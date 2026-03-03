Welcome! I’m Simon Owens and this is my media industry newsletter. If you’ve received it, then you either subscribed or someone forwarded it to you.

Shark Tank: How DealMaker Uses Morning Brew and Robinhood to Lure Retail Investors Into Predatory Waters [ Hunterbrook ]

This is a fascinating investigation into a marketing firm that bought newsletter ads promoting angel investments in shady companies with misleading balance sheets.

While the piece seems to put the blame on the media outlets that ran the ads, I just don’t think it’s fair to expect those outlets to perform a detailed audit of every company that wants to sponsor a newsletter. That’s a burden that would immediately push every advertising-supported business into the red.

As long as these outlets provide the proper sponsorship disclosure, then it’s apparent to the reader that they’re not officially endorsing any company. I think it’s the responsibility of the sponsoring brand to ensure it’s meeting all disclosure requirements in its marketing.

How David Zaslav Pulled Off the Deal of a Lifetime [ NYT ]

David Zaslav will have a complicated legacy. On the one hand, he was a bad CEO who didn’t have a creative bone in his body and spent most of his time at WBD managing its decline. Hell, last year he was on the verge of firing Warner Bros. studio execs Michael De Luca and Pamela Abdy, both of whom went on to have one of the best box office winning streaks in Hollywood history. That’s how creatively tone deaf he is.

On the other hand, he perfectly played Paramount and Netflix against each other to increase the sale price and generate a meaningful return on investment for the shareholders who bought in when he first took the reins. He’s basically a poster child for failing upwards.

Why a marketing consultant bought the largest real estate trade magazine in Canada

Andrew Fogliato never set out to be a marketing consultant. He was simply trying to succeed as a real estate agent and began creating local online content to promote his listings. His colleagues at RE/MAX quickly noticed that his marketing savvy gave him an edge, and soon he was training other agents across Canada. Eventually, he left RE/MAX to launch his own marketing agency, where he built a strong business helping agents run Facebook ads.



In 2022, Andrew saw an even bigger opportunity. He purchased Real Estate Magazine, Canada’s largest industry trade publication, and immediately began expanding its online presence. In a recent interview, he discussed why he bought the magazine, his approach to monetization, and why he isn’t in a hurry to expand into the U.S. market. [Simon Owens]

All the Ways Netflix Actually Won Even Though It Lost Warner [ WSJ ]

I’m struggling to think of another example in which a company so dramatically improved its long-term prospects simply by losing a bid. Netflix not only drove up the price of WBD — forcing David Ellison to take on even more debt — it also walked away with a $2.8 billion payout. While Ellison may spend the next decade laying off employees and working to service that debt, Netflix will be free to operate without those constraints. As an added bonus, Ted Sarandos no longer needs to pretend he's excited about theatrical releases.

