REMINDER: Come chat with me
Hey all, this is just a quick reminder that I’m doing a live office hours chat today at 12 p.m. ET.
Here’s the Zoom link again:
Zoom link:
https://us06web.zoom.us/j/86511291105
Topic: Let’s talk about selling your content business
Description: If you run your own media business, then it’s probably crossed your mind that one day you might want to sell it off …
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Simon Owens's Media Newsletter to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.