audience that includes 50,000 email subscribers.

In a recent interview, Thomas explained how he transformed nearly two decades of evergreen content into a profitable book publishing business, why he abandoned advertising in favor of paid memberships and direct audience relationships, and how he’s adapting to a media landscape in which Google and Facebook can no longer be relied upon to drive growth.

You can watch the interview on YouTube or subscribe to The Business of Content wherever you get your podcasts: [Apple] [Spotify]

Don’t feel like listening or watching? You can also read an article version of this interview over here.

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How OpenAI is courting Hollywood Creators are now competing against cable news networks with their own election livestreams. The data firm behind all that campaign text spam we can never opt out of Kalshi touts itself as a news prediction platform, but it’s still mostly just a sports betting app. Should Netflix even both competing with YouTube?

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Should Netflix even both competing with YouTube?