Simon Owens's Media Newsletter

Simon Owens’s Media Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Imagbe Felix Odigie's avatar
Imagbe Felix Odigie
Oct 8

Worth adding the money side. When a business like The Rundown gets valued, the list and how many people actually open it get priced, while the follower count on the old platform is worth close to nothing. Owned audience shows up on the balance sheet. Rented reach shows up as a slide in the pitch deck.

Reply
Share
Nader Kanounji's avatar
Nader Kanounji
Oct 8

The Rundown worked because the threads were just the funnel and email was the business. Now that X buries links, the funnel has to come from somewhere else, and for most of us that's slower, one-to-one stuff like comments and Notes.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Simon Owens · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture