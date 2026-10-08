Welcome! I’m Simon Owens and this is my media industry newsletter. If you’ve received it, then you either subscribed or someone forwarded it to you.

If you fit into the latter camp and want to subscribe, then you can click on this handy little button:

Sign up here

Let’s jump into it…

Quick hits

It almost seems hard to believe that there was once a time when an entire media company could be spun out of a single viral Twitter account. That was the case of The Rundown , which started in late 2022 with its founder Rowan Cheung tweeting long threads about AI developments. He ended many of these viral threads with a link to his newsletter signup, and that drove tens of thousands of subscriptions. He monetized the newsletter with ads and eventually bootstrapped his way to “an eight-figure media business with 23 full-time employees and more than 3 million subscribers across three newsletters.” [Creator Spotlight] I’m not sure Twitter/X has the juice anymore to launch a success story like this, especially now that it throttles links.

RANDOM THOUGHT BUBBLE: One has to imagine that Nicholas Thompson has at least fielded a call or two about the newly-opened CEO role at Conde Nast , no? I mean, not only has his stint running The Atlantic been widely viewed as successful, but he also held senior leadership positions at two Conde titles: Wired and The New Yorker .

AI is probably more deeply embedded in Hollywood production than most people realize. Case in point: Ben Affleck recently admitted that he used AI “for lots of things” while making his new movie, but declined to elaborate. Based on that admission and other reports I’ve read, it seems clear that studios are increasingly using AI tools behind the scenes without drawing much attention to it, largely to avoid backlash from creatives who oppose the technology. It feels inevitable that, at some point, a widely acclaimed movie will become the center of a huge “scandal” after it’s revealed months after release that AI played a much larger role in its production than audiences realized. [Puck] (I used a gift link so you can access that article for free.)

Meta is actually going through with its plan to require companies to pay just to post external links to their Facebook pages. After spending nearly a decade choking off those companies’ reach in order to force them into buying advertising, Meta is inflicting a final round of humiliation. For now, it’s exempting publishers from this policy, but under no circumstances should they rest easy. There’s a reason I abandoned my Facebook page a long time ago — and that even though I still post to my private Facebook group I stopped promoting it within this newsletter. [Press Gazette] This is also a sign of how desperate Meta is to squeeze out every ounce of revenue so it can fund its massive AI capex spending.

This is the last time I’m offering this 20% discount for a while

You may have noticed that the paywall’s been largely absent these last few weeks. Tomorrow marks the return of the paywall. Use the link below to get 20% off for your first year:

Get 20% off for 1 year

Inside Big Cabal Media’s ambitious plan to build Africa’s next great media company

When Tomiwa Aladekomo took over Big Cabal Media eight years ago, the company was little more than two promising publications that were read mostly within Nigeria. He stepped in not as a founder, but as someone who had spent years inside every corner of the media world, including music, advertising, brand strategy, and digital publishing. And he saw, even then, that Big Cabal had the potential to diversify its revenue and scale up into one of the most influential media companies in Africa.



In a recent interview, Tomiwa walked through how that early instinct turned into a 100-person company that now stretches across multiple countries and several lines of business. He also discussed how Big Cabal is navigating the same headwinds facing publishers everywhere—including shrinking social traffic and the rise of AI—while also confronting challenges unique to African media.

Check out the interview over here.