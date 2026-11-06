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Why the media industry will no longer fear Trump

Democrats scored sweeping victories in the midterm elections, handing them control of both chambers of Congress and significantly weakening Donald Trump‘s political influence. But what will this shift in power mean for the media industry? For starters, media executives who spent the past two years cozying up to Trump could soon find themselves hauled before congressional committees to answer uncomfortable questions about their business dealings. Meanwhile, FCC Chairman Brendan Carr may find that his threats against broadcasters no longer carry the same weight. And the election results could further accelerate the rise of a Democratic media ecosystem that’s increasingly capable of competing with traditional news outlets for audience attention.

To discuss these developments, I invited back Jason Krebs, a longtime media executive who’s held senior roles at companies including Google, The New York Times, and Disney. We talked about how the election could reshape the relationship between Washington and major media companies, why independent news creators are becoming an increasingly important force in political coverage, and whether the poor performance of prediction markets on election night will cause news organizations to rethink their lucrative partnerships with gambling platforms.

You can check out the conversation on YouTube or subscribe to The Business of Content wherever you get your podcasts: [Apple] [Spotify]

Behind the paywall

Here’s what I have on deck for paid subscribers:

Why News Corp doesn’t worry about growing consumer adoption of AI search Rightwing media fatigue is setting in. Why media companies still can’t kick their Meta addiction

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Rightwing media fatigue is setting in