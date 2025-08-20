Welcome! I'm Simon Owens and this is my media industry newsletter. If you've received it, then you either subscribed or someone forwarded it to you.

If you fit into the latter camp and want to subscribe, then you can click on this handy little button:

Sign up here

Let’s jump into it…

The NFL Broadcast Boot Camp Is Where Today’s Players Become Tomorrow’s Pundits

The average career of an NFL player only lasts three years, but those who retire from the league are increasingly transitioning into media — whether it's to large TV networks like ESPN or their own podcasts. Vanity Fair went deep on an NFL-run boot camp that trains these players on how to be highly engaging in a broadcast setting. [Vanity Fair]

The world's biggest comics platform is betting on video to lure Gen Z

This is a smart move for Webtoons. It already has a huge built-in audience and attracts some of the best artists in the world, so it's not a big leap to conclude that its users would also enjoy animated versions of its comics — especially since Webtoon-native IP has already been adapted into some huge hits on traditional streaming platforms. [Business Insider]

Want to pick my brain on your content strategy?

At this point I’ve probably interviewed over 1,000 media entrepreneurs about how they built their businesses.

I also spent over a decade consulting with organizations ranging from small nonprofits to Fortune 100 companies on their content strategies.

For this reason I get a fair number of people who reach out to me to see if I offer consulting calls so they can ask me questions related to their own content strategies.

Currently, there are three options for booking consulting calls with me:

Become a paid subscriber to my newsletter: When you subscribe, you automatically receive an email with a Calendly link that allows you to book a half-hour introductory call with me. Many of my subscribers use these calls to ask me questions related to their own businesses. Use this link and get 20% off for your first year:

Get 20% off for 1 year

Book an hour-long consulting call: This is a good option if you want to have a more in-depth discussion about your strategy. [Book a call on my Calendly]

Book a series of calls: Sometimes people want to book multiple calls with me. I can offer a significant discount for three or more calls. Reach out to me for details.

Why Did Shari Redstone Do It?

Shari Redstone inherited a company she didn't build and then steered it into steady decline, driving its value down from $24 billion to $8 billion. Then, to ensure she maintained her billionaire status, she bribed a wannabe authoritarian dictator with $15 million, pushing it through via a bogus lawsuit settlement that undermined the hardworking journalists who worked for her. I'm sorry, but I've got no sympathy for her. She probably deserves prison time. [NYT]

Here’s the most ridiculous passage from the piece:

[Shari Redstone] couldn’t quite reconcile herself to the drastic step of selling National Amusements and giving up control of Paramount. Potential buyers reached out over the years. David Ellison pressed his case several times, including over breakfast at the Four Seasons hotel in Beverly Hills in 2023. Ms. Redstone was noncommittal. That all changed on Oct. 7, 2023, when Hamas invaded Israel. The attack had a profound impact on Ms. Redstone, an ardent supporter of Israel whose ex-husband, Yitzhak Korff, known as Ira, is a rabbi and direct descendant of the founder of the Hasidic movement. (Her son Tyler is also a rabbi.) “Once that happened, I wanted out,” she said. “I wanted to support Israel, and address issues around antisemitism and racism.”

Ah yes, the reason Shari Redstone bribed Trump with $15 million so she could make billions of dollars selling Paramount was because she wanted to...fight racism.

(BTW, I used a gift link so you can access that article for free.)

Creators hire AI like interns as they look to save costs on the creative process

There's a lot of media coverage of the lazy AI slop that's now clogging the arteries of platforms like Instagram and TikTok, but there are also plenty of creators who simply use AI to enhance their content production. As a solo creator myself, I can attest that even incremental improvements to the production process can lead to meaningful returns. [Digiday]

Jim Jacob accidentally stumbled upon a huge market opportunity when he launched Kids Short Stories.

Is Your Favorite Social Media Sitcom Actually a Marketing Campaign?

Brands are starting to experiment with scripted web series that are only tangentially related to the products they sell. In many cases, casual viewers don't even realize the videos were produced by a brand, and the companies are betting they can extract longterm value from these series by weaving in product placements. [WSJ]

(BTW, I used a gift link so you can access that article for free.)

The Dealmaker in the Center of the Manosphere

The Wall Street Journal profiled Mark Shapiro, the TKO Group president who convinced Paramount to pay over $7 billion to broadcast UFC fights. He was a fast-rising ESPN executive when Hollywood talent agent Ari Emanuel started chatting him up on a cross-country flight. The two have been joined at the hip ever since. [WSJ]

(BTW, I used a gift link so you can access that article for free.)

My other newsletter: The best longform journalism we consumed this week

Making cash off ‘AI slop’: The surreal video business taking over the web

There's now an entire cottage industry of "entrepreneurs" who do nothing but churn out AI slop all day. They make most of their money through the creator payouts offered by platforms like Instagram and TikTok, and many of them also sell courses that train others how to build their own AI slop businesses. [WashPo]

(BTW, I used a gift link so you can access that article for free.)

Are you following me on social?

You can follow me on Substack Notes, Threads, my private Facebook group, LinkedIn, Bluesky, and Twitter