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Should book publishers embrace subscription strategies?

The Bottom Line has a good overview of how small presses are experimenting with subscription strategies — which mostly consist of sending books out on a regular cadence to paid members.

From the piece:

Subscriptions may require an existing and established brand identity, judging by the publishers I spoke with. McSweeney’s has been building its reputation since 1998. Open Letter occupies a specific niche in literary translation and runs the Three Percent website as a companion resource. Archipelago is a well-established translator of world literature and has a devoted nonprofit community. [One publishing executive] came closest to naming this requirement when he warned that a subscription without curatorial voice and identity won’t distinguish itself in a crowded market. At one point he said, “You can get too many where everyone’s doing it, and how do you separate yourself or distinguish yourself?” Subscriptions may be an ideal tool for deepening an established relationship, while publishers who haven’t yet developed a clear editorial identity may find the model harder to sustain.

Here’s an idea: what if a publisher leveraged a newsletter platform like Substack or Beehiiv to serialize books on a subscription basis? Basically, you pay something like $50 a year and you have a new chapter landing in your inbox every Friday. The newsletter would also function as another marketing vehicle for the print or ebook version of the book, since many people will just want to purchase the entire thing so they can read ahead. You could also run free excerpts of early chapters to get people to initially sign up for the newsletter.

NBC News’s strange streaming strategy

From the Wrap:

NBC News Now will soon expand its live coverage to 14 hours every weekday, while adding another two-hour show in the process … The upcoming changes will see the streamer run 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. ET on weekdays, “delivering more original programming than any other streaming news service and further strengthening our position as a leading destination for live, breaking news,” the pair further noted.

NBC’s approach to streaming news has always puzzled me.

Back in 2024, my in-laws were visiting during election week. Knowing they’d want to watch the results live, I subscribed to Peacock assuming it would stream MSNBC, given how significant the night was. I was wrong. There was barely any MSNBC content available, and it certainly wasn’t prominently featured.

Meanwhile, NBC News launched its free streaming service in 2019. Although it technically exists within Peacock, it’s really built as a FAST channel distributed across free platforms. On election night, we actually found it easier to access via Roku than through Peacock.

Warner Bros. Discovery has taken a similarly confusing approach. Rather than integrating CNN into the HBO Max bundle, it has focused on building CNN as a separate subscription product.

At some point, studio executives seem to have decided that news and entertainment shouldn’t mix. But that runs counter to one of the clearest lessons from the New York Times’ subscription success: bundling non-news content alongside news strengthens the overall product.

So why do these conglomerates spend billions acquiring media brands, only to leave so much potential synergy on the table?

Chief Operating Officer Zakhar Protsiuk explained how the outlet launched a Guardian-style membership offering without a paywall.

That case study actually sits behind a paywall, but if you’re not ready to subscribe, I also included it in an ebook that you can download over here.

How the MLB is using creators to engage younger fans

The New Yorker profiled Jomboy, a sports-focused YouTube channel that’s now generating over $20 million a year and attracted MLB as an investor.

From the piece:

There are many videos that don’t just involve baseball content: breakdowns of volleyball, pickleball, “Wheel of Fortune.” Anything goes. After watching a lot of cricket in the middle of the night while on paternity leave, O’Brien started posting cricket videos. Jomboy Media is now working on a partnership with Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League. After some videos of blitzball in an alley got good views, Jomboy rented a warehouse and started staging elaborately produced Warehouse Games, featuring blitzball and croquet and other semi-invented or tweaked back-yard games, with uniforms and commentators

The piece notes that MLB is making a more concerted effort to collaborate with creators in an attempt to attract a new generation of fans. Game attendance and viewership have both increased in recent years following a period of decline, suggesting the strategy may be working.

The grueling existence of a Twitch streamer

CNN profiled Emilycc, who’s been streaming her life on Twitch 24/7 for the past four years:

I met her halfway through her journey, in Flagstaff, Arizona. Her 2004 Toyota Camry was loaded with her possessions and her more-than-10-year-old cat Bella. With a camera secured to the inside of the windshield, Emily was, as always, streaming live to the world. Immediately, I became aware we were sharing the car with someone, or something, else. “James Corden from Temu,” a synthetic voice blurted as I settled into the passenger seat. Next to the camera, Emily had a phone propped on a grip on the dashboard – the kind people use to follow maps as they drive. But this phone was giving a different set of directions: a chaotic feed of emoji-laced messages rapidly flowing up the screen.

This is the same streamer the Washington Post profiled a year ago. That piece offered an even bleaker picture of her life.

Every time I read about a famous Twitch streamer, it always strikes me how grueling that career is. Obviously, Emilycc represents the extreme, but even mainstream Twitch stars are known to live stream for upwards of 14 hours a day and claim that any efforts to reduce streaming time would result in lost audience and revenue. Succeeding in that format must require at least some degree of masochism.

The fall of the UK tabloids

The Financial Times published a deep dive into the UK tabloid industry, which has been hit particularly hard by the decline in platform-driven traffic:

AI chatbots are scraping and copying content; exclusive stories rarely stay that way in a market where content can be reproduced in seconds. DMGT said digital advertising revenues decreased last year due to the introduction of Al overviews by search engine providers, resulting in fewer users clicking through to news websites. The Sun said the approach of social platforms towards news content had led to a fall in its monthly digital audience to 18.7mn in the first half of 2025, from 23.4mn in the same period in 2024.

How a yoga teacher turned bedtime stories into a media empire

The rise of “sleep podcasts” has quietly reshaped a corner of the audio industry, turning bedtime into a high-engagement listening moment. Few creators have benefited more from that shift than Kathryn Nicolai, whose Nothing Much Happens podcast has grown from a scrappy 2018 experiment into what she describes as the largest sleep podcast in the world. Drawing on decades of experience as a yoga and meditation teacher, Katyrhn built a format that flips traditional storytelling on its head—stories designed not to captivate listeners through to the end, but to gently lull them to sleep. Along the way, she’s expanded the concept into books, subscriptions, and a growing ecosystem of products built around relaxation and habit formation.

In a recent interview, Kathryn explained how she accidentally helped define an entirely new podcast genre, why word-of-mouth drove her early growth, and how she’s built a monetization strategy around an audience that’s literally falling asleep.

Check out the interview on YouTube.

If you want to listen to an audio version, subscribe to the Business of Content wherever you get your podcasts: [Apple] [Spotify]

Behind the paywall

Here’s what I have on deck for paid subscribers:

Does a newsletter signup “welcome series” actually work? I doubt people actually want to listen to AI-generated podcasts Does the Washington Post even have a strategy anymore? Spotify’s interesting approach to competing with Google and Amazon

Let’s jump into it…

Does a newsletter signup “welcome series” actually work?